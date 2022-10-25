ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Men's Health

LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband

LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
wonderwall.com

Michael Landon's grandson dies after being hit by a Los Angeles city bus, plus more celeb news ICYMI

The daughter of late TV star Michael Landon is still trying to find answers regarding the August death of her 24-year-old son, Dylan Lupia, who was struck by a Los Angeles city bus and was "left to die on the side of the road," she told DailyMail.com in a story published Oct. 4. Shawna Landon, one of the "Little House on the Prairie" star's nine children, alleged that the bus driver didn't stop after hitting her son. "I just want answers. It's all I think about. How can you not know you just hit a human being? This man didn't even stop to see what happened, nor did he call 911. My son was left to die on the side of the road," Shawna said. "There are still so many unanswered questions, and as a mother I will do everything in my power to get answers." It's believed that Dylan, Michael's grandson, was walking on a bike trail in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, when the bus hit him. Shawna added, "Dylan's wallet was found on him and it still contained his ID, money and his credit card. However, his car keys and cell phone were missing."
The Independent

Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall

Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.
News Breaking LIVE

Another "Murder, She Wrote" Star Dies

Herman Rush Associates (publicity agency), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Ron Masak, who starred as Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on eight seasons of the legendary show “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. He was 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
RadarOnline

Cause Of Death Revealed: 'AGT' & 'The Voice' Star Nolan Neal Died After Ingesting Deadly COCKTAIL OF DRUGS

Nolan Neal — whose signing talent landed him on shows like America's Got Talent and The Voice — died after ingesting a deadly cocktail of drugs. A spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville revealed on Thursday that Neal suffered “acute combined drug toxicity," RadarOnline.com has learned. Morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl were found in Neal's system. Page Six broke the story — the medical examiner ruled the singer's death as an accident, adding his autopsy was completed on September 13.Neal died in July at the age of 41. His roommate found his body in a...

