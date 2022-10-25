Read full article on original website
Austin Man Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash on I-90
Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- Alcohol is suspected to be involved in a two-vehicle crash on I-90 in Winona County that sent an Austin man to a hospital Wednesday night. The State Patrol accident report indicates 66-year-old Rick Nelson was traveling west on the freeway when the jeep he was driving crashed into the guardrail and stopped in the lane of traffic. His vehicle was then struck by a westbound Subaru driven by 30-year-old Nathin Voeller of Rochester.
Spring Valley Man Hurt in Crash With Semi Truck
Spring Valley, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a pick-up and semi truck sent a Spring Valley man to the hospital Monday afternoon. The State Patrol crash report indicates the pick-up, driven by 35-year-old Tyler Volkart, and semi were traveling west on Hwy. 16 at the intersection with Fillmore County Rd. 39 when the two vehicles collided in the intersection around 4:30 p.m. Volkart suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries and checked into St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester for further treatment.
Cresco Times
High speed chase ends in arrest
CRESCO - On Monday, Oct. 24, Jonathan Michael Tabbert, age 29, of Yukon, Okla. was clocked doing 103, with his four-way flashers on. Tabbert was traveling north on Highway 63, when Officer Neil Daniels checked the speed, and turned around to attempt to stop the vehicle. The 2021 dark-colored Toyota...
State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in Trempealeau County Thursday
Beginning Wednesday, State Patrol will monitor US 53 in Barron County from the air. On Thursday, they will monitor WIS 93 in Trempealeau County and I-41 in Winnebago County.
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle at NW Rochester Intersection
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police officers responded to a car-pedestrian crash at an intersection near the Zumbro River Monday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said responding officers found a 27-year-old woman from Rochester conscious and breathing while she was lying in the street at the intersection of 37th St. and West River Parkway Northwest around 8 p.m. She was taken by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital with possible internal injuries and a suspected leg injury.
KIMT
Rochester man, 18, arrested after manhunt; missing juvenile found during police response
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A manhunt Wednesday night resulted in the arrest of an 18-year-old Rochester man in connection to a missing juvenile case. Jacob Bale is facing a litany of charges after an incident just after 7 p.m. at N. Broadway Ave. and Northern Heights Dr. NW. Police said there...
Stewartville Business Victimized by Costly Burglary
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary reported at a Stewartville roofing business. Sheriff’s Captain James Schuller said a deputy responded to Schwikert’s Tecta America on the reported burglary Monday morning. The complainant reported someone had used wire cutters to cut through a fence to access the business late Saturday night.
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after vehicle fire in Holmen
HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a vehicle fire in Holmen Saturday. According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at the fuel pumps at Kwik Trip located at 1550 Holmen Drive South at 6:57 p.m.
KIMT
Minnesota Motorcyclist Crashes into Ditch Near Wabasha
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News)- A St. Louis Park man was hurt after the motorcycle he was driving slid into the ditch near Wabasha Sunday afternoon. The State Patrol incident report says 51-year-old Jason Johnson was traveling east on Hwy. 60 about 9 miles east of Wabasha when the motorcycle went off the highway. Johnson was taken to a Wabasha hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
KIMT
Man sentenced for Fillmore County fatal overdose
PRESTON, Minn. A Fillmore County drug death results in jail time and probation for the drug dealer. Nelson Augustino Soro, 22 of Owatonna, was arrested in July 2021 and charged with third-degree murder, third-degree drug sales, fourth-degree drug sales, and fourth-degree drug possession. Soro was accused of selling Percocet pills...
KIMT
Man pleads not guilty to threatening to shoot up Olmsted County business with an AR-15
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of threatening to shoot up a business is pleading not guilty. Javarie James Smith, 20 of Rochester, is charged with terroristic threats and two counts of domestic assault. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Smith called the business where a 19-year-old female worked...
KIMT
Funding and staffing issues hurting rural ambulance and EMS
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Ambulance services save lives every day, and while ambulance services and EMS everywhere are facing challenges, there are particular issues facing rural communities. A roundtable discussion was held Wednesday in Rochester about what needs to be done to ensure a strong rural emergency medical services in the...
Three Teens Arrested in Rochester Vape Pen Robbery
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested three teenagers in connection to a reported robbery early Wednesday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said an officer was driving east on Civic Center Dr. when he spotted a man sprint into a vehicle and pull away in the area of 6th Ave. Southeast shortly after midnight. The officer followed the vehicle and pulled it over after it committed multiple traffic violations.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man receives 4 years probation after hit-and-run
(ABC 6 News) – Quinn Pribyl was sentenced to four years’ probation after injuring a Byron woman in a March hit-and-run crash. The Rochester man was also sentenced to 60 days in jail, with credit for 3 days served, and received 59 hours of community service in lieu of a $590 fine.
Man Accused of Shattering Door of Mayo Clinic Building
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man is facing a felony property damage charge after prosecutors say he threw a rock that shattered a door at a Mayo Clinic building in downtown Rochester. Charges filed Tuesday against 37-year-old Matthew Walters say police responded to the report of a shattered door at...
KIMT
Winter parking rules go into effect November 1 in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Winter parking restrictions will start November 1 in Rochester. City ordinance requires alternate side parking for vehicles parked on city streets and in the bulb (circular part) of cul-de-sacs from November 1 to April 1. That is in effect regardless of the weather forecast or if there is snow and ice on the roadways.
wiproud.com
One hurt after concrete wall collapses in Trempealeau Co.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man is hurt after deputies say a concrete wall collapsed at a construction site yesterday afternoon. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report a 26-year-old construction worker was pinned under a concrete wall at the Dollar General construction site off Highway 53 in Pigeon Falls.
wiproud.com
