Julian Ralph Roberts
Julian Ralph Roberts, age 84, of Grand Ridge, Florida passed away in the early morning hours on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at his home. He was born October 31, 1937 to James and Donnie (Hare) Roberts in Cypress, Florida. Julian worked for Monroe Business Machines for approximately 25 years in...
Janice Virginia Skinner Wilson
Janice Virginia Skinner Wilson, age 84, died on September 5, 2022 at home in Marianna, FL with loved ones by her side. Janice was the wife of 45 years to Wilborn Harrison Wilson Jr. Ret LCMDR US Navy. Janice was born in Graceville, FL on October 28, 1937 @ 4.5...
Doris S. Roark
Doris S. Roark, 100 of Cottondale, went home to be with the Lord on October 22, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Doris was born on April 9, 1922 in Wake County, North Carolina to Gordon Van Stephens and Vara (Bagwell) Stephens. She was a member of Cottondale First Baptist Church in Cottondale, Florida and had worked as a Media Secretary for the Vocational Center in Chipley.
Amos R. McMullian
Amos R. McMullian passed away in the comforts of his home on October 18, 2022 at the age of 85. Born in Jackson County, FL on August 28, 1937, Amos began to develop his love of the land and strong work ethic by helping his father and brothers on their dairy farm in Grand Ridge, FL. When he wasn’t working, hunting or fishing the land around him, he enjoyed playing football for Marianna High School and was voted Most Valuable Player by his teammates and was even inducted into the Marianna High School Hall of Fame.
Kerry Wilkie Carlton
Kerry Wilkie Carlton, age 70, passed from this life Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Fl. She was born in Lakeland, Florida on July 17, 1952 to Lewis Bascom and Barbara June (Wilson) Carlton. Kerry worked in the maintenance department at Walmart. She is preceded...
Ms. Mable Brunson Lee
Ms. Mable Brunson Lee of Panama City and formerly of Bascom, transitioned from life to eternal rest on Tuesday, October 18th at home surrounded by family. She was 90 years of age. The days of our years are threescore years and ten; and if by reason of strength they be...
Legals 10-27-2022
Notice is given pursuant to the Self Storage Facility Act, Florida Statutes Chapter 83, Part IV, that Charlie Brown Mini Storage, a self-storage facility will sell by auction to the highest bidder the contents of spaces noted to the following lessees:. Yvonne Bess A22. Herman Kaufman C16. Siarra Lewis D13.
Trick or Treat times for Jackson County
Grand Ridge- No set time. Campbellton- No set time. Cottondale- October 31, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Graceville- October 31, 5 to 7 p.m. Sneads- October 31, 5 to 8 p.m. Alford- October 31, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Marianna Oct 31, 5:00 – 7:30 p.m.
JAIL Report for October 27, 2022
Bridgett Franklin, 36, Greenwood, Florida: Knowingly Driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jerome Evans, 37, St. Petersburg, Florida: Trafficking in phenethylamines: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Allen Smith, 32, Grand Ridge, Florida: Hold for Calhoun County: Marianna Police Department. Keyandre Batson, 29, St. Petersburg, Florida:...
1st APPEARANCE for October 28, 2022
Bridgett Franklin: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked- conditional release. Waylon Grems: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked- $350 cash bond. Jerome Evans: Trafficking in phenethylamines- $3,000 cash bond. Allen Smith: Hold for Calhoun County- $3,000 purge. Shon Massey: Driving while license suspended or revoked- $5,000 bond, possession...
