ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
neusenews.com

Michael Chastain: Candidate for Lenoir County Commissioner, District 5

Republican Michael Chastain hopes to be the next Lenoir County Commissioner representing District 5 (Contentnea, K5, K6, and K7). He retired from the US Postal Service in 2018 with 33 years of service. He worked the graveyard shift, which allowed him to work a part-time job with the Kinston/Lenoir County Parks & Recreation Department where he taught gymnastics. Chastain still does some work at Fairfield Recreation Center and with substitute teaching. Serving is in his blood.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington awarded $3.25 million in grants for transportation safety, amenity improvements

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) has awarded more than $3 million for transportation projects around the area. The decision came after a regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, awarding funds to six different projects:. New Hanover County, Monkey Junction Pedestrian Improvements Project –...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Board of Elections offer tips, reminders for Curbside Voters

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning to take part in Curbside Voting during the 2022 General Elections, there are some things you need to know. Curbside Voting is an option for voters who cannot enter the polling place to vote due to age or disability. The New Hanover County Board of Elections says all curbside voters must sign and acknowledge the curbside oath prior to casting their ballot attesting they meet the qualifications to vote that way.
WECT

County working to address Northside food discrepancy as new grocery store opens

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With new housing going up in southeastern North Carolina, it’s natural for new grocery stores, restaurants, and shopping centers to follow. “When you look at what’s happening with the new Harris Teeter, you’ve got River Lights, that community there, and others that have been built on that side of the county, new apartments that have been built in that area. There are a whole lot of residences are popping up which I think justifies for them,” New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield said.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Community reacts to apology from former Columbus County sheriff

Whiteville open for business to food trucks, mobile vendors. Whiteville open for business to food trucks, mobile vendors. More than 230 students absent from Wrightsboro Elementary. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. More than 200 students were not in class at Wrightsboro Elementary on Tuesday, according to a New Hanover County...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County Association of Realtors gives back to community

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY)– Over one hundred realtors in Brunswick County took time out of their work day on Tuesday to give back to the community. The Brunswick County Association of Realtors hosted a ‘Feed the Funnel Party’ at their office in Shallotte. 150 Brunswick County realtors split...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

CFPUA intervenes in Chemours permit appeal, seeks protective discharge limits

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority (CFPUA) has filed a motion to intervene in Chemour’s recent appeal of a discharge permit. On September 15th, NCDEQ issued a final National Pollutant Discharge Elimination Treatment System (NPDES) permit for a treatment system to remove PFAS compounds in contaminated groundwater and stormwater, and water from seeps at Chemours’ Fayetteville Works chemical manufacturing site.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Carolina Beach Town Council discusses parking in workshop

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) —The town council held a workshop on Monday, and one of the big topics discussed was parking. Council received an update on some of the changes made this year, including text-to-park being implemented in all parking areas, and the installation of license plate recognition to aid in parking enforcement.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WECT

‘Thank God Almighty:’ Community reacts to sheriff’s resignation

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Several community members celebrated after a hearing to decide whether to remove Sheriff Jody Greene from office ended before the first witness took the stand when Greene unexpectedly resigned. “Columbus County needs change,” said one person as crowds spilled out of the courthouse. “This racial...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington introduces new park ranger for Greenfield Park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington launched a program to hire a full-time park ranger last year, and they say the program has already seen success. The park ranger, Ben Rickman, has responded to overnight sleeping in the park, off-leash dogs, and illegal alcohol use. In August, he...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy