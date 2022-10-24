Read full article on original website
Related
divenewswire.com
Scuba Travel Ventures – Big Changes Being Unveiled at DEMA Show
Higher Commission, Aggressive FOCs and Negotiated “Extras” is why Booth 2025 is the “must-see” booth of DEMA 2022. Plus, Scuba Travel Ventures is making a big change as they enter their 29th year in business. – Get the Top DEMA specials for every destination. – Check...
divenewswire.com
Caradonna is Home to 2022 DEMA Show Specials
Caradonna Adventures is offering a wide range of special offers and promotions, while continuing to specialize in customized dive travel for both individuals and groups. All destinations are reopened after the COVID closures and life seems to be getting back to normal. The majority of the trips that needed to be postponed are all travelling. Now is the time to start planning your NEW group trips and fill your dive calendar for the coming years.
divenewswire.com
Bonaire will be at the DEMA Show 2022 in Orlando, Florida
Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is announcing that Bonaire will be present at the DEMA Show in Orlando, Florida. This year DEMA Show will take place between November 1 – 4, 2022 at the Orange County Convention Center. TCB together with on island partners have been preparing for this year’s...
divenewswire.com
Mayan Princess 2022 All-Inclusive DEMA Show Special
Mayan Princess Beach and Dive Resort will be participating in next week’s DEMA Show in Orlando, Florida. The popular all-inclusive property is part of the Bay Island Pavilion in a prominent location on the Show floor. According to Marketing Director Antonio Moncada, this year’s DEMA Show Special features 7-night...
divenewswire.com
Pro Dive International launches DEMA 2022 Specials
DEMA Show is back in Orlando and so is Pro Dive International’s show team Markus & Sabrina with unbeatable deals for groups and individual travelers, fantastic raffle prizes and tequila, at booth #2031. 1. INDIVIDUAL TRAVELERS. BUY A 5×2-TANK PACKAGE, GET 1×2 TANKS FOR FREE. Book until...
divenewswire.com
Hundreds of Dive Operations Say Yes to PADI and Make the Switch for Business Success
The PADI® Retail and Resort membership continues to grow, strengthened by more than 250 dive centers and resorts from around the globe choosing to join the organization to-date this year. This growth is driven by both new stores opening their doors for the first time and established facilities opting to transition from their current training agency to the superior business support, extensive product evolution and purpose-driven mission powered by PADI.
divenewswire.com
Hawaiian Lifeguard Association Official Watches Expand Collection – Special Discount Offer for Dive Industry Professionals
Time Concepts introduces their Hawaiian Lifeguard Association (HLA) Official Watches, a newly expanded dive watch collection, now up to 18 models, that meets the demands of the association’s fearless team of ocean rescuers. The HLA collection was developed with input from two HLA legends, two of only three people that have won both prestigious Hawaiian Waterman Awards, resulting in watches that exceed their demanding standards.
divenewswire.com
Heaven Saphir Red Sea Liveaboard at DEMA Show 2022
In 2016 Heaven Saphir Red Sea liveaboard became available for USA divers. Many of them have spent their dream vacations onboard this beautiful boat since then. What most important is the fact that a lot of them returned back a few times. They sure like our hospitality and service we provide, the comfort of the liveaboard, the meals, the itineraries, and most of all the overall safety of Heaven Saphir and our sea and land operations.
Comments / 0