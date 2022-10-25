ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 1

Related
WFMY NEWS2

First flu-related death in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina reports its first flu death of the season. An adult in western North Carolina died of complications due to the flu, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human services. "This is a sad reminder that flu can be a serious illness...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WECT

North Carolina announces first flu death of the season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced the first flu-related death of the 2022-2023 flu season on Wednesday, October 26. An adult in western North Carolina died during the third week of October, per the NCDHHS. Their identity and location was not released...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WLOS.com

How is Western North Carolina faring with COVID, RSV and flu cases?

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina’s mountain counties continue seeing an uptick in cases of respiratory illness. While some cases of COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and flu have been severe, local hospitals have been able to manage the increases to date. “Today (Tuesday, October 25, 2022)...
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL

WRAL Investigates widespread accusations of neglect, stories of horrific living conditions inside NC nursing homes

WRAL Investigates accusations of neglect and stories of horrific living conditions inside North Carolina nursing homes. Plus, the largest nursing home company in state - hit with millions of dollars in fines. WRAL Investigates the backlog of inspections and increasing violations putting your loved ones at risk. WRAL Investigates accusations...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
asheville.com

What Expanding Medicaid Would Mean for North Carolina

Expanding Medicaid would ensure access to affordable health insurance coverage for more than 600,000 North Carolinians. It would also increase access to health care— including mental health and substance use services— across the state, particularly in rural communities. Below are six reasons why Medicaid expansion would benefit North...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL

Puerto Rico nonprofit director sentenced in fatal arson case

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO — The director of a nonprofit that helped disabled people in Puerto Rico was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after pleading guilty in a case in which his center was set on fire by three other suspects, one of whom died in the act, officials said Thursday.
WYFF4.com

Earthquake in Virginia felt in North Carolina early Tuesday morning

SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake in Virginia Tuesday morning was felt in parts of North Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The 2.6 magnitude quake was reported at about 5:25 a.m. in Independence, Virginia, which is near the North Carolina border. The USGS is reporting about 80...
VIRGINIA STATE
Kennardo G. James

Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022

Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
GREENSBORO, NC
wkml.com

Did You Feel That? Earthquake Rumbles North Carolina Early Tuesday

Around 5AM on Tuesday, Geologists reported a 2.6 magnitude earthquake near the North Carolina-Virginia border. On October 25, 2022, about 70 people are said to have even been aware and feel the quake!. The earthquake was about 1.74 miles deep, and according to the U.S. Geological Survey, it hit 6...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy