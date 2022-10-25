Read full article on original website
neusenews.com
Michael Chastain: Candidate for Lenoir County Commissioner, District 5
Republican Michael Chastain hopes to be the next Lenoir County Commissioner representing District 5 (Contentnea, K5, K6, and K7). He retired from the US Postal Service in 2018 with 33 years of service. He worked the graveyard shift, which allowed him to work a part-time job with the Kinston/Lenoir County Parks & Recreation Department where he taught gymnastics. Chastain still does some work at Fairfield Recreation Center and with substitute teaching. Serving is in his blood.
Some Horry County voting locations temporarily change for election day
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some Horry County voting locations will temporarily change for election day, according to county officials. The following precincts will temporarily vote at these locations on election day: Dunes #1 — Ocean View Education Center, 900 79th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach 29572 Myrtlewood #2 — MB Adult Education Center, 3301 N […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Questions surrounding Jody Greene’s bid for re-election as Columbus County Sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s been one day since Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene announced his resignation, during a hearing to determine if he could remain in office following a scandal. His name is still on the ballot for sheriff in next month’s election. That’s leaving many people with a lot of questions.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington awarded $3.25 million in grants for transportation safety, amenity improvements
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) has awarded more than $3 million for transportation projects around the area. The decision came after a regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, awarding funds to six different projects:. New Hanover County, Monkey Junction Pedestrian Improvements Project –...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Board of Elections offer tips, reminders for Curbside Voters
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning to take part in Curbside Voting during the 2022 General Elections, there are some things you need to know. Curbside Voting is an option for voters who cannot enter the polling place to vote due to age or disability. The New Hanover County Board of Elections says all curbside voters must sign and acknowledge the curbside oath prior to casting their ballot attesting they meet the qualifications to vote that way.
myhorrynews.com
‘It was quick. We were in and out.’ Early voting takes off in Horry County
Residents sporting their “I voted” stickers can be seen all around Horry County this week as early voting began Monday with thousands of people casting ballots. Sandy Martin, the registration and elections director with the county, said it is “off to a good start.”. “We are expecting...
borderbelt.org
Here’s where David Rouzer and Charles Graham stand on some key issues in North Carolina
Voters in much of southeastern North Carolina will choose between Republican David Rouzer and Democrat Charles Graham for Congress. The newly drawn District 7 for the U.S. House includes Robeson, Bladen, Columbus, Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties, and most of Cumberland County. Rouzer has represented the district, which previously...
WECT
County working to address Northside food discrepancy as new grocery store opens
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With new housing going up in southeastern North Carolina, it’s natural for new grocery stores, restaurants, and shopping centers to follow. “When you look at what’s happening with the new Harris Teeter, you’ve got River Lights, that community there, and others that have been built on that side of the county, new apartments that have been built in that area. There are a whole lot of residences are popping up which I think justifies for them,” New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield said.
WECT
Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Less than eight hours after resigning from office during a hearing to decide whether he should be removed as Columbus County Sheriff, Jody Greene posted on social media that he has no plans to resign his candidacy and will continue his campaign for reelection. This...
WECT
Community reacts to apology from former Columbus County sheriff
Whiteville open for business to food trucks, mobile vendors. Whiteville open for business to food trucks, mobile vendors. More than 230 students absent from Wrightsboro Elementary. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. More than 200 students were not in class at Wrightsboro Elementary on Tuesday, according to a New Hanover County...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wrightsboro Elementary sees rising absence numbers, 231 students out Tuesday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Over 200 students were absent from a Wilmington elementary school on Tuesday. According to a New Hanover County Schools spokesperson, 231 students were missing on Tuesday, following 193 absences on Monday and 89 students out on Friday. These numbers are only for students marked absent...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Association of Realtors gives back to community
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY)– Over one hundred realtors in Brunswick County took time out of their work day on Tuesday to give back to the community. The Brunswick County Association of Realtors hosted a ‘Feed the Funnel Party’ at their office in Shallotte. 150 Brunswick County realtors split...
borderbelt.org
After sheriff resigns, Black residents say racism is part of life in Columbus County
Hours after the suspended Columbus County sheriff resigned from his job on Monday amid allegations of racism and corruption, an attorney and civil rights activist said he wants to make sure Jody Greene’s law enforcement career is over forever. “We’re not jumping up and down because of a resignation,”...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear schools among 389 districts receiving funds in $1 billion Clean School Bus Program
(WWAY) — The Biden-Harris Administration has announced the recipients of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition, awarding nearly $1 billion to 389 school districts. Bladen County Schools have been awarded nearly $2 million for 5 new buses, with Columbus County Schools getting...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFPUA intervenes in Chemours permit appeal, seeks protective discharge limits
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority (CFPUA) has filed a motion to intervene in Chemour’s recent appeal of a discharge permit. On September 15th, NCDEQ issued a final National Pollutant Discharge Elimination Treatment System (NPDES) permit for a treatment system to remove PFAS compounds in contaminated groundwater and stormwater, and water from seeps at Chemours’ Fayetteville Works chemical manufacturing site.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach Town Council discusses parking in workshop
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) —The town council held a workshop on Monday, and one of the big topics discussed was parking. Council received an update on some of the changes made this year, including text-to-park being implemented in all parking areas, and the installation of license plate recognition to aid in parking enforcement.
WECT
‘Thank God Almighty:’ Community reacts to sheriff’s resignation
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Several community members celebrated after a hearing to decide whether to remove Sheriff Jody Greene from office ended before the first witness took the stand when Greene unexpectedly resigned. “Columbus County needs change,” said one person as crowds spilled out of the courthouse. “This racial...
The State Port Pilot
Flythe challenges incumbent Moffitt for school board seat
Incumbent Robin Moffitt and challenger William (Bill) Flythe are competing for the District 3 seat on the Brunswick County Board of Education.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Greenfield Lake Park sees improvements one year after the implementation of Park Ranger program
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s been a year since the City of Wilmington’s Park Ranger program began, which was set up to provide assistance and promote safety in city parks. Greenfield Lake Park is the city’s largest park at 190-acres. It has been monitored by park ranger...
WECT
Wilmington introduces new park ranger for Greenfield Park
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington launched a program to hire a full-time park ranger last year, and they say the program has already seen success. The park ranger, Ben Rickman, has responded to overnight sleeping in the park, off-leash dogs, and illegal alcohol use. In August, he...
Comments / 0