A number of people have been quoted voicing support for early voting in Connecticut. There is a problem with early voting, though, that I have not heard anyone mention. I think most people would agree that the best voter is the most fully informed voter: the one who knows the most about the candidates, their capabilities and character, and their positions on the issues. Quite simply, the people who vote early are not as well-informed as the people who vote on Election Day.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO