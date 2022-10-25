ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jarrell, TX

KCEN

Cunningham Road to be closed through Nov. 18

KILLEEN, Texas — A stretch of Cunningham Road in Killeen will be closed through mid-November, according to the City of Killeen's Engineering Division. The stretch of road from Stan Schlueter Loop to Elms Road will be closed to through traffic beginning on Thursday, Oct. 26, and continuing through Nov. 18.
KILLEEN, TX
firefighternation.com

Tornado Damages TX Fire Station Roof

Oct. 25—Severe storms, which possibly included a tornado, damaged parts of Central Texas on Monday, October 24. While many areas of San Antonio didn’t experience a ton of rainfall, residents in Jarrell, which is about 12 miles north of Georgetown, are cleaning up after the thunderstorms roared through the city.
JARRELL, TX
fox44news.com

Railroad work in Waco to cause closures

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation will perform a full closure on the Interstate 35 frontage road this Friday, which will impact travelers. TxDOT will be conducting railroad work which will require a full frontage road closure at the I-35 frontage road and Research Avenue in Waco. A detour will be in place which will direct northbound travelers onto the I-35 on-ramp, just past N Loop 340. Southbound traffic will be directed to the off-ramp at Meyers Lane to Pecan Avenue.
WACO, TX
kut.org

Tornado touched down in Jarrell during Monday night's storms, officials confirm

The tornado that touched down in Jarrell on Monday night was given a preliminary rating of EF-1, with estimated top wind speeds of 100 miles per hour. A survey from the National Weather Service in Austin and San Antonio determined the tornado touched down west of Interstate 35, just west of County Road 234 and North of County Road 239, around 8:46 p.m. The tornado then strengthened and widened as it moved southeast and crossed over I-35 between County Road 314 and Ronald Reagan Boulevard, flipping a semitrailer truck and injuring the driver. The tornado then dissipated east of Little Road around 8:53 p.m.
JARRELL, TX
KWTX

Jarrell residents clean up in the aftermath of yet another tornado

JARRELL, Texas (KWTX) - The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Jarell Monday night, causing widespread damage. Residents like Amanda Christopher spent most of their Tuesday cleaning up from the storm. “I like Jarrell. It’s a little small community, you know, nice and quiet. We normally don’t...
JARRELL, TX
KVUE

Person found in search-and-rescue by ATCEMS early Thursday morning; second search called off

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) found one person in the Lake Travis area and cancelled another search early Thursday morning. At around 5 a.m. on Oct. 27, ATCEMS responded to a call stating that there were multiple people with medical complaints that were lost in the 13000 block of Mansfield Drive in the Lake Travis area. ATCEMS, Lake Travis Fire Rescue (LTFR), the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) and STAR Flight all responded to the scene.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

First Warning: Another severe storm threat expected early Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following an EF-1 tornado touchdown just south of Jarrell Monday night, another risk of severe weather is coming to Central Texas before the work week is over. While spring is our main severe weather season, October is our secondary and is often a stormy month. We...
JARRELL, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tornado Confirmed in Central Texas Monday Night

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado left a path of damage in Central Texas during severe storms Monday night. The NWS confirmed the tornado touched down just south of the Williamson County city of Jarrell, located about 40 miles north along Interstate 35 from Austin. The NWS told KXAN-TV...
JARRELL, TX
fox44news.com

Overnight storm leaves numerous local power outages

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX44) – Overnight storms with high straight line winds have resulted in numerous power outages throughout Central Texas. ONCOR’s outage reporting system indicates most of these outages are in individual neighborhoods or areas of town – rather than wide spread outages. Around 1,100 customers in...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

City of Killeen provides severe weather damage update

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Several calls were made in the Killeen area about vehicle accidents and downed trees during the severe weather on Monday night and Tuesday morning. This is according to the City of Killeen, who says the calls were made to the Police Department and Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. There were no serious accidents reported, although there were reports of some trapped in water.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Fire damages Waco Connor Avenue home

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A single-family home was heavily damaged by fire Tuesday night. Waco firefighters were sent to 1909 Connor Avenue at 8:46 p.m., with the first units arriving reporting heavy smoke coming from all sides of the house and flames visible coming both from the back of the structure and from the front door area.
WACO, TX

