China's yuan tumbles amid fears about Xi's third term
China's yuan tumbled on Tuesday to its lowest level in nearly 15 years on Tuesday as investors fled Chinese assets amid fears about Xi Jinping's dramatic move to tighten his grip on power in a major reshuffle of Communist Party leaders
China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like'
The Biden administration unveiled a comprehensive strategy last week to move the U.S. forward and hold China back in the production of advanced semiconductors, virtually eliminating China's semi industry overnight, escalating the high-tech battle with Beijing. “Every American executive and engineer working in China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry resigned yesterday, paralyzing...
Egypt to move away from U.S. dollar fixation with its new currency indicator that includes gold
(Kitco News) Egypt wants to be free of the idea that the Egyptian pound should be pegged to the U.S. dollar, according to the new central bank governor. And the central bank is already working on a new currency indicator that will include a set of other currencies and gold.
As Xi Jinping Firmed His Grip Over China, Foreign Investors Said To Exit Mainland Stocks At Record Pace
Foreign investors have sold a record net 17.9 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) of mainland China shares through trading links with Hong Kong on Monday, with the year-to-date investment level turning into a small net outflow. If the trend continues through the end of the year, it would be the first...
Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression
National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
Apple chipmaker TSMC reportedly considers Japan expansion as China tensions continue
Computer chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is weighing a potential expansion in Japan, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Global leaders have voiced concern about Taiwan's continued independence from China. TSMC isn't the only tech manufacturer shifting production to areas that may feel a less direct influence from China.
Tesla cuts China prices by up to 9% as analysts warn of 'price war'
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Tesla has cut starter prices for its Model 3 and Model Y cars by as much as 9% in China, reversing a trend of increases across the industry amid signs of softening demand in the world’s largest auto market.
Home prices in the United States could fall by up to 20% next year.
Home prices fell in the second half of 2022, as demand for residential real estate cooled in a number of cities across the United States. According to a prominent Wall Street economist, prices could continue to fall by up to 20% next year as mortgage rates rise and the housing market normalizes in the aftermath of the pandemic.
Xi Jinping Effect: Why Alibaba, Nio And Other Chinese Stocks Are Nosediving Today
U.S.-listed Chinese stocks are nosediving in the premarket session on Monday amid fears over President Xi Jinping maintaining dominance following the weeklong Party Congress that concluded on Saturday. Fears of more stringent regulations are pushing these stocks deeper into the red. The China and Hong Kong market plunged earlier in...
Billionaire investor Mark Mobius cautions investors on Chinese stocks as the nation heads for a 'Mao-type' economy
Mark Mobius warned investors should be cautious about Chinese stocks, as the nation is headed for a "Mao-type" economy. That came after Xi Jinping secured another term as president, sparking fear he would continue to borrow from Mao's socialist principles. "[Chinese stocks are] very cheap in many cases, but I...
Ex-Treasury chief Larry Summers sees interest rates peaking above 5% - and says markets have priced in most of this hiking cycle
Larry Summers expects the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates to north of 5%. A surge in inflation expectations means markets are largely pricing in further rate hikes, he said. The ex-Treasury chief has warned inflation poses a graver threat to the US economy than painful rate hikes. Larry...
Singapore's Mortgage Costs Are Rising — But Some Buyers Are Shrugging Off Higher Rates
Rising rates are unlikely to have a major impact on Singapore's property market, analysts say. That's because of wealthy buyers, strong rental demand and foreigners moving to Singapore. Fixed home loan rates from Singapore's major banks have climbed as high as 3.85%, according to local media reports. But in wealth-backed...
Chinese state banks sold dollars to support yuan late on Tuesday: Reuters, citing sources
Major Chinese state-owned banks sold U.S. dollars in both onshore and offshore markets in late trade on Tuesday to prop up the weakening yuan, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Such dollar selling comes as the Chinese currency is facing mounting downside pressure, with the onshore...
SK Hynix profits slump 60%, says US export restrictions could force Chinese plant closure
What just happened? Another memory chip giant is suffering the effects of "unprecedented deterioration" in consumer demand and US sanctions against China. SK Hynix said it would slash investment after third-quarter profits fell 60%, warning that the Biden Administration's restrictions could force it to close or sell a major plant in China.
Apple chipmaker TSMC at ever-growing risk from China, amid US tech war
A new piece today argues that Apple chipmaker TSMC is at ever-growing risk from China, and questions the wisdom of the Cupertino company allowing itself to become wholly dependent on a single company. With the US now actively seeking to hamper China’s own chip fabrication industry by imposing export controls...
Xi Jinping’s third term begins with Chinese shares sliding after Congress ends with no let-up on zero-Covid
Shares of Chinese companies listed in the US went into a freefall on Monday, just a day after Xi Jinping began his historic third term. Alibaba’s stock dropped sharply yesterday, falling below its initial public offering price for the first time since 2016. Shares for Alibaba and Baidu fell by at least 12 per cent in New York.
Hong Kong stocks tank to 14-year low as re-elected Xi's reshuffle sparks worries about China's economic recovery
Stocks in Hong Kong fell nearly 7% to 14-year lows as investors worried about China's economic recovery. Analysts say newly re-elected President Xi Jinping's consolidation of power risks a policy mistake. China's GDP growth data Monday showed a bigger rebound than expected, but failed to cheer investors. Stocks in Hong...
Huawei Registers 2% Decline of Revenue in The First Nine Months
Huawei Technologies Co. registered a two percent decline in its revenue for the first nine months of 2022. A top official said on Thursday, Oct. 27. The Chinese tech company's two-percent revenue drop was lower than the 5.9 percent revenue drop in the first six months of 2022. It did not disclose its net profit for the same period, a practice that has been going on for nearly two decades.
China's Huawei Slows Its Long Decline Under U.S. Sanctions as Revenues Improve
SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - China's Huawei Technologies reported modest revenue growth for a second quarter on Thursday, citing steady growth in its ICT infrastructure business as it finds its footing after U.S. sanctions knocked its once mighty handset business. Huawei posted revenue of 445.8 billion yuan ($62.03 billion)for the first...
The freefall in tech and other growth stocks shows Wall Street grappling with 'the revenge of the old economy', Goldman Sachs commodities chief says
"All of the earnings coming out confirm this idea: the revenge of the old economy. Tech: missing substantially," said Goldman Sachs' commodities.
