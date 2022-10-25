ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RI’s 2nd Shake Shack to open in Garden City

By Sarah Doiron
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Shake Shack lovers that don’t want to travel to the capital city to get their fix will soon no longer have to.

The burger chain announced it is opening its second Rhode Island location in Garden City Center next year.

The new Shake Shack will open in a corner space next door to Starbuck’s. An exact opening date for the restaurant hasn’t been set yet.

“We are excited to welcome this beloved fast casual dining destination for our customers,” Garden City Center general manager Joe Koechel said. “With Shake Shack joining the property, we are truly able to offer dining options for every customer who visits for shopping, dining, health and wellness and more.”

Shake Shack is well-known for its 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches and griddled flat-top dogs, fresh-made frozen custard shakes and crispy crinkle cut fries.

The Garden City location will include both indoor and outdoor seating.

The first Shake Shack to open in Rhode Island was on Thayer Street in March 2019.

