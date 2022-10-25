ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Analysis Network

Phoenix Suns Rejected Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Trade Offer

The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 2-1 start this NBA season, but they know that there are moves that have to be made. They are relying heavily on their defense right now, which is sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, and giving up the fifth-fewest points per game. Their offense, however, has been on the opposite side of the spectrum.
PHOENIX, AZ
Chicago Tribune

5 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ dominant 124-109 win, including DeMar DeRozan’s impending career milestone

The Chicago Bulls were dominant in a 124-109 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at the United Center, improving to 3-2 on the season. The Bulls now own a two-game winning streak — their first of the season — as they prepare for back-to-back games against the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers this weekend. Here are five takeaways from the win. 1. DeMar DeRozan narrowly misses a ...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record

Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Chicago

Numbers Behind Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu's Domination of Celtics

Numbers behind Ayo Dosunmu's domination of Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ayo Dosunmu's NBA career is young. But already, the Chicago Bulls guard has the makings of a certified Celtics killer. In four games against Boston — three in 2021-22, plus one on Monday night — Dosunmu is...
CHICAGO, IL
Cleveland.com

Evan Mobley’s breakout game leads Cleveland Cavaliers to 103-92 win over Orlando Magic

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- So much for that slow start. One day after Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff put the blame on himself for Evan Mobley’s lack of involvement early in the season, Bickerstaff followed through with his promise to adjust. Mobley did the rest, helping lead the Cavaliers to a 103-92 win over the young, still-winless Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. It’s Cleveland’s third straight victory.
ORLANDO, FL
Fox 32 Chicago

Canadiens get D Beaudin from Blackhawks for C Hills

CHICAGO - The Montreal Canadiens acquired defenseman Nicolas Beaudin from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for center Cam Hillis on Wednesday. Beaudin had two goals and four assists in 22 games over three seasons for Chicago. The Quebec native was the 27th overall pick in the 2018 draft. Hills, the...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Al Horford (back) starting for Celtics Monday

Boston Celtics center Al Horford (back tightness) will start in Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Horford said that he felt his back tighten up in Friday's tilt with the Miami Heat, and that he doesn't plan on missing any time going forward in the Celtics' future back-to-backs. He'll be back in the starting lineup tonight while Noah Vonleh takes a seat.
BOSTON, MA
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

