Burleson, TX

fox4news.com

Northwest ISD student threatened to harm others, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police detained a high school student who is accused of threatening to harm others. The threat involved Eaton High School in Northwest ISD. Fortunately, no one was hurt. Police said the student was apprehended Wednesday morning and taken to the hospital for a mental...
FORT WORTH, TX
ahstigerlife.com

Humans of Arlington — Marlon Sharp

What’s your favorite part about being a teacher at AHS?. ”My favorite part about being a teacher at Arlington is being able to communicate and help all of my students and being able to build an impact on their lives.”
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth Police Department makes history with new promotion

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth's top cop is slowly but surely making the much-needed changes at the department after coming under fire by a scathing independent report that outlined major problems with the police department. Police Chief Neil Noakes announced several appointed positions recently:. Corporal J. D. Johnson,...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Community prepares to say goodbye to fallen Carrollton officer

CARROLLTON, Texas - Family and friends will gather Wednesday night to honor the life of a Carrollton police officer. Officer Steve Nothem died after a crash on President George Bush Turnpike on Tuesday night. The Carrollton Police Department said he was assisting another officer during a DWI investigation when he...
CARROLLTON, TX
Local Profile

New Tarrant County H-E-B Store Announced

As we’ve said before in Local Profile, H-E-B wants to replicate its success formula in the DFW area and they are not kidding. After opening several stores in North Texas in rapid succession, today the company announced its plans to open a new location in Tarrant County. Right now...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
therideronline.com

Opinion: Some Schools are Too Big to Compete In 6A

In Texas high school sports, UIL splits schools into six divisions based on school population. 1A, the smallest division, contains schools with a population below 104.9 students and 6A, the biggest division, consists of schools with populations over 2,220 students. At first glance, dividing schools up based on the number of students seems fair, and for the most part, works out. However, problems begin in the 6A division because the existence of very large schools.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Mansfield ISD Board Member Facing Domestic Assault Charge

MANSFIELD (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Mansfield ISD Board Secretary is facing an assault bodily injury family violence charge after being arrested last week. Mansfield Police said officers took Bianca Benavides Anderson into custody while responding to a domestic disturbance at a home on Ascot Park Drive around 2 a.m. last Saturday.
MANSFIELD, TX
dallasexpress.com

Suspect Arrested After Terroristic Threats Against Local School

Police last week arrested a Fort Worth man accused of making terroristic threats after he allegedly threatened to murder his ex-girlfriend’s children at a Euless elementary school. According to authorities, Jerrekus Pendleton, 34, had gotten into a car accident with his girlfriend’s car and claimed she owed him money...
EULESS, TX
CBS DFW

H-E-B's newest location in North Texas will be in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Grocery giant H-E-B has announced it will open another location in North Texas.  H-E-B Alliance will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. The groundbreaking will take place on Nov. 16. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September and will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023.  The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023.  
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Construction begins on apartments in Arlington’s entertainment district

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington’s growing entertainment district will take a new step forward Wednesday with the ceremonial groundbreaking of One Rangers Way. The new residential development will give people a place to live just steps away from Rangers and Cowboys games, as well as concerts and live entertainment. The...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Arlington celebrates bats at special event

Just in time for Halloween, the city of Arlington is celebrating bats -- not for being spooky or for the abundance of bat movies they have inspired but for the better things bats do in Texas. Good Day talked to Arlington environmental compliance officer Melissa Walker, who organized the city's first bat night event.
ARLINGTON, TX

