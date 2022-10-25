‘Night’ fundraiser brings attention to growing number of homeless veterans, women, and children in Rapid City

Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
Thrivent has month-long pajama drive for foster children
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the temperature drops, children in foster care are lacking one thing to help them through the winter, pajamas. One Rapid City association is asking the community to help. Thrivent’s Huether Associates is holding their second annual pajama drive. and this year for every pair of pajamas donated they will donate a pair as well.
KEVN
Mayor Steve Allender, Rapid City children kick off ‘Red Ribbon Week’ at The Monuent
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Children from Rapid City schools participate in the kickoff to ‘Red Ribbon Week’ in South Dakota. The week is in memory of a DEA agent who was killed by drug traffickers in the 1980s. The event takes place every year for community leaders...
kotatv.com
Grant designed to keep teens out of trouble
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Teen violence can have long term effects on a person’s well-being and the community. To help improve the community, U.S Department of Justice gave Rapid City Teen Center Wambli Ska a $2 million grant to help teens stay out of trouble. “With this grant,...
newsfromthestates.com
Millions in housing help on the way for abuse victims, veterans and others
The Veterans Helping Hands Project in Hot Springs will include a factory where veterans will learn building trades after completing substance abuse treatment. (Courtesy of Veterans Helping Hands Project) Victims of domestic violence, veterans, and those who’ve struggled with housing insecurity in South Dakota will soon have more options for...
kotatv.com
A warm, cheesy international organization with a local impact
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The COVID-19 pandemic left communities disconnected from each other, but one mom put her problem-solving skills to work. She organized Lasagna Love, a way for people to make cheesy lasagna for those who need it. Two years later, the program has spread across three countries with over 1 million lasagnas made, so far.
dakotanewsnow.com
Incoming and outgoing members of the Children’s Home Society and Foundation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Children’s Home Society of South Dakota (CHS) and the Children’s Home Foundation (CHF) welcomed new members at their annual meeting on Oct. 13, 2022. “Our two boards are a very strong group of outstanding South Dakotans,” said CHS CEO Michelle...
kotatv.com
WAVI Shows Appreciation to First Responders
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cookies, cakes, pastries, and even bark-cuterie are a great way to show appreciation, one organization used those treats to say thank you to first responders. Working Against Violence Inc, or WAVI, works with various law enforcement agencies to create a safer community for domestic violence...
kotatv.com
Noem rallies voters in Spearfish as Election Day nears
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With only 13 days and counting until election day South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem held a campaign rally in West River, encouraging people to vote. The governor acknowledged the race is getting-tighter with her Democratic opponent, state Representative Jamie Smith. During the “rally” she said stressed the importance of getting out and voting. She explained how the decisions voters make will impact the way their government functions.
KEVN
Black Hills starter homes may not be out of reach
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the Black Hills expanding quickly, and inflation rising, it has become harder to find affordable housing, but getting that starter home may not be out of reach. Not sure what to look for or where to start? Here are some details on how you can buy your first home.
KEVN
Gigantic jack-o-lanterns make for spooky décor as well as social media sensation for Rapid City business
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The spooky season is upon us. Candy is purchased, costumes are receiving final touches, and homes are decked out in skeletons and pumpkins. One Rapid City family takes their décor to a whole new level though, one that will have you saying ‘oh my gourd’.
sdpb.org
Mayors, law enforcement concerned about marijuana legalization
A group of mayors and law enforcement across the state are raising concerns about a ballot question to legalize marijuana possession. They say it will compromise public safety and public health. Rapid City mayor Steve Allender said the ballot measure comes at the worst possible time. “This is a measure...
kotatv.com
Let’s get spooky, Rapid City Public Library’s list of scary books
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Public Library’s abundant amount of spooky books will leave bookworms busy for days. The library says this time of year horror books become more popular, fitting the Halloween season. Books from local ghost stories to tales told by a mortician made it on this year’s list. Watch the video above to find out more about Rapid City Public Library’s books of horror.
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made after weekend stabbings; ex-child care worker pleads not guilty; Miner Brewing Co. to close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Sioux Falls man is being held in the Minnehaha County Jail without bail this morning, facing two charges of first-degree attempted murder.
KELOLAND TV
Winter-maintenance plan OK’d for SD highways
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Last winter, the South Dakota Department of Transportation budgeted $19,596,305 and spent $15,575,464 clearing ice and snow from the state’s highways. For this coming season, the winter-maintenance plan has $20,553,159 in it. The state Transportation Commission reviewed and approved the latest plan Wednesday.
kotatv.com
‘Tripledemic’? Flu, COVID, and RSV are slowly ticking up in SD
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In some communities, COVID, flu, and RSV are becoming prominent issues as the “respiratory” season gets closer. Here in the Rushmore state, while the spread is not as fast, doctors are seeing numbers indicating a slow trend upwards of what some call a “tripledemic”. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, as of this week, there has been 719 new COVID cases along with 17 confirmed flu cases. The CDC also reports that in South Dakota out of 86 RSV PCR tests, only 12% came back positive.
kotatv.com
Dogs and their owners compete in Rapid City Kennel Club dog show
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This weekend the Rapid City Kennel Club is hosting its annual all-breed dog show at the Monument. The event is free to the public and welcomes anyone to enjoy the show, but dogs not competing are not allowed into the arena. With 500 dogs entered...
newscenter1.tv
Get ready to handle winter like a pro!
RAPID CITY, S.D.- October 26 is Winter Weather Preparedness Day, and current warm and sunny conditions actually present the perfect opportunity to prepare for the upcoming season. Here are a few tips from Alexa White, Deputy Director of Rapid City/Pennington County Emergency Management, and City of Rapid City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker so that you’re ready to help yourself and your neighbor by the time the first big snow hits your front porch.
kotatv.com
Sheridan Cooks - Biscuits made from Wyoming Heritage Grains Flour
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - All-natural, heritage grains are what make Sara Wood’s flours so much healthier to use in your day to day baking. See how these flours make for some delicious biscuits on this edition of Sheridan Cooks.
kotatv.com
Mild through Halloween
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly clear skies are expected overnight with temperatures falling into the 20s for many. Those around the foothills from Rapid City up to Spearfish will likely remain in the low 30s. We begin Wednesday with some sunshine and a few clouds, but it will quickly...
newsfromthestates.com
Black Hills timber sales fall 20 percent
RAPID CITY — Timber sales in the Black Hills National Forest have declined sharply, prompting praise and condemnation. The national forest’s advisory board met recently in Rapid City, where Forest Supervisor Jeff Tomac shared figures from the 2022 fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. Timber sales in the...
