Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
CMPD still searching for Ahylea Willard's car
Volunteers were up early Thursday morning preparing the food for the event, which is expected to draw thousands. Kennel cough cases on the rise in Charlotte area dogs. Kennel cough is a respiratory disease that can spread quickly among dogs not just at daycares or vets, but even at places like dog parks.
CMPD finds body when searching McAlpine Creek Park in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they found a body while searching McAlpine Creek Park in southeast Charlotte Wednesday afternoon. Officers said they were called to the area to look for a missing person and found them dead in the park. They have not been identified at this point. Chopper...
WBTV
Police searching for west Charlotte armed robbery suspect
Police are searching for the car that belonged to a 32-year-old woman who was murdered in Charlotte. Police say Quintin Roark was spotted in rural Gaston County on July 12th. The Race will be hosted at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. The respiratory illness RSV is spreading more aggressively this...
WBTV
‘He was my best buddy’: Family of missing Lincolnton father pleading for answers in his disappearance
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been over three months since anyone was seen a 27-year-old Lincolnton father of two. His family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward. “It’s been pretty bad because I don’t know what’s happened to my son,” said Quintin Roark’s mother, Nancy....
WBTV
‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Charlotte family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for answers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two days after a 32-year-old woman was found dead in east Charlotte, her parents are pushing for answers and hoping someone comes forward. “She was the life of the house, the life of the party,” mom Mary McMasters said. Ahlyea Willard had a cheerful spirit,...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify man who robbed west Charlotte 7-Eleven
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify a man who robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store in west Charlotte. The robbery happened Sunday, Sept. 25 around 12:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 1824 Freedom Drive. “We had a suspect enter the business, point...
WBTV
College student from Statesville killed in Greensboro shooting
The daycare owner here is no stranger to RSV, but doctors say the virus is hitting the children earlier in the season. Charlotte remains number 16 on the rent list from last year, but data shows rent is steadily increasing. Deer wrangled out of South Carolina restaurant after it wandered...
WBTV
Family searching for missing Gaston County father
This crash involves a tractor-trailer and at least one other car. Police are searching for the car that belonged to a 32-year-old woman who was murdered in Charlotte. The Race will be hosted at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. The respiratory illness RSV is spreading more aggressively this season. Updated:...
WBTV
Kennel cough cases on the rise in Charlotte area dogs
Volunteers were up early Thursday morning preparing the food for the event, which is expected to draw thousands. Two hurt in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-77 South in north Charlotte. Updated: 6 hours ago. This crash involves a tractor-trailer and at least one other car. Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church BBQ...
WBTV
Person found dead in creek near McAlpine Creek Park, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was found dead in a creek near McAlpine Creek Park on Wednesday afternoon, police said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), officers were in the area searching for a missing person when they made the discovery. Police have not yet made positive identification...
Gastonia Police share video of suspected vehicle after shooting at store
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police in Gastonia are investigating a shooting that happened earlier this week at a convenience store, and the police department released surveillance video on Wednesday that appears to show the suspect vehicle at the time of the shooting. A 34-year-old man was hurt in the shooting...
WBTV
Officers trying to identify car tied to east Charlotte homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for help identifying a car taken during a recent shooting on Snow Lane. Officers are looking for a dark-colored Mercedes Benz C250 with North Carolina license plate TJV-4843. [PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for...
Student found unconscious after several exposed to unknown chemical on school bus: LCSO
The incident happened on an Indian Land High School bus around 5:00 p.m.
WBTV
Deer wrangled out of South Carolina restaurant after it wandered inside
The daycare owner here is no stranger to RSV, but doctors say the virus is hitting the children earlier in the season. Charlotte remains number 16 on the rent list from last year, but data shows rent is steadily increasing. Police searching for west Charlotte armed robbery suspect. Updated: 7...
WBTV
One person injured in fire at Cornelius lumber company, Medic says
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was injured in a commercial fire at a lumber company in Cornelius on Thursday morning, officials confirmed. According to the Cornelius Police Department, the fire occurred at Dealer Imports in the 17700 block of Old Statesville Road, right next to Lakeside Charter Academy near Mayes Road.
Motorcycle passenger killed in Mooresville head-on collision with truck
A woman who was a passenger on a motorcycle was killed in a head-on collision with a truck, Mooresville Police said Wednesday.
Police believe man killed mother, friend in car before dying by suicide in Gaston Co.
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County police believe a man killed his own mother and a friend before dying by suicide inside a car near Dallas Monday afternoon. Authorities responded to the shooting at about 3:15 p.m. on Robinson-Clemmer Road and Briarwood Drive, according to Gaston County Emergency Medical Services.
WBTV
Two hurt in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-77 South in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people were hurt in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 77 in north Charlotte. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-77 near Cindy Lane. The toll lanes are blocked and only one of the general-purpose lanes is open as of 5:30 a.m.
Suspect in shooting outside Gastonia convenience store sought
A suspect in a weekend shooting outside of a convenience store in Gastonia is being sought, Gastonia Police said Wednesday.
Comments / 0