wvlt.tv
Burn ban issued statewide, permits required
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee officials issued a statewide burn ban on Tuesday due to high fire danger. You can only burn with a permit. Local fire departments are glad to see the ban in place but are desperately hoping to see rain soon. Lieutenant Lee Rayburn with the Jefferson...
WATE
Tennessee Forestry Division restricts outdoor burning statewide
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A cold front bringing gusty winds is anticipated to amplify the dry conditions across the state, prompting the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry to restrict outdoor burning Tuesday. Officials are actively monitoring conditions. The state has required outdoor burn permits since Oct. 15...
WATE
How are East Tennessee’s dry conditions impacting the fall foliage?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s that time of year when people from near and far flock to East Tennessee to see the beautiful fall colors of the Appalachian and Great Smoky Mountains. However, the scenic landscapes will look different to some this season because of dry weather conditions over the last month.
GSMNP: Park plans prescribed burns in Cades Cove
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The Great Smoky Mountain National Park and Appalachian Piedmont Coastal Fire Management Zone staff plan to burn approximately 1,200 acres of fields in Cades Cove, according to release. Burn operations will start Tuesday, Nov. 1 until Tuesday, Nov. 22. These controlled burns help...
Brush fire concerns in Middle Tennessee
Those crunchy leaves on the ground are turning into unwelcomed crackles after firefighters across Middle Tennessee spent their weekend putting out brush fires.
WBIR
'Home Uplift' program through KUB and TVA aims to lower utility bills in East TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Over the last few years, Karen Ray struggled when battling the ups and downs of East Tennessee weather. She said she finally doesn't have to suffer anymore because the Home Uplift program had replaced her heating and air system. "It was uncomfortable, [in the winter]. I...
Great Smoky Mountains temporarily closes some trails due to high bear activity
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced Wednesday some trails were closed due to a large concentration of black bears feeding on acorns in the area. They said the trails would stay closed until further notice for visitor safety, and to let the bears feed undisturbed on natural food.
WEATHER ALERT 10-25,2022 – Wind Advisory in Effect, Severe Storms Possible
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 300 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-077>079-093>095-251815- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0008.221025T1400Z-221026T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 300 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 40 mph. * WHERE...Most of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...9 AM to 7 PM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
wpln.org
Tennessee will house the nation’s largest lithium refining plant to power EVs
Lithium is the lightest metal on Earth, and it’s a key ingredient of the batteries that will power future cars and the grid. Tennessee will soon have the largest lithium processing plant in the nation. North Carolina-based Piedmont Lithium is constructing a new facility in Etowah, near Chattanooga, to produce the component of electric vehicle batteries.
Strong storms possible Tuesday afternoon
A line of storms approaches the Tennessee River around lunch and will gradually move east.
Train crash lawsuit highlights lack of safety lights, guard at TN railroad crossings
On Tuesday, the mother of three children who died at a train crossing filed a lawsuit, claiming the lack of lights and a crossing arm at the intersection contributed to her children's deaths.
Record fish caught in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Tennessee from Land Big Fish.
Some people in East Tennessee take decorating for Halloween very seriously
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Halloween is right around the corner, and some people in East Tennessee are taking the holiday seriously with festive decorations. While driving through some neighborhoods, you may notice witches hanging from trees or skeletons sitting on a front porch. A national poll of homeowners shows more...
WBBJ
Two mayors send letter about roads to TDOT
JACKSON, Tenn. — The mayor of Jackson has reached out to state legislatures about the road conditions in Jackson. Friday, Mayor Scott Conger and Mayor Jim Strickland joined together to send an email to the Tennessee Department of Transportation about road conditions in West Tennessee. Conger says the reason...
chattanoogapulse.com
Tennessee American Water, Hamilton County Coalition Announce Upcoming Drug Take Back
Tennessee American Water is encouraging residents to participate in the Drug Enforcement Agency’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers are encouraged to drop off unwanted medications at approved regional collection sites so they can be incinerated. The...
County by county sample ballots for Middle Tennessee
Tennessee election commissions post sample ballots before each race for voters to review.
Every year one out of five people will suffer serious injuries from a fall, here are some tips to avoid big falls
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Staff at the UT Medical Center report falls are the number one cause of injury-related death in older people. They say every year one out of four people suffers a fall and one out of five people will suffer very serious injuries because of that fall.
Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site
An independent Tennessee governor candidate was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.
WBIR
Tennessee gubernatorial candidate arrested for interfering with voters in Chattanooga
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A man who is running as an independent candidate for Tennessee Governor was arrested Monday for harassing voters at the Hamilton County Election Commission. According to the affidavit obtained by Local 3 News, WBIR's sister station in Chattanooga, Charles Morgan was screaming about politics, cursing...
