Charlotte, NC

WBTV

CMPD still searching for Ahylea Willard's car

Volunteers were up early Thursday morning preparing the food for the event, which is expected to draw thousands. Kennel cough cases on the rise in Charlotte area dogs. Kennel cough is a respiratory disease that can spread quickly among dogs not just at daycares or vets, but even at places like dog parks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police searching for west Charlotte armed robbery suspect

Police are searching for the car that belonged to a 32-year-old woman who was murdered in Charlotte. Police say Quintin Roark was spotted in rural Gaston County on July 12th. The Race will be hosted at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. The respiratory illness RSV is spreading more aggressively this...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

College student from Statesville killed in Greensboro shooting

The daycare owner here is no stranger to RSV, but doctors say the virus is hitting the children earlier in the season. Charlotte remains number 16 on the rent list from last year, but data shows rent is steadily increasing. Deer wrangled out of South Carolina restaurant after it wandered...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Family searching for missing Gaston County father

This crash involves a tractor-trailer and at least one other car. Police are searching for the car that belonged to a 32-year-old woman who was murdered in Charlotte. The Race will be hosted at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. The respiratory illness RSV is spreading more aggressively this season. Updated:...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Kennel cough cases on the rise in Charlotte area dogs

Volunteers were up early Thursday morning preparing the food for the event, which is expected to draw thousands. Two hurt in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-77 South in north Charlotte. Updated: 6 hours ago. This crash involves a tractor-trailer and at least one other car. Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church BBQ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Person found dead in creek near McAlpine Creek Park, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was found dead in a creek near McAlpine Creek Park on Wednesday afternoon, police said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), officers were in the area searching for a missing person when they made the discovery. Police have not yet made positive identification...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Officers trying to identify car tied to east Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for help identifying a car taken during a recent shooting on Snow Lane. Officers are looking for a dark-colored Mercedes Benz C250 with North Carolina license plate TJV-4843. [PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One person injured in fire at Cornelius lumber company, Medic says

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was injured in a commercial fire at a lumber company in Cornelius on Thursday morning, officials confirmed. According to the Cornelius Police Department, the fire occurred at Dealer Imports in the 17700 block of Old Statesville Road, right next to Lakeside Charter Academy near Mayes Road.
CORNELIUS, NC

