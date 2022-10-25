ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI

wwnytv.com

‘Save Blind Bay’ sign appears as CBP continues to consider property

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ve learned the first steps of eminent domain for land along Blind Bay may have been taken by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Meanwhile, the conservation group wanting to protect the land has a message drivers on State Route 12 are likely to see.
wwnytv.com

Patrick F. Smith, 72, of Pamelia

PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - Patrick F. Smith, Pamelia, passed away at home Sunday, October 16, 2022. He was 72 years old. There are no public services planned at this time. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of his family. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home,...
NEW YORK STATE
wwnytv.com

Local political leaders, professor weigh in on gubernatorial race

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The polling numbers are getting tighter between Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. One political expert I spoke with says the race is a lot closer than anyone thought it would be. While it’s not over yet, Clarkson University political...
wwnytv.com

Lewis County officials: drunk tractor trailer driver blew a .38

TOWN OF WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - The driver of a tractor-trailer that overturned in Lewis County last week allegedly had a blood alcohol content nearly 10 times the legal limit. The county sheriff’s office said 41-year-old Jose Sevilla failed sobriety tests after his rig went off State Route...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

$4.3 million lottery ticket expires after going unclaimed for months

MESA, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A multimillion-dollar lottery ticket in Arizona has officially expired after going unclaimed. Arizona’s Family reports no one has claimed a $4.3 million winning ticket for months, and the money is being returned to future prize pools. Officials with the Arizona Lottery said...
ARIZONA STATE
wwnytv.com

VTC needs volunteer drivers

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Volunteer” is in the name and the Volunteer Transportation Center is always in need of them. The VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau was on 7 News This Morning to spread the word. You can watch his interview in the video above. Volunteers are reimbursed...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Police seek help searching for attempted robbery suspect

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - New York State Police are searching for a man who tried to rob a Jefferson County gas station with a knife. Officials say the masked man attempted to rob the 7-Eleven on State Route 12 in the Town of Pamelia. These surveillance photos...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Man allegedly flees police in stolen vehicle

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of evading police and crashing a stolen vehicle he was allegedly driving. St. Lawrence County sheriff deputies say 37-year-old Ian Johns Sr. was driving the stolen vehicle when they tried to pull him over on Irish Settlement Road in the town of Oswegatchie.
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Police search for man in attempted armed robbery case

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking the public for help in finding a man who allegedly tried to rob a convenience store. Troopers say a man wearing a black coat, hood and mask displayed a knife and demanded money at the 7-Eleven at 23100 State Route 12 in the town of Pamelia.

