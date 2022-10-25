ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Deputy kills armed man in shootout on Hall County road, GBI says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting involving a deputy in Hall County Tuesday night. The GBI says the incident began around 9:45 p.m. when a 911 caller reported a vehicle stopped in the middle of F. Gilmer Road just off Highway 52.
HALL COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill found guilty on most charges in federal abuse trial

ATLANTA — A jury found a suspended Clayton County sheriff guilty on six of seven federal abuse charges on Wednesday afternoon. Victor Hill was accused of violating the constitutional rights of seven Clayton County jail inmates by forcing them into restraint chairs for hours at a time with little provocation. Hill told the jury he did it to maintain order in the jail.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: One hospitalized in shooting near busy SW Atlanta intersection

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting outside a southwest Atlanta KFC that sent one victim to the hospital. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened Wednesday night outside the fast food restaurant on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Police say one person was transported...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man found dead in DeKalb County neighborhood

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are investigating a deadly shooting near the Belvedere Park area. Officers with the DeKalb County Police Department were called out to a home shortly before 9 p.m. in the 3000 block of Monterey Drive near Belva Avenue. FOX 5 crews saw officers,...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County public charter schools win lawsuit for 'years' of underfunding

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Seven DeKalb County public charter schools are now entitled to reimbursements for underfunding thanks to a court case win against the DeKalb County School District. DeKalb Agriculture Technology & Environment, DeKalb Preparatory Academy, Leadership Preparatory Academy, DeKalb PATH Academy, Tapestry Public Charter School, The GLOBE Academy,...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy