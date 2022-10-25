CD Projekt RED has revealed another part of its future plans for The Witcher franchise. After unveiling a series of projects for the franchise earlier this month, including a new Witcher trilogy, the developers went into further detail on one of those earlier today. It was revealed that Project Canis Majoris, originally touted as an open-world RPG separate from the new trilogy, will actually be a remake of the original Witcher game.

1 DAY AGO