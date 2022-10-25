Read full article on original website
Related
wfmynews2.com
RSV cases double in North Carolina, hospitals prepare for more patients | Dig In 2 It
The CDC said cases have skyrocketed in half of U.S. states. Officials are working to educate parents, so fewer sick kids arrive at the hospital.
First flu-related death in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina reports its first flu death of the season. An adult in western North Carolina died of complications due to the flu, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human services. "This is a sad reminder that flu can be a serious illness...
North Carolina health officials announce 1st flu death of season, urge vaccination
(WGHP) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the first flu-related death of the 2022-23 flu season on Wednesday afternoon. An adult in the western part of the state died due to complications from the flu during the third week of October, according to an NCDHHS news release. “This is a […]
WECT
North Carolina announces first flu death of the season
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced the first flu-related death of the 2022-2023 flu season on Wednesday, October 26. An adult in western North Carolina died during the third week of October, per the NCDHHS. Their identity and location was not released...
1st flu death reported in North Carolina, health officials say
RALEIGH — North Carolina health officials reported Wednesday the state’s first death of the flu season. An adult who lives in the western part of the state died due to complications from the virus. Health officials did not release any other information to protect the family’s privacy.
WRAL
Reported cases of COVID in NC on downward trend, transmission rates remain high
North Carolina's cases of COVID-19 continue to drop. The state reported 6,870 new cases, that is 14% fewer than in the week before. Cases have been on a downward trend since mid-August. Over the past week, about half as much COVID-19 was detected in wastewater. Hospital visits are also down,...
WLOS.com
How is Western North Carolina faring with COVID, RSV and flu cases?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina’s mountain counties continue seeing an uptick in cases of respiratory illness. While some cases of COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and flu have been severe, local hospitals have been able to manage the increases to date. “Today (Tuesday, October 25, 2022)...
NC Health officials urge vaccinations as reports of flu increase statewide, bordering states
"It's considerably higher than it is normally for this time of year."
nsjonline.com
A CDC committee has added COVID vaccines to the child immunizations list. Will NC adopt it?
RALEIGH — On Oct. 20, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention committee voted unanimously, 15-0, to add a COVID vaccination series to the 2023 immunization schedules for adults and children. The schedule changes approved by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) call for children to begin getting Pfizer...
asheville.com
Western North Carolinians Can Order Free Covid-19 Tests Thanks to USPS Pilot Program
Several western North Carolina communities were selected for a United States Postal Service pilot program to increase access to COVID-19 tests. People living in zip codes that begin with 287, 288, and 289 can order free, self-swab PCR test kits by visiting ineedacovid19test.com between now and Jan. 15, 2023. The...
WRAL
WRAL Investigates widespread accusations of neglect, stories of horrific living conditions inside NC nursing homes
WRAL Investigates accusations of neglect and stories of horrific living conditions inside North Carolina nursing homes. Plus, the largest nursing home company in state - hit with millions of dollars in fines. WRAL Investigates the backlog of inspections and increasing violations putting your loved ones at risk. WRAL Investigates accusations...
WRAL
Police looking for mother, another woman in case of boy found dead inside suitcase
A boy found dead inside a suitcase last spring in rural southern Indiana has been identified as a 5-year-old from Georgia, and police said Wednesday that the child's mother and another woman are suspects in his death. A boy found dead inside a suitcase last spring in rural southern Indiana...
NC pediatricians brace for possible 'Tripledemic'
As hard as some parents are trying to keep their children healthy, doctors are still seeing a surge of sick kids.
asheville.com
What Expanding Medicaid Would Mean for North Carolina
Expanding Medicaid would ensure access to affordable health insurance coverage for more than 600,000 North Carolinians. It would also increase access to health care— including mental health and substance use services— across the state, particularly in rural communities. Below are six reasons why Medicaid expansion would benefit North...
North Carolina hunters urged to take precautions against avian influenza
Officials want to remind hunters to be aware and cautious when “handling wild birds during hunting season” because of avian influenza.
WRAL
Puerto Rico nonprofit director sentenced in fatal arson case
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO — The director of a nonprofit that helped disabled people in Puerto Rico was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after pleading guilty in a case in which his center was set on fire by three other suspects, one of whom died in the act, officials said Thursday.
WYFF4.com
Earthquake in Virginia felt in North Carolina early Tuesday morning
SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake in Virginia Tuesday morning was felt in parts of North Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The 2.6 magnitude quake was reported at about 5:25 a.m. in Independence, Virginia, which is near the North Carolina border. The USGS is reporting about 80...
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022
Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
Scary consequences: Halloween Booze It & Lose It campaign begins across NC
The statewide Halloween Booze It & Lose It campaign began Monday and will run through Oct. 31.
wkml.com
Did You Feel That? Earthquake Rumbles North Carolina Early Tuesday
Around 5AM on Tuesday, Geologists reported a 2.6 magnitude earthquake near the North Carolina-Virginia border. On October 25, 2022, about 70 people are said to have even been aware and feel the quake!. The earthquake was about 1.74 miles deep, and according to the U.S. Geological Survey, it hit 6...
Comments / 1