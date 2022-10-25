Read full article on original website
darientimes.com
Woog's World: When political tempers rise in Westport
For over two years, a Westport family has had a “Black Lives Matter” sign on their front lawn. It sits on a well-traveled road. Once, it was stolen. They replaced it. Last week, someone came onto their property, and placed a sticker on the sign. It read: “(Expletive) Biden. And (expletive) you for voting for him.”
darientimes.com
CT students restrained, secluded thousands of times causing dozens of injuries: ‘Something is not working’
One day last May, Beth was summoned to New Beginnings Family Academy in Bridgeport because Rose, a second-grader who has ADHD and is prone to outbursts, had spent the morning bolting from her classroom and climbing on furniture. Rose screamed, threw shoes and a phone and bit, hit and kicked...
darientimes.com
Opinion: The trouble with early voting
A number of people have been quoted voicing support for early voting in Connecticut. There is a problem with early voting, though, that I have not heard anyone mention. I think most people would agree that the best voter is the most fully informed voter: the one who knows the most about the candidates, their capabilities and character, and their positions on the issues. Quite simply, the people who vote early are not as well-informed as the people who vote on Election Day.
darientimes.com
Community news: Darien's EMS Post 53 to host a holiday shopping fundraiser, and more
The Darien Emergency Medical Services, EMS Post 53, will hold a holiday shopping fundraiser. It will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Nielsen's Florist and Garden Shop at 1405 Post Road, with discounts, raffles, festive displays and ideas for the holidays. Tickets are $30 in...
darientimes.com
Editorial: 1,372 ticket discrepancies demand deeper probe into CT trooper scandal
Don’t even try to keep score of the Connecticut State Police ticket scandal, because the scoreboard is broken. Discovering that even one traffic ticket issued by Connecticut State Police was falsified would be a cause for concern. Finding out that at least 1,372 manipulated records were sent to the Connecticut Racial Profiling Project will taint faith in state police far beyond the four troopers already under fire for boosting their numbers with fake tickets.
darientimes.com
University of New Haven students killed in Route 7 crash in Massachusetts
WEST HAVEN — Two University of New Haven students were killed early Tuesday in a crash in Massachusetts, the school said. The crash also injured four other UNH students and another person, the school said in a statement released Wednesday night. A total of three people were killed and...
darientimes.com
These neighborhoods will have preference in CT cannabis licensing under new map
Connecticut’s Social Equity Council has approved a new map of so-called disproportionately impacted areas, which get preference in cannabis licensing. The new list of census tracts, neighborhoods of about 4,000 residents within cities and towns, are largely concentrated around urban areas including Bridgeport, Hartford, and New Haven – as was the case with the 2021 map. Connecticut’s adult-use cannabis law requires the council to re-certify the list of targeted tracts annually.
darientimes.com
Rob Hotaling (opinion): Fixing CT’s achievement gap will create jobs
Connecticut’s worst-in-the-nation achievement gap affects some of our state’s most complicated education and economic issues. Because too many of our high school students are unprepared to enter the workforce after graduating or dropping out, employers are deprived of the skilled workers they need to expand and our state’s economic growth is stifled.
darientimes.com
Protest ban at Florida university after anti-Sasse rally
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida is going to start enforcing a decades-old prohibition against indoor protests following a raucous demonstration earlier this month against the selection of U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse as a finalist for the school president's job. Sasse, a Republican in his second Senate...
darientimes.com
Letter to the Editor: Thank you, Tokeneke PTO co-chairs and committee
Darien Human Services wishes to congratulate the Tokeneke PTO on another successful Pumpkin Carnival. Thanks to the generous donation from the Tokeneke PTO, 32 students and17 local families were able to attend the carnival. Tickets for games, rides and food were donated to Darien Human Services for our clients. With...
darientimes.com
25+ things to do in Connecticut on Halloween weekend
Spooky season ends with a scream this weekend, with visits from the real Annabelle doll and a final chance to visit some of the state's "haunted" attractions. This supernatural-themed event features items from the Warrens' Occult Museum to Mohegan Sun on Saturday, including the real Annabelle doll that inspired "The Conjuring" movies.
darientimes.com
Calendar Close-up: A lunar eclipse will be visible in Westport, here's how to see it
At the height of the Cold War in the 1950s, the U.S. government developed a defense system. Nikes were line-of-sight anti-aircraft missiles that would destroy incoming bombers. Bridgeport – an important manufacturing city, with plants for General Dynamics, Remington and Sikorsky – was a likely Russian target. Nike...
darientimes.com
Editorial: Making sense of COVID-era learning loss
The release this week of “the nation’s report card,” which measures academic performance for schoolchildren across Connecticut and America , revealed some dispiriting if unsurprising results. Academic performance fell across the state as the full effects of the pandemic were felt. Fourth and eighth graders had the steepest decline in learning in decades.
darientimes.com
Gunshots reported in 'densely wooded' area, Milford police say
MILFORD — Local police say they are investigating a report of shots fired. Police said in a Facebook post the shots reportedly occurred between the 900 block of New Haven Avenue and the 200 block of Baxter Lane. They described the area as a “densely wooded” site popular with turkey hunters.
darientimes.com
Darien officials agree to settle lawsuit over controversial Parklands housing development plan
DARIEN — A contentious legal battle is coming to a close after residents, the developer and town officials all approved a compromise to reduce the size and number of apartments in the plan for the controversial Parklands housing complex. In April, six residents filed a lawsuit against the town...
darientimes.com
CT's 'White Lady' legend: How Union Cemetery got its reputation as a 'haunted' graveyard
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In 1993, Glenn Pennell received a call about a transformer explosion in Monroe. An on-duty firefighter at the time, Pennell drove his Ford F-150 truck to the site in search of a place to divert traffic away from the accident. A police officer sat in the passenger seat and a woman was tailgating him.
darientimes.com
CT state police cruiser struck on I-84 in Hartford, officials say
HARTFORD — A Connecticut state trooper's vehicle was struck on Interstate-84 early Tuesday morning, authorities said. State police said the trooper was outside the vehicle when the crash occurred and there were no injuries reported. State police said members of Troop H in Hartford were called to the westbound...
darientimes.com
Photos: Children's Halloween parade hits downtown Westport
WESTPORT — Costume-clad children and their families gathered in downtown Wednesday afternoon for the annual Children's Halloween Parade. The event is hosted by the Westport Parks and Recreation Department, the Westport Downtown Association and Westport P.A.L. Children were also able to trick-or-treat along Main Street and outside of Town...
darientimes.com
Emergency sewer repair restricts traffic access to Route 1 in western Greenwich
GREENWICH — Drivers in western Greenwich may face delays due to a detour set up while emergency sewer repairs were completed. Due to the work, access to and from West Putnam Avenue, also known as the Post Road on Route 1, was not be available from Edgewood Avenue and Oak Ridge Street, according to a tweet posted Wednesday morning by the Department of Public Works.
darientimes.com
Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Cam Meyer delivered a stellar performance and took fifth place during the FCIAC girls cross country championships in New Canaan’s Waveny Park on Wednesday. Meyer, a junior, finished the 4,000-meter course in 14:54 while earning a place on...
