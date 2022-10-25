ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

China's yuan tumbles amid fears about Xi's third term

China's yuan tumbled on Tuesday to its lowest level in nearly 15 years on Tuesday as investors fled Chinese assets amid fears about Xi Jinping's dramatic move to tighten his grip on power in a major reshuffle of Communist Party leaders
Benzinga

China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like'

The Biden administration unveiled a comprehensive strategy last week to move the U.S. forward and hold China back in the production of advanced semiconductors, virtually eliminating China's semi industry overnight, escalating the high-tech battle with Beijing. “Every American executive and engineer working in China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry resigned yesterday, paralyzing...
Fortune

Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression

National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
CNBC

Apple chipmaker TSMC reportedly considers Japan expansion as China tensions continue

Computer chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is weighing a potential expansion in Japan, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Global leaders have voiced concern about Taiwan's continued independence from China. TSMC isn't the only tech manufacturer shifting production to areas that may feel a less direct influence from China.
Zoran Bogdanovic

Home prices in the United States could fall by up to 20% next year.

Home prices fell in the second half of 2022, as demand for residential real estate cooled in a number of cities across the United States. According to a prominent Wall Street economist, prices could continue to fall by up to 20% next year as mortgage rates rise and the housing market normalizes in the aftermath of the pandemic.
Benzinga

Xi Jinping Effect: Why Alibaba, Nio And Other Chinese Stocks Are Nosediving Today

U.S.-listed Chinese stocks are nosediving in the premarket session on Monday amid fears over President Xi Jinping maintaining dominance following the weeklong Party Congress that concluded on Saturday. Fears of more stringent regulations are pushing these stocks deeper into the red. The China and Hong Kong market plunged earlier in...
NBC Connecticut

Singapore's Mortgage Costs Are Rising — But Some Buyers Are Shrugging Off Higher Rates

Rising rates are unlikely to have a major impact on Singapore's property market, analysts say. That's because of wealthy buyers, strong rental demand and foreigners moving to Singapore. Fixed home loan rates from Singapore's major banks have climbed as high as 3.85%, according to local media reports. But in wealth-backed...
9to5Mac

Apple chipmaker TSMC at ever-growing risk from China, amid US tech war

A new piece today argues that Apple chipmaker TSMC is at ever-growing risk from China, and questions the wisdom of the Cupertino company allowing itself to become wholly dependent on a single company. With the US now actively seeking to hamper China’s own chip fabrication industry by imposing export controls...
ARIZONA STATE
itechpost.com

Huawei Registers 2% Decline of Revenue in The First Nine Months

Huawei Technologies Co. registered a two percent decline in its revenue for the first nine months of 2022. A top official said on Thursday, Oct. 27. The Chinese tech company's two-percent revenue drop was lower than the 5.9 percent revenue drop in the first six months of 2022. It did not disclose its net profit for the same period, a practice that has been going on for nearly two decades.
US News and World Report

China's Huawei Slows Its Long Decline Under U.S. Sanctions as Revenues Improve

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - China's Huawei Technologies reported modest revenue growth for a second quarter on Thursday, citing steady growth in its ICT infrastructure business as it finds its footing after U.S. sanctions knocked its once mighty handset business. Huawei posted revenue of 445.8 billion yuan ($62.03 billion)for the first...

