First look: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns odds and lines

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) travel to meet the Cleveland Browns (2-5) for Monday Night Football at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at Bengals vs. Browns odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

The Bengals offense is slowly, but surely, coming alive after a slow start as the team has scored 30-plus points in consecutive games, while covering 5 outings in a row. After a 5-0 Under start, the Over has hit in the last 2 games.

The Browns opened 2-1, but have dropped 4 consecutive games. Cleveland has lost 4 of its 5 games by 3 or fewer points. The Browns are 2-4 against the spread (ATS) in the last 6 games, while the Over is 5-2 in their 7 games.

Bengals at Browns odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 8:57 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Bengals -180 (bet $180 to win $100) | Browns +145 (bet $100 to win $145)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Bengals -3.5 (-103) | Browns +3.5 (-117)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 47.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Bengals 4-3 | Browns 2-5
  • ATS: Bengals 5-2 | Browns 3-4
  • O/U: Bengals 2-5 | Browns 5-2

Bengals vs. Browns head-to-head

The Browns swept the season series against the AFC champion Bengals last season, and have won 4 in a row in this series. In fact, Bengals QB Joe Burrow has never beaten Cleveland in his career. The Bengals, however, have covered 4 of the last 5 in this series, with the Over 7-1-1 in the previous 9 meetings.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

