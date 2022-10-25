ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees coach, former Mets manager snubbed by Marlins

The Miami Marlins have a new manager. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish reported Tuesday that the club has hired Skip Schumaker as their new manager. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Schumaker spent 2022 as bench coach for the St. Louis Cardinals. Prior to that, he spent...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

The Astros Were Not Shy About A Yankees Request

The ALCS is over, and the Houston Astros have emerged victorious. It was yet another matchup between them and the New York Yankees, who have been longing for revenge after news broke about the Astros sign-stealing scandal in 2017. However, revenge will have to wait. Prior to the series, Yankees...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Red Sox fans will love Yankees’ first offseason rumor

It’s been less than two days since they got swept in the ALCS, and already, the report is that they’re not going to make the two biggest changes they probably need to make in order to turn the franchise around: firing Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Andy Martino of SNY, the sports network of the Yankees, Mets, and other New York sports teams, reported that Cashman is likely going to be back in 2023 on a brand-new contract, and if that’s the case, Boone likely will be, too.
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

MLB insider pitches 3 All-Stars as Yankees free-agent targets

To spend or not to spend, that is the question facing New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner. If, as expected, he retains Brian Cashman, the general manager will need some money from Steinbrenner to improve upon a roster which was swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.
NJ.com

Yankees see 5 minor leaguers opt for free agency after ALCS sweep by Astros

With the end of the season comes the opportunity to explore other options. Five members of the New York Yankees organization have opted for free agency. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to MiLB transactions tracker, those players are pitchers Anthony Banda, Luke Bard, Jacob Barnes and...
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Ex-Phillies, Mets pitcher steps down as Cardinals coach

The St. Louis Cardinals are changing things up. A slew of changes to the coaching staff were announced on Tuesday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Katie Woo tweeted: NEWS: Jeff Albert has elected to not return as the Cardinals hitting coach in 2023. Pitching coach...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NJ.com

Giants, Jets stars earn Player of the Week honors

It’s Wednesday, which means it is award time in the NFL. In the NFC, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is the Offensive Player of the Week. Per NFL PR:. Jones totaled 309 yards (202 passing, career-high 107 rushing) and two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) in the Giants’ 23-17 victory in Jacksonville. He became the second player this season (Lamar Jackson) with 200 passing yards, 100 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in a single game.
ARIZONA STATE
NJ.com

Patriots have quarterback controversy heading into Week 8 date with Jets

Talk about role reversal. For two decades, the New England Patriots owned the AFC East, thanks in part to seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. The New York Jets, meanwhile, languished in the division cellar, constantly looking for a legitimate starting quarterback. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.

Comments / 0

Community Policy