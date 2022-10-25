Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
West advances past Hutchinson in straight sets
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Scarlets volleyball team advances to the next round in the Section 3-A tournament after winning in straight sets over Hutchinson. The Scarlets will travel to face one seed Marshall Friday.
Bethany falls to Northwestern 3-2
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After trailing 2-0 in the first half, the Bethany Lutheran Vikings comeback fell short as they lost 3-2 against Northwestern. The Vikings will travel to Minneapolis to face North Central Saturday.
Mankato’s eSports market finds a new Contender
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Video gaming is getting a whole lot more immersive as the popularity of eSports continues to rise. eSports continues to make its mark on the Mankato region, as Contender eSports officially opened today, providing a space for gamers and aficionados of the gaming industry to play to their hearts delight.
‘A Christmas Carol’ coming to Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato will be going full-on “bah humbug!”. Starting next week, the MSU Mankato Department of Theatre and Dance will present “A Christmas Carol.”. The production will run from Nov. 3-5 in the Ted Paul Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing...
Treasure Robinson, 15, found safe
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 15-year-old girl from Glencoe has been found safe after being reported missing in September. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Treasure Robinson was located by the Minneapolis Police Department. She was reported missing on Sept. 17, with family concerned she had left home after...
msureporter.com
No. 2 takes a tough loss up north
Senior forward Kyler Kupka was the hero Friday, as his lone third period goal propelled St. Cloud State to its 3-2 win over the Minnesota State University, Mankato men’s hockey team. On Saturday, fifth-year forward Grant Cruikshank proved to be the difference-maker as he put up two goals and powered the Huskies to a 4-3 win, earning the series sweep over the Mavericks.
School Referendum Rundown
Cleveland’s Tracie Yule receives Golden Apple Award
CLEVELAND, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Golden Apple recipient is an English teacher from Cleveland Public School. Students and colleague want to honor Tracie Yule for being an outstanding teacher and school leader. ”I can actually learn from my students as well. It’s not just one way. It’s reciprocal....
Used cars: getting a professional’s insight before donating a vehicle
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Before donating a vehicle, taking the car to an auto repair franchise so a professional can look at is always helpful. Their insight can let you know what type of auto repair the vehicle may need, the value it has and what kind of price qualifies as fair market value. One local program that accepts vehicles is Minnesota Valley Action Council (MVAC). Their mission is to serve those in need with a variety of ways throughout Southern Minnesota. Dan Jones from MVAC stopped by to talk to Kelsey and Lisa about donating a used vehicle.
Tutoring: Building up a support system for your child’s for success
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A good rule of thumb: Parents should be less involved with the assignments and more so with the teacher. A tutoring expert, Christine Fankhanel, with the Reading Corps and Math Corps program, joined Kelsey and Lisa to chat about how a tutor can help in your child’s success.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 10-27-2022
Local school districts prepare for Election Day
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Election season is upon us, and local school districts are preparing for their referendums to be voted on by their local community. Budget levies determine how much revenue a school district will get from local property taxpayers, and it lock their budget in for the next decade.
Dwayne Qutez Irving released this Friday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Department of Corrections is notifying the community of a level three predatory offender scheduled to be released from custody this Friday. Dwayne Qutez Irving is a Level-Three predatory offender. Authorities say he will be released in Mankato...
Getting the most out of canning
Zonta’s Holiday Shopping opener supports small Mankato businesses
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For the first time, a local organization is using its fundraiser to also help small, locally owned businesses in Mankato. Lisa and Kelsey like to shop and give back, so they decided to give viewers a preview of what to expect in Zonta’s Holiday Shopping opener!
Highway 22 construction to begin Monday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT wants drivers to be prepared for multiple projects beginning next week. Drivers on Hwy 22 connecting Mankato and St. Peter will see two projects starting Oct. 31. Rip-rap will be installed to prevent erosion on the road and install overflows on Minnesota River Bridge. MnDOT...
RSV cases rise for both adults and children in Minnesota
ST. PETER & MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “It started out as a cold. So, I was taking cold meds. And then, I wasn’t able to breath,” former RSV patient Tammala Pierce said. It took only two days for St. Peter resident Tammy Pierce to be admitted into the E.R. for severe symptoms that she initially thought were from a common cold.
Halloween fitness: the ultimate full body pumpkin workout
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - See a pumpkin nearby? Feeling ambitious? Well, hurry and pick it up! Kelsey and Lisa teamed up with Stacy Jackson at the Mankato Family YMCA and learned how this seasonal squash can be a handy tool for a good workout!
Cornfield catches fire near New Ulm
Schmidt’s Siding and Windows: shining through with energy-saving ideas
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Windows can serve a bigger purpose than just décor; chief among them is energy savings. Kelsey and Lisa talked to the experts at Schmidt’s Siding and Windows to get the latest ideas and latest trends for window styles in your home. You can find Schmidt Siding and Windows at 901 North 5th Street in Mankato.
