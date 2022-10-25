Read full article on original website
Related
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
Kanye West: industry backlash continues as Kim Kardashian speaks out
A completed documentary about Kanye West, also known as Ye, has been scrapped amid concern and industry backlash over the rapper’s string of antisemitic statements in recent weeks. “This morning, after discussion with our film-makers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for...
Trump Has Privately Offered a Brutal Assessment of His Pal Kanye
Two years ago, Donald Trump said Kanye West would make a great presidential candidate. Now it seems the former president has had quite enough of West’s bizarre, antisemitic outbursts. Rolling Stone reports that Trump has recently called the rapper “crazy” to multiple people, and said West should seek professional “help” after West threatened to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” Despite being friends since 2016, Trump has “privately signaled” that he thinks it’s best he stays mum on West, according to Rolling Stone. Meanwhile, Trump scolded Jewish voters on Sunday for apparently not being appreciative enough. West was locked out of Twitter and Instagram for his antisemitic comments, prompting him to buy the struggling, right-wing social media platform Parler instead.
AOL Corp
Former Trump advisor on Kanye West's antisemitic comments: 'It’s unacceptable'
Kanye West, who now is legally known as Ye, is buying conservative social media company Parler, a move following Instagram and Twitter’s decisions to suspend the rapper’s accounts over a series of widely condemned antisemitic posts. In an interview during Yahoo Finance’s All Markets Summit on Monday, Former...
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It
Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
Kanye West Faces More Backlash and Consequences Due to Antisemitic Remarks
Since his antisemitic remarks, which included tweeting his intention to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” West has lost access to his Instagram and Twitter accounts. An appearance on the unscripted series The Shop: Uninterrupted was also pulled, as “he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes,” according to the show’s producer. In addition, Balenciaga cut ties with the rapper and designer, and West is reportedly having his music streamed less and played less often on the radio.
TMZ.com
Kanye West's Remarks Spark Anti-Semitic Rally in L.A.
If there was any doubt Kanye West is sowing seeds of hate with his bigoted and anti-Semitic remarks ... a Los Angeles rally should erase all of it. These banners were draped on an overpass of the infamous 405 freeway, and the organizers implored drivers to "Honk if you know Kanye is right about the Jews." The fiercely hateful words and rally appear to be the work of a group called the Goyim Defense League.
Kanye West’s Net Worth Plummets 80% Following Anti-Semitic Outbursts
Kanye West’s weeks-long public spiral, filled with hateful and antisemitic outbursts, has now cost him his partnership with Adidas, a nearly decade long collaboration that comprised three-quarters of his $2 billion net worth—at least as of last spring. The corporate divorce has instantaneously obliterated West’s status as a billionaire, Forbes reports; it now pegs his net worth at $400 million. West, who now goes by the mononym Ye, has also recently lost deals with Gap and Balenciaga, and his banking arrangement at J.P. Morgan, the outlet added. The rapper’s erratic behavior has raised speculation that he is experiencing a mental health crisis, since he has previously indicated he suffers from symptoms of bipolar disorder.
howafrica.com
Jewish Teacher At Kanye West’s Donda Academy Resigns Over His Anti-Semitic Remarks
A Jewish educational consultant at Kanye West’s Donda Academy private school has reportedly resigned just months after it opened because of his anti-Semitic outbursts. According to Mail Online, Dr. Tamar Andrews, 57, stepped down from her role at Donda Academy, in Simi Valley, California, following the rapper’s series of posts on social media.
Kanye West – Companies Who Have Cut Ties From Rapper So Far
Undoubtedly, 2022 will go down as Kanye West's toughest year yet as far as public perception goes. The Grammy award-winning rapper-producer, who now goes by Ye, embarked on a destructive path after he debuted his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. After receiving backlash for the t-shirts, Kanye publicly attacked everyone who objected to him being a "free thinker." The Donda album creator then went on several anti-Semitic rants on social media before he was suspended from both Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms’ policies on hate speech.
Kanye West's antisemitic rants are the tip of a much longer spear
Ye's comments echo a very long history of antisemitic tropes.
CBS Sports
Aaron Donald terminates partnership with Kanye West's Donda Sports after antisemitic comments
Los Angeles Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald has terminated his marketing deal with Kanye West's Donda Sports, Donald announced Tuesday. The decision comes after West made several recent antisemitic comments that resulted in the rapper being dropped by several major companies. Donald announced in May he had joined Donda...
Voices: Kanye West’s comeuppance is too little, too late
Kanye West is one of those people who does so much awful, erratic stuff, and gets himself embroiled in so much controversy that you automatically assume there’s some grand plan behind it that you’re just too non-famous to comprehend. I’ve seen tweets from people who insist that he’s begun making antisemitic statements as a way to get himself out of his restrictive Adidas contract. I’ve seen comments from people who are convinced that he’s torched his reputation as some kind of 4D chess move to get out of paying alimony to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. I’ve seen people suggest...
Kanye West reportedly no longer a billionaire as companies cut ties
In the span of two weeks, Kanye West has lost his talent representation, connections to major fashion houses and other lucrative relationships over recent anti-Black and antisemitic comments. As sports brand Adidas ended its estimated €250m partnership with West on Tuesday, reportedly costing the Black American rapper his billionaire status,...
theminaretonline.org
Kanye West is on a Downward Spiral
Kanye West, a well-known musician, has fallen under much well-deserved scrutiny. West has recently made comments and gestures that have offended a lot of communities, especially the Jewish community. The controversies began on Oct. 3 when Kanye West wore a White Lives Matter shirt at Paris Fashion Week. His controversial...
Kanye West's Gift to Racists: Now They Can Say They Have a Black Friend
You don't have to be white to be a white supremacist. From the days of the atrocious realities of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade until this very moment, an extremely painful fact remains true––oppressive white people in power have always needed someone Black to help them do their dirtiest work. You'd be hard pressed to find a single large plantation that ever existed without a Black man who exchanged his dignity for some measure of protection from the monsters around him. That's some of what's so ugly about the conservative, even white-supremacist turn that Kanye West has taken. It has history.
Catholic leader blasts human rights court for absolving feminist who 'aborted' Jesus on altar: 'No legitimacy'
Catholic League president Bill Donohue excoriated the European Court of Human Rights for ruling in favor of Eloïse Bouton, who simulated aborting Jesus on an altar during Mass.
Comments / 0