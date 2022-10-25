Read full article on original website
Athens mother continues search for son who left Norcross mental health facility
NORCROSS, Ga. - It's been nearly four months since LaShondra Woodall last saw her 26-year-old son, Alize, who has a debilitating brain injury. He was supposed to be in a mental health facility, but she says he was released, despite her wishes as his legal guardian. Now, she fears the worst.
Georgia man's generic name apparently causing voting issues
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Three days in a row, a Cobb County man tried to cast his ballot for the upcoming election. Why three days? Because he discovered someone may have already voted for him. And it may be because of his seemingly generic name: Michael Smith. The ordeal...
Student shot near Gwinnett high school, superintendent calls for end to ‘crisis’ of violence
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A student at Norcross High School in Gwinnett County was shot on Wednesday afternoon, school administrators confirmed. In a letter sent to parents, Principal Will Bishop said the shooting took place near the school. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gwinnett...
Atlanta program helps families transition from motels to stable housing
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — As the need for affordable housing continues, many metro Atlanta families are turning to motels and hotels as a last resort. But that move can make it harder to pay off debt or save for permanent housing. It's a situation Francheska Rivas found herself in...
NE Ga police blotter: suspicious man leads to school lockdown, shooting victim identified
A man from Martin is arrested in Franklin County, accused of the suspicious behavior that led to this week’s lockdown at Carnesville Elementary School: charges against 58 year-old Daryl Davis were leveled after he came up on the campus of the school wearing a hooded mask. Charges include Interference with the Operation of a School.
Lockdown lifted at Brookwood High School after police activity in the area
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police Department are currently investigating an incident near Brookwood High School. Gwinnett County Public Schools have confirmed to Channel 2 that a lockdown at Brookwood High School has been lifted. Normal teaching and learning continued inside the school during the soft lockdown, according...
Deputy kills armed man in shootout on Hall County road, GBI says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting involving a deputy in Hall County Tuesday night. The GBI says the incident began around 9:45 p.m. when a 911 caller reported a vehicle stopped in the middle of F. Gilmer Road just off Highway 52.
Georgia’s 1st tiny home community receives affordable housing award
The Cottages on Vaughan in Clarkston — Georgia’s first tiny home community — has been recognized for its community-orien...
Morning gridlock when police activity adds to construction delays on I-285
The Thursday morning commute saw intense delays all along the top end of the Perimeter after a police investigation closed a major exit ramp in Sandy Springs.
4 plead guilty to gang charges in Cherokee County, officials say
Four suspected members of the Woodpile gang in Cherokee County pleaded guilty to multiple charges after they were arrested in 2021 on charges related to a confrontation with a rival gang member over a territorial dispute, officials said.
Police arrest 2 speed racers for driving over 130 mph while racing in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two drivers were arrested Oct. 20 in Powder Springs after police stopped them while they were racing. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officials, the radar caught the two drivers going 137 mph and 141 mph. “Excellent work getting...
Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill found guilty on most charges in federal abuse trial
ATLANTA — A jury found a suspended Clayton County sheriff guilty on six of seven federal abuse charges on Wednesday afternoon. Victor Hill was accused of violating the constitutional rights of seven Clayton County jail inmates by forcing them into restraint chairs for hours at a time with little provocation. Hill told the jury he did it to maintain order in the jail.
DeKalb sanitation workers honored for saving teen found in trash cart
Three DeKalb County sanitation workers were honored Tuesday for helping save a young woman’s life....
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home reportedly swatted for 6th time
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was the victim of another swatting attack. This latest incident makes this the sixth time that she says someone has called the police to her home in Floyd County, Georgia for a fake crime. Tuesday morning, Greene posted...
High-tech studios take over old Georgia Army base, looks to open in 2023
FOREST PARK, Ga. - The Georgia movie industry continues to expand in metro Atlanta with a new movie studio under construction in Forest Park at the site of the old Fort Gillem. It seems that there are movie studios everywhere now, but this is the first in Clayton County. It...
Police: One hospitalized in shooting near busy SW Atlanta intersection
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting outside a southwest Atlanta KFC that sent one victim to the hospital. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened Wednesday night outside the fast food restaurant on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Police say one person was transported...
Sandy Springs police deploy traffic response vehicles to help clear traffic along I-285
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Most motorists in metro Atlanta have heard the warnings: avoid the north end of the Perimeter along Interstate 285. The Georgia Department of Transportation will be doing construction work for the next eight months. Sandy Springs police are trying to help drivers avoid traffic nightmares that could pop up.
Man found dead in DeKalb County neighborhood
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are investigating a deadly shooting near the Belvedere Park area. Officers with the DeKalb County Police Department were called out to a home shortly before 9 p.m. in the 3000 block of Monterey Drive near Belva Avenue. FOX 5 crews saw officers,...
Owners of beloved Canton restaurant damaged by fire ask for prayers so that they can reopen soon
CANTON, Ga. — Cherokee County firefighters and investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a fire that badly damaged a well-known Canton restaurant. Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q's Canton location remains temporarily closed, as the owners figure out their next steps. Owner and operator, Reyes Morales, said he got a...
DeKalb County public charter schools win lawsuit for 'years' of underfunding
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Seven DeKalb County public charter schools are now entitled to reimbursements for underfunding thanks to a court case win against the DeKalb County School District. DeKalb Agriculture Technology & Environment, DeKalb Preparatory Academy, Leadership Preparatory Academy, DeKalb PATH Academy, Tapestry Public Charter School, The GLOBE Academy,...
