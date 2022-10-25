ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mazzulla ejected, Celtics suffer first loss of season

By Andrew Seligman, AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Nikola Vucevic added 18 points and 23 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls wiped out a big early deficit to beat the Boston Celtics 120-102 on Monday night.

The Bulls went from trailing by 19 in the first quarter with Jayson Tatum providing an early spark for Boston to leading by 16 near the end of the half. They then went on a big run after the lead dwindled to three early in the third and handed the Celtics their first loss after a 3-0 start.

Ayo Dosunmu scored 22. Zach LaVine, playing his second game after missing the first two, added 19 points, helping the Bulls stop a two-game skid and pick up their first win since the opener at Miami.

Tatum, averaging an NBA-leading 34.7 points coming in, scored 26. The three-time All-Star had 15 in the first quarter. Jaylen Brown added 21 points. But interim coach Joe Mazzulla and Grant Williams got ejected.

Mazzulla picked up two technicals with just under five minutes left in the third quarter, leaving assistant Damon Stoudamire to run the team. Williams got tossed early in the fourth after showing up referee Natalie Sago.

Marcus Smart cut it to 69-66 with a 3-pointer to finish a 17-4 run that started just before halftime. But the Bulls responded with a 15-2 run. DeRozan hit both technical free throws to make it 84-68 after Mazzulla got ejected.

TIP-INS

Celtics : C Al Horford was not listed on the injury report after missing a game because of low back stiffness. ... There was a video tribute for Celtics great Bill Russell prior to the game.

Bulls : The Bulls' ability to develop cohesion in the early going could be hamstrung by LaVine's left knee issue. Besides missing games during busy stretches, the two-time All-Star might be limited in shootarounds and practices at least for now, after he had surgery in May. "We've got to manage his health," coach Billy Donovan said. "That's the most important thing. I think for us, it's getting into that routine of what is best to keep him at a place where he's feeling good. Certainly, the more load that he has away from games, that's the part that's got to be managed." Though he's not on a minutes restriction, LaVine could also miss games during busy stretches. ... G Alex Caruso played through spasms in his left hamstring.

UP NEXT

Celtics : Host Cleveland on Friday.

Bulls : Host Indiana on Wednesday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

