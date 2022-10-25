Mayor Gainey meets with Pittsburghers to gather input on search for next city police chief

PITTSBURGH — Monday night was the first of five sessions held by the Gainey administration to gather community input on the search for Pittsburgh’s next chief of police.

During the session held at Carrick High School, Mayor Ed Gainey asked the attending public what expectations they had for the new chief of police.

“I want that next police chief to be out here with you. Learning about how to better serve and protect you,” Gainey told the crowd.

Many people said they want to see more diversity on the force, a chief who can address gun violence, a chief who is bilingual.

“One main thing is we are looking to hire police that specialize in Spanish speakers because the community of Latino has grown in Pittsburgh,” said Sofia Ramirez.

Another suggestion made: hiring a chief who is local to the area.

“We are looking for someone who is homegrown and can hit the ground running. Who knows the neighborhoods and knows the city. We want them to be approachable but very clear on what the expectations are,” said Michele Traficante.

The public input and search for the next chief comes after the retirement of chief Scott Schubert, who had been with the bureau for 29 years, and on the heels of several safety incidents, including a triple homicide on the North Side.

The Gainey administration hopes to fill the position by the end of the year.

“We talked about the end of December, that’s true, but I want to make sure I’m comfortable in my decision. The decision I’ve made so far I’ve been comfortable in,” said Gainey. “Time is of the essence but, at the same time, so is quality.”

Four more public meetings will be held:

Wednesday, Oct. 26, 6 to 8 p.m., PPG Paints Arena

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 6 to 8 p.m., Perry Traditional Academy

Thursday, Nov. 3, 6 to 8 p.m., Community Empowerment Association

Saturday, Nov. 5, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. virtual-only. Register here.

