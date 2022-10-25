ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LPSO: Inmate escapes from Lafayette General

By Lindsey Ducharme, Seth Linscombe
KLFY News 10
 5 days ago

UPDATE, 10/25/22, 9:00 A.M.: The escaped inmate has been identified as 22-year-old Dervanaisha Carter.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Valerie Ponseti, confirmed that an inmate escaped from Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center Monday evening.

ORIGINAL, 10/24/22, 9:46 P.M.: LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center Monday evening.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Valerie Ponseti said the inmate is a black female with tattoos wearing an orange jumpsuit and is handcuffed in the front.

Three injured in shooting in Abbeville

There is a heavy police presence near Girard Park and authorities are advising to avoid the area if possible.

If you have any information, please contact 911 or contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211.

This is an active investigation, more information will be updated when released.

