Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Protesting lobstermen call on Maine to join lawsuit against NOAADoug StewartMaine State
4 Great Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
mainepublic.org
Portland voters face 13 referendums next month. Here's why some residents are calling for change
Next month, voters in Portland could find themselves spending extra time at the polls. That's because there are more than a dozen local referendum questions on the city ballot, ranging from changes to minimum wage and short-term rentals to the authority of Portland's mayor. The new referendums come just two...
Maine gov accused of spending like ‘drunken sailor’ as candidates square off during debate
Maine Gov. Janet Mills faced her Republican challenger, former Gov. Paul LePage Monday evening for their second televised debate ahead of the midterms.
WMTW
Opponents predict job losses at Portland waterfront and beyond if cruise ship referendum passes
PORTLAND, Maine — Among the13 referenda on the Portland ballot this election, one of the most controversial is Question E, which would limit cruise ships arriving in the city to 1,000 passengers. Opponents predict the referendum, put on the ballot by Democratic Socialists of America, seeking to curb cruise...
WMTW
Maine Rep. Jared Golden receives U.S. Chamber award for small business advocacy
LEWISTON, Maine — Seeking a third term in Washington representing Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, Democratic Rep. Jared Golden is trying to burnish his business credentials. On Tuesday, Golden visited small businesses in his hometown of Lewiston, toured high-tech metal manufacturer Elmet Technologies, a locally owned, 175-employee company that...
WMTW
Maine's future tallest building has topping off ceremony
PORTLAND, Maine — A milestone was reached Thursday for what will become Maine's tallest building. The apartment building at 201 Federal Street, in downtown Portland a block from City Hall, had its "topping off" ceremony – the last steel beam placed on roof 201 feet and six inches high.
New Data Says These Are The Top 10 Maine Towns to Shoot a Deer in & Number One Shocks Us All
It's almost time for one of the most popular seasons in the state of Maine's rich hunting history.. Whitetail Deer Season!. Rifle season for Whitetail Deer opens Saturday in the Pine Tree State and hunters from the New Hampshire to Canadian border will be heading out into the woods to try and bag the biggest trophy buck of their lives.
What is a Hot Pot Restaurant and Does Portland, Maine Have One?
Hibachi restaurant? Sure. An all-you-can-eat grill experience like Fire & Ice in Boston? Absolutely. But never have I heard of a Hot Pot restaurant until I was scrolling through social media the other day -- and now I'm super intrigued. According to Sichuan Kitchen in Portland, when it comes to...
Are Motorized Bicycles Taking Over Maine And The World?
When I was growing up, I loved riding my bicycle. As I road my bicycle I would sing, "Bicycle Race," by Queen. But there is now a phenomena that has taken over Lewiston/Auburn, pretty much all of Central Maine, from my point of view and I need to get your thoughts on it!
WMTW
Saco superintendent named state School Superintendent of the Year
SACO, Maine — The Saco superintendent has been named School Superintendent of the Year. Jeremy Ray was recognized at a Saco school board gathering on Wednesday. The title is awarded by the Maine Department of Education and the Maine School Superintendent Association. Administrators say Ray is an expert on...
WMTW
South Portland is going green and saving big with new solar farm.
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland was looking well into the future several years ago when they first proposed building a solar farm on their old landfill. With the help of ReVision Energy, more than 12,000 solar panels are expected to produce 5.8 million kilowatt hours of renewable energy.
WMTW
Maine doctor arrested, accused of illegally prescribing opioids
KENNEBUNK, Maine — A doctor from Kennebunk was arrested Wednesday and accused of illegally prescribing and distributing opioids and other controlled substances. This was the first arrest and charges brought by the New England Prescription Opioid Strike Force through the Department of Justice. The Strike Force was launched this summer to combat unlawful prescribing amid the ongoing opioid epidemic.
This Boulder That Ended Up in the Road in Biddeford, Maine is Thick With Irony
Ashley Richardson of Biddeford was driving on Route 111 when she suddenly noticed something odd sitting in the middle lane at the traffic light near Walmart. There, almost smack dab in the middle of that lane like it was waiting for a green light, was a big boulder. Ashley of...
WGME
Bus driver shortage forces Maine school districts to get creative with recruitment tactics
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Some Maine school districts are desperate for bus drivers. This is forcing them to get creative. Incentives, bonuses, radio ads, and signs are some of the new attempts to recruit more bus drivers. There is a sign in the Best Western parking lot in South Portland...
New Buffet Coming Soon to Former Super Great Wall Location in South Portland
Fans of the Super Great Wall buffet located at Mall Side Plaza in South Portland have been through a lot of disappointment with their favorite buffet over the years. The popular restaurant had its problems over the years, including a labor lawsuit in 2009 and a long closure and reopening in 2019 under new management which didn't last long before closing again, permanently.
Pizza Shop in Portsmouth, New Hampshire’s West End Satisfies Even the Snobbiest NY Pizza Lovers
My husband Steven is from the tri-state area (Jersey!), so I'm therefore constantly reminded that when it comes to pizza, my standards are far too low. And you know what? Maybe they are! But you don't know what you don't know, right?. If we're being honest with each other, the...
Drive on the Brunswick, Topsham, Maine, Bridge? Prepare for a Partial Closure
The Frank J. Wood bridge was built in 1932 to span the Androscoggin River between Brunswick and Topsham. After 90 years, it's showing its age and is scheduled for replacement as soon as bids on the new construction are sent out by the Maine DOT and a contract is awarded.
Plant These 27 Flowers That Thrive Even in Harsh New England Weather
You waited for the weather to be right. It is gorgeous out. The fresh smell of Lowe's or Home Depot is calling your name because this is YOUR season to get your garden growing right!. We have all been here, yes?. Thinking your garden will thrive NEXT season, taking out...
The Most Popular Trail From Maine to the New Hampshire Border is Adding Even More Trails
We love our trails, don't we? It's always nice to get out and about to hike, bike, jog, and snow shoe with friends and our dogs in that fresh New England air. That's why it's so exciting to learn that additional green space is in the works for one of the most popular trails on the Seacoast and beyond.
Massachusetts teen 'believed to be in danger' could be in Maine or NH
RAYNHAM, Massachusetts — Police are actively searching for a 16-year-old girl from Raynham, Massachusetts who hasn't been seen since Oct. 18. Colleen Weaver left her home sometime between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. that morning and hasn't been heard from since. For that reason, officials believe she is in danger, Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said in a release Tuesday.
Martha Stewart Living Her Best Food Life in Portland, Maine
When Martha Stewart eats your food, you have just gotten THE seal of approval. Martha Stewart was in the mood for baked goods and Portland is home to some of the best bakeries in the country! She stopped at Standard Baking Co on Commercial Street for coffee and breads, then off to Norimoto Bakery on Stevens Avenue.
Comments / 0