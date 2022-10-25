ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Launch Maps: Full List

With just days remaining until the full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, it appears the game's full list of multiplayer maps has been leaked. Here's a breakdown of all of the multiplayer maps players can expect to see in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at launch.
dotesports.com

Every Mythic skin in Overwatch 2 and how to unlock them

One of Overwatch 2‘s most sought-after cosmetics are Mythic skins. These ultra-rare, customizable skins are generally only available as battle pass rewards and are some of the hardest items to obtain in the game. The time and effort required are well worth it, though: flashing a Mythic skin in battle proves your dedication and patience in achieving such a high battle pass level.
zycrypto.com

Noft Games Boost the Gameplay

Noft Games, a Play-to-Earn crypto game launched in 2021, is planning to finish 2022 with many transformations to its gameplay. The game has already been upgraded with new battling modes, in-game currency release, and interface metamorphoses earlier this year. Q4 is marked with a new character appearance and enhanced gaming experience.
IGN

Infinity Ward Reveals the Modern Warfare 2 Launch Changes Made After Beta

Infinity Ward has laid out some changes that have been made to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 in response to feedback from the game’s beta ahead of its launch later this week. In a post on the studio’s website, the team broke down several change categories, including audio,...
dotesports.com

So long, Peter Cottontail—bunnyhopping has been nerfed in MW2

Less than two days before the Oct. 28 launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, developers Infinity Ward released an important list of changes made to game’s core multiplayer mode following insights learned from the beta. The changes primarily focused on improvements to enemy visibility and reduced player...
dotesports.com

Here are all of the Fortnitemares 2022 quests

Fortnitemares 2022, one of Fortnite‘s highly anticipated events, is now live across all the platforms the battle royale is in alongside the 22.20 update, which introduced several new cosmetics to Fortnite. Fortnitemares is one of the signature events of Fortnite as it returns year after year around Halloween. Along...
dotesports.com

When will The Witcher Remake release?

CD Projekt RED has revealed another part of its future plans for The Witcher franchise. After unveiling a series of projects for the franchise earlier this month, including a new Witcher trilogy, the developers went into further detail on one of those earlier today. It was revealed that Project Canis Majoris, originally touted as an open-world RPG separate from the new trilogy, will actually be a remake of the original Witcher game.
dotesports.com

When does Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty release?

When Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was first announced on June 12, 2022, many grew excited about the Soulslike game. However, the main thing people kept wondering about was when it would all be released. While some were already able to gain a glimpse into Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty through the...
dotesports.com

The best support heroes in Overwatch 2

The importance of support heroes has increased exponentially with the release of Overwatch 2. The change to five-vs-five gameplay has incentivized the need for healing and other forms of utility to succeed. Blizzard released the eighth support hero, Kiriko, alongside the launch of Overwatch 2 earlier this month, adding yet...
DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2 Firing Range Reportedly Accessible Through Campaign

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Firing Range and Loadout menus have reportedly been accessed by savvy console gamers. For those unaware, the Firing Range is an offline mode that gives players the opportunity to test out their newly adjusted weapons before heading into a match. This mode will feature three firing lanes, multiple targets at various distances, and accessible areas to test out various vantage points.
dotesports.com

Overwatch 2 players are convinced Blizzard is breaking the law with its skin bundles

Lootboxes and microtransactions have been a massive part of the free-to-play gaming industry for years now, with players across the globe throwing their hard-earned cash at the potential for a different or rare cosmetic. The games using this business model have made absurd amounts of cash, all while providing a...
dotesports.com

How to complete the Knock Knock challenge & disturb the guest in the tavern in the Overwatch 2 Halloween event

The Halloween season is almost at hand, with games providing challengers, cosmetics, and fun extras for fans to enjoy during their spooky events. Overwatch 2 is no different. Blizzard’s newest title is giving fans challenges to complete during the Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride event. There’s a particular challenge that requires a bit of know-how to complete it, and Dot Esports has you covered.
NME

‘The Witcher’ is getting a “full-fledged” remake in Unreal Engine 5

CD Projekt Red has announced that it is currently working on a remake of 2007’s The Witcher game. Announced today (October 26), CD Projekt Red’s remake of The Witcher will be “built from the ground up using Unreal Engine 5 technology, and will use the toolset CDPR is creating for the new Witcher saga.”
dotesports.com

Can Zorua and Zoroark be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

One of the most popular Pokémon species among Dark-type fans is Zorua, along with its evolution Zoroark. The Tricky Fox from Unova was first released with Generation V of the main series games, Pokémon Black and White, and got a Hisuian form in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Hisuian Zoroark is also featured in the animated mini-series Pokémon: Hisuian Snow, which launched in mid-2022.
dotesports.com

These are the 8 heroes that haven’t been picked or banned in TI11

They weren't even a consideration. There are 123 heroes in Dota 2, but only some of them get to be relevant in the meta. Balancing the scales is a difficult task considering the number of characters in the game, and each patch tries to give all heroes an even playing field.
SVG

Bayonetta 3: Demon Slave Attacks Explained

While the highly-anticipated "Bayonetta 3" received plenty of time in the spotlight because of complicated voice acting conflicts, the early reactions to the game have been largely positive and praised the title for its stylish continuation of the beloved series. In preparation for the game being released, developer Platinum Games...

