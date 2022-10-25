Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Boo Bash at Orland Square on 10/27Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Chicago Man Secretly Dies with $11 Million in 2016, Relatives Share His RichesShameel ShamsChicago, IL
Related
Phoenix Suns Rejected Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Trade Offer
The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 2-1 start this NBA season, but they know that there are moves that have to be made. They are relying heavily on their defense right now, which is sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, and giving up the fifth-fewest points per game. Their offense, however, has been on the opposite side of the spectrum.
5 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ dominant 124-109 win, including DeMar DeRozan’s impending career milestone
The Chicago Bulls were dominant in a 124-109 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at the United Center, improving to 3-2 on the season. The Bulls now own a two-game winning streak — their first of the season — as they prepare for back-to-back games against the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers this weekend. Here are five takeaways from the win. 1. DeMar DeRozan narrowly misses a ...
LaVine's 28 points enable Bulls to hold off Pacers, 124-109
CHICAGO - Zach LaVine scored 28 points, including a key 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter that sparked the Bulls to a 124-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. The Bulls led by as many as 24 points in the second half before Pacers guard Buddy Hield hit...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ja Morant, Desmond Bane outshine Kevin Durant in Memphis Grizzlies win over Brooklyn Nets
The ball was rolling up the court as Ja Morant stood behind it. In a high-scoring affair between the high octane offenses of the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets, this felt a moment for everyone to catch their breaths. So Morant continued to let the ball roll on the floor...
Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record
Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
Numbers Behind Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu's Domination of Celtics
Numbers behind Ayo Dosunmu's domination of Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ayo Dosunmu's NBA career is young. But already, the Chicago Bulls guard has the makings of a certified Celtics killer. In four games against Boston — three in 2021-22, plus one on Monday night — Dosunmu is...
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Against The Dallas Mavericks
The New Orleans Pelicans have announced their injury report for Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.
Evan Mobley’s breakout game leads Cleveland Cavaliers to 103-92 win over Orlando Magic
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- So much for that slow start. One day after Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff put the blame on himself for Evan Mobley’s lack of involvement early in the season, Bickerstaff followed through with his promise to adjust. Mobley did the rest, helping lead the Cavaliers to a 103-92 win over the young, still-winless Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. It’s Cleveland’s third straight victory.
Canadiens get D Beaudin from Blackhawks for C Hills
CHICAGO - The Montreal Canadiens acquired defenseman Nicolas Beaudin from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for center Cam Hillis on Wednesday. Beaudin had two goals and four assists in 22 games over three seasons for Chicago. The Quebec native was the 27th overall pick in the 2018 draft. Hills, the...
numberfire.com
Al Horford (back) starting for Celtics Monday
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (back tightness) will start in Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Horford said that he felt his back tighten up in Friday's tilt with the Miami Heat, and that he doesn't plan on missing any time going forward in the Celtics' future back-to-backs. He'll be back in the starting lineup tonight while Noah Vonleh takes a seat.
Yardbarker
Derrick Jones Jr. Slowly Proving He Belongs in the Chicago Bulls Rotation
Derrick Jones Jr. has made quite the impact for the Chicago Bulls as of late. Head coach Billy Donovan had no choice but to turn to Jones Jr. in their last two games. Third-year forward Patrick Williams has been struggling and Javonte Green cannot play 48 minutes a game. Jones...
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
51K+
Followers
24K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0