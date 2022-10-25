Read full article on original website
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram recommends readers vote for AbbottAsh JurbergTexas State
The abandoned baseball field in Fort Worth, Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
North Texas schools closing on Election Day amid safety concerns
Many North Texas schools will be closed Nov. 8 as districts navigate their roles as polling sites and the attendant safety risks in the wake of school shootings and threats to poll workers. Why it matters: Campuses have been used as polling sites for years, but the influx of visitors...
fox4news.com
Northwest ISD student threatened to harm others, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police detained a high school student who is accused of threatening to harm others. The threat involved Eaton High School in Northwest ISD. Fortunately, no one was hurt. Police said the student was apprehended Wednesday morning and taken to the hospital for a mental...
ahstigerlife.com
Humans of Arlington — Marlon Sharp
What’s your favorite part about being a teacher at AHS?. ”My favorite part about being a teacher at Arlington is being able to communicate and help all of my students and being able to build an impact on their lives.”
Mansfield ISD board secretary arrested on assault, family violence charge
MANSFIELD, Texas — Mansfield ISD's board secretary was arrested last week, and the district's board of trustees is in the process of addressing the issue. According to police, Mansfield officers arrested Bianca Benavides Anderson while responding to a domestic disturbance at a home on Ascot Park Drive around 2 a.m. on Oct. 22.
Fort Worth Police Department makes history with new promotion
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth's top cop is slowly but surely making the much-needed changes at the department after coming under fire by a scathing independent report that outlined major problems with the police department. Police Chief Neil Noakes announced several appointed positions recently:. Corporal J. D. Johnson,...
fox4news.com
Community prepares to say goodbye to fallen Carrollton officer
CARROLLTON, Texas - Family and friends will gather Wednesday night to honor the life of a Carrollton police officer. Officer Steve Nothem died after a crash on President George Bush Turnpike on Tuesday night. The Carrollton Police Department said he was assisting another officer during a DWI investigation when he...
New way to travel could be coming to DFW—Plano takes next step to consider possibilities
This rendering shows what a JPods personal rapid transit system built in the median might look like. (Courtesy JPods) Imagine this: a self-driving vehicle that runs on a track suspended overhead. Riders choose when to board and where they want to go, and their personal vehicle, or pod, will transport them directly, with no stops along the way.
New Tarrant County H-E-B Store Announced
As we’ve said before in Local Profile, H-E-B wants to replicate its success formula in the DFW area and they are not kidding. After opening several stores in North Texas in rapid succession, today the company announced its plans to open a new location in Tarrant County. Right now...
fox4news.com
Retired Haltom City police corporal killed in Azle house fire remembered as a dedicated community servant
AZLE, Texas - Family members grieving the loss of a retired Haltom City police corporal who died in a fire at his home over the weekend. "We just want the public to know what a committed officer he was." A dedicated community servant, Haltom City Police corporal Tony Miller, 62,...
therideronline.com
Opinion: Some Schools are Too Big to Compete In 6A
In Texas high school sports, UIL splits schools into six divisions based on school population. 1A, the smallest division, contains schools with a population below 104.9 students and 6A, the biggest division, consists of schools with populations over 2,220 students. At first glance, dividing schools up based on the number of students seems fair, and for the most part, works out. However, problems begin in the 6A division because the existence of very large schools.
What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
fox4news.com
Methodist Dallas shooting suspect booked into; hospital makes security changes
Methodist Dallas is updating its security policies following a shooting that left two innocent healthcare workers dead. Plus, the injured suspect is now behind bars.
Texas lawmaker calls for investigation into Board of Pardons and Parole and TDCJ about release of alleged hospital shooter
DALLAS — State Rep. Rafael Anchia is demanding answers after a man on parole walked into Methodist Medical Center in Dallas and allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and fatally shot two hospital employees who tried to intervene. "There is no way he should have been eligible for any type of...
wbap.com
Mansfield ISD Board Member Facing Domestic Assault Charge
MANSFIELD (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Mansfield ISD Board Secretary is facing an assault bodily injury family violence charge after being arrested last week. Mansfield Police said officers took Bianca Benavides Anderson into custody while responding to a domestic disturbance at a home on Ascot Park Drive around 2 a.m. last Saturday.
dallasexpress.com
Suspect Arrested After Terroristic Threats Against Local School
Police last week arrested a Fort Worth man accused of making terroristic threats after he allegedly threatened to murder his ex-girlfriend’s children at a Euless elementary school. According to authorities, Jerrekus Pendleton, 34, had gotten into a car accident with his girlfriend’s car and claimed she owed him money...
fox4news.com
First day of early voting numbers in North Texas down more than 35% from 2018
DALLAS - Turnout for the first day of early voting in North Texas was more than 35% lower than in the last midterm election. And while Monday’s rainy weather may have factored into that, the numbers suggest enthusiasm among voters just might not be as high. Turnout can make...
H-E-B's newest location in North Texas will be in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Grocery giant H-E-B has announced it will open another location in North Texas. H-E-B Alliance will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. The groundbreaking will take place on Nov. 16. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September and will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023.
fox4news.com
Construction begins on apartments in Arlington’s entertainment district
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington’s growing entertainment district will take a new step forward Wednesday with the ceremonial groundbreaking of One Rangers Way. The new residential development will give people a place to live just steps away from Rangers and Cowboys games, as well as concerts and live entertainment. The...
keranews.org
Experts call Arlington term length proposal a 'longshot,' citing long, bitter fight over limits
If approved, city council members and the mayor would receive three additional years in office than currently allowed by term limits that won voter approval in 2018. Current term limits cap elected officials at 12 years, meaning Arlington officials can serve no more than six years on city council and six years as mayor.
fox4news.com
Arlington celebrates bats at special event
Just in time for Halloween, the city of Arlington is celebrating bats -- not for being spooky or for the abundance of bat movies they have inspired but for the better things bats do in Texas. Good Day talked to Arlington environmental compliance officer Melissa Walker, who organized the city's first bat night event.
