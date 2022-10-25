ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMTW

Maine Rep. Jared Golden receives U.S. Chamber award for small business advocacy

LEWISTON, Maine — Seeking a third term in Washington representing Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, Democratic Rep. Jared Golden is trying to burnish his business credentials. On Tuesday, Golden visited small businesses in his hometown of Lewiston, toured high-tech metal manufacturer Elmet Technologies, a locally owned, 175-employee company that...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine's future tallest building has topping off ceremony

PORTLAND, Maine — A milestone was reached Thursday for what will become Maine's tallest building. The apartment building at 201 Federal Street, in downtown Portland a block from City Hall, had its "topping off" ceremony – the last steel beam placed on roof 201 feet and six inches high.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

What is a Hot Pot Restaurant and Does Portland, Maine Have One?

Hibachi restaurant? Sure. An all-you-can-eat grill experience like Fire & Ice in Boston? Absolutely. But never have I heard of a Hot Pot restaurant until I was scrolling through social media the other day -- and now I'm super intrigued. According to Sichuan Kitchen in Portland, when it comes to...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Saco superintendent named state School Superintendent of the Year

SACO, Maine — The Saco superintendent has been named School Superintendent of the Year. Jeremy Ray was recognized at a Saco school board gathering on Wednesday. The title is awarded by the Maine Department of Education and the Maine School Superintendent Association. Administrators say Ray is an expert on...
SACO, ME
WMTW

Maine doctor arrested, accused of illegally prescribing opioids

KENNEBUNK, Maine — A doctor from Kennebunk was arrested Wednesday and accused of illegally prescribing and distributing opioids and other controlled substances. This was the first arrest and charges brought by the New England Prescription Opioid Strike Force through the Department of Justice. The Strike Force was launched this summer to combat unlawful prescribing amid the ongoing opioid epidemic.
KENNEBUNK, ME
94.9 HOM

New Buffet Coming Soon to Former Super Great Wall Location in South Portland

Fans of the Super Great Wall buffet located at Mall Side Plaza in South Portland have been through a lot of disappointment with their favorite buffet over the years. The popular restaurant had its problems over the years, including a labor lawsuit in 2009 and a long closure and reopening in 2019 under new management which didn't last long before closing again, permanently.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Massachusetts teen 'believed to be in danger' could be in Maine or NH

RAYNHAM, Massachusetts — Police are actively searching for a 16-year-old girl from Raynham, Massachusetts who hasn't been seen since Oct. 18. Colleen Weaver left her home sometime between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. that morning and hasn't been heard from since. For that reason, officials believe she is in danger, Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said in a release Tuesday.
RAYNHAM, MA
Q97.9

Martha Stewart Living Her Best Food Life in Portland, Maine

When Martha Stewart eats your food, you have just gotten THE seal of approval. Martha Stewart was in the mood for baked goods and Portland is home to some of the best bakeries in the country! She stopped at Standard Baking Co on Commercial Street for coffee and breads, then off to Norimoto Bakery on Stevens Avenue.
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy