Ex-Yankees coach, former Mets manager snubbed by Marlins
The Miami Marlins have a new manager. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish reported Tuesday that the club has hired Skip Schumaker as their new manager. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Schumaker spent 2022 as bench coach for the St. Louis Cardinals. Prior to that, he spent...
Mariano Rivera calling out Yankees’ decision to keep Aaron Boone says it all
Aaron Boone will be back managing the New York Yankees in 2023, per owner Hal Steinbrenner. Now, is Boone at solely fault for this team constantly falling short? No. There’s a toilet paper roll’s worth of reasons why that’s the case. But is Boone helping? No. The...
Mike Francesa calls for Yankees to clean house after ALCS sweep by Astros
Mike Francesa is mad as hell, and he’s not going to take it anymore. The former WFAN host unloaded on the New York Yankees after they were swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Following Sunday’s 6-5...
Yardbarker
The Yankees may have struck gold with heavily criticized trade acquisition
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman whiffed on a number of moves before and during the 2022 season. However, he set the team’s outfield up perfectly for 2023 (given they retain Aaron Judge). Aside from the Yankees calling up rookie Oswaldo Cabrera, who excelled defensively and offered some...
Yardbarker
The Astros Were Not Shy About A Yankees Request
The ALCS is over, and the Houston Astros have emerged victorious. It was yet another matchup between them and the New York Yankees, who have been longing for revenge after news broke about the Astros sign-stealing scandal in 2017. However, revenge will have to wait. Prior to the series, Yankees...
Rockies have Mets slugger on ‘wish list,’ report says | ‘A good fit’
Brandon Nimmo could be ready to head west. To the National League West. The Denver Post’s Patrick Saunders reports the Colorado Rockies are expected to be a free-agent suitor for the New York Mets outfielder. Nimmo would certainly be a good fit for the Rockies, who would love to...
Red Sox fans will love Yankees’ first offseason rumor
It’s been less than two days since they got swept in the ALCS, and already, the report is that they’re not going to make the two biggest changes they probably need to make in order to turn the franchise around: firing Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Andy Martino of SNY, the sports network of the Yankees, Mets, and other New York sports teams, reported that Cashman is likely going to be back in 2023 on a brand-new contract, and if that’s the case, Boone likely will be, too.
Yankees’ free-agent outfielder is ‘particularly solid fit’ for AL contender
The New York Yankees have a big one to make when it comes to free-agent left fielder Andrew Benintendi. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Because if the Yankees don’t want him, someone else will, including the Chicago White Sox, according to MLB Trade Rumors. Free agency...
NJ.com
Phillies surge into World Series thanks to slugger Yankees let slip away | Klapisch
It’s impossible to track the Phillies’ dash to the World Series without two salient questions about their October black magic. First, how is an 87-win wild-card club still standing when the three NL powerhouses that out-performed them, the 111-win Dodgers, the defending champion Braves and the 101-win Mets, are grieving at home?
MLB insider pitches 3 All-Stars as Yankees free-agent targets
To spend or not to spend, that is the question facing New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner. If, as expected, he retains Brian Cashman, the general manager will need some money from Steinbrenner to improve upon a roster which was swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.
NJ.com
Yankees see 5 minor leaguers opt for free agency after ALCS sweep by Astros
With the end of the season comes the opportunity to explore other options. Five members of the New York Yankees organization have opted for free agency. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to MiLB transactions tracker, those players are pitchers Anthony Banda, Luke Bard, Jacob Barnes and...
NJ.com
Ex-Phillies, Mets pitcher steps down as Cardinals coach
The St. Louis Cardinals are changing things up. A slew of changes to the coaching staff were announced on Tuesday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Katie Woo tweeted: NEWS: Jeff Albert has elected to not return as the Cardinals hitting coach in 2023. Pitching coach...
Giants cornerback has gone from free agent to team leader in a New York minute
Two months ago, was out of work. The Houston Texans, the team he had chosen to sign with as a free agent after starting 16 games in 2021 with the Atlanta Falcons, released the veteran cornerback a day before they played their final preseason game. Humbling?. “Of course,” Moreau told...
NJ.com
Dodgers’ reported interest in Yankees’ Aaron Judge sets off Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo
This report seemed to really get to Chris “Mad Dog” Russo. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports the Los Angeles Dodgers are set to make a run at signing New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge when he hits the open market after the World Series. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
Knicks officially pick up team options on 3 young players
The New York Knicks have picked up the fourth-year options on Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley and the third-year option on Quentin Grimes. The team made it official Wednesday, well advanced before the Oct. 31 deadline. Toppin and Quickley have played vital roles in the Knicks’ 2-1 start as part...
NJ.com
Yankees’ Aaron Judge could get staggering record-setting contract as richest player in MLB history
That’s billion, with a b. Agent Leigh Steinberg told Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy that New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge could land a 10-year, $500 million contract in free agency. “He immediately and dramatically enhances a team’s offensive output. He’s a good team player. And for any...
NJ.com
MLB insider: ‘Why are the Mets more like the Yankees than the Yankees?’
Baseball in New York is done for the year. Fans and analysts alike are reflecting on the seasons the Mets and Yankees have had now that both contenders have fallen short of a World Series berth. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Bronx Bombers made it all...
NJ.com
Giants, Jets stars earn Player of the Week honors
It’s Wednesday, which means it is award time in the NFL. In the NFC, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is the Offensive Player of the Week. Per NFL PR:. Jones totaled 309 yards (202 passing, career-high 107 rushing) and two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) in the Giants’ 23-17 victory in Jacksonville. He became the second player this season (Lamar Jackson) with 200 passing yards, 100 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in a single game.
NJ.com
Patriots have quarterback controversy heading into Week 8 date with Jets
Talk about role reversal. For two decades, the New England Patriots owned the AFC East, thanks in part to seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. The New York Jets, meanwhile, languished in the division cellar, constantly looking for a legitimate starting quarterback. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
