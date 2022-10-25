The tornado that touched down in Jarrell on Monday night was given a preliminary rating of EF-1, with estimated top wind speeds of 100 miles per hour. A survey from the National Weather Service in Austin and San Antonio determined the tornado touched down west of Interstate 35, just west of County Road 234 and North of County Road 239, around 8:46 p.m. The tornado then strengthened and widened as it moved southeast and crossed over I-35 between County Road 314 and Ronald Reagan Boulevard, flipping a semitrailer truck and injuring the driver. The tornado then dissipated east of Little Road around 8:53 p.m.

JARRELL, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO