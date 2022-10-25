Read full article on original website
'American Idol' Star Willie Spence Has Died At 23 & His Final Video Is So Moving
Willie Spence, the singer who won people’s hearts and made it all the way to the finale of American Idol last year, has reportedly died at the age of 23. Spence was fatally injured in a car accident in Tennessee on Tuesday, Douglas News Now reports. He was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries.
Dolly Parton Releases Statement On Loss Of Her “Lil Brother” Leslie Jordan: “I Am As Hurt And Shocked As If I Have Lost A Family Member”
The world lost a great one today. Beloved actor, singer and comedian Leslie Jordan sadly passed away at the age of 67 this morning, according to TMZ. Law enforcement said that Jordan was driving in Hollywood this morning when he suffered from an apparent medical emergency, and crashed his car into the side of a building.
Late TV Icon Leslie Jordan Was a Family Man: Meet His 2 Younger Sisters and Mom Peggy
Television icon Leslie Jordan was a family man. The Call Me Kat actor died on Monday, October 24, 2022, at the age of 67, Closer confirmed. His talent touched the lives of many, including his mom, sisters and costars. “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the...
How Rich Was Leslie Jordan Upon His Death at Age 67?
Esteemed actor, singer, playwright and LGBTQ icon Leslie Jordan died at the age of 67 from a car accident, Variety reported on Oct. 24. His car hit the side of a building at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romaine...
Leslie Jordan Dies: New Details Emerge on Fatal Car Accident
Yesterday, the world lost an irreplaceable icon in Leslie Jordan when he suffered a medical emergency while driving through Los Angeles and crashed into the side of a building. At the time of the incident, the exact nature of the medical emergency remained unknown. Now, however, new details have come...
Men's Health
LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband
LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans React to Heartbreaking Death of Major Character
Chicago Fire promos teased all week that someone may not survive Wednesday’s episode. And now… The post ‘Chicago Fire’ Fans React to Heartbreaking Death of Major Character appeared first on Outsider.
SheKnows
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’
Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
wonderwall.com
Michael Landon's grandson dies after being hit by a Los Angeles city bus, plus more celeb news ICYMI
The daughter of late TV star Michael Landon is still trying to find answers regarding the August death of her 24-year-old son, Dylan Lupia, who was struck by a Los Angeles city bus and was "left to die on the side of the road," she told DailyMail.com in a story published Oct. 4. Shawna Landon, one of the "Little House on the Prairie" star's nine children, alleged that the bus driver didn't stop after hitting her son. "I just want answers. It's all I think about. How can you not know you just hit a human being? This man didn't even stop to see what happened, nor did he call 911. My son was left to die on the side of the road," Shawna said. "There are still so many unanswered questions, and as a mother I will do everything in my power to get answers." It's believed that Dylan, Michael's grandson, was walking on a bike trail in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, when the bus hit him. Shawna added, "Dylan's wallet was found on him and it still contained his ID, money and his credit card. However, his car keys and cell phone were missing."
Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall
Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.
Heartbreaking final act of Leslie Jordan before actor was ‘killed in car crash’ is revealed
LESLIE Jordan shared a heartbreaking final act on social media before he was reportedly killed in a devastating car crash on Monday. The joyful Will & Grace actor posted a video on Instagram where he tragically announced that he had bought his first piece of property. "It's never too late...
Robert Cormier's Family Is 'Devastated' After Actor Died at 33 in 'Tragic Accident'
Robert Cormier's family is mourning the loss of the late Heartland actor, who died at age 33 on Friday. "Robbie was loved by many and his unexpected death has left us devastated," the family said in a statement to PEOPLE. "While we are broken-hearted," the statement continued, "we take comfort...
Babyface Married Star From ‘Moesha’
Babyface has been married twice: once to a woman he's build a media empire with. His second wife is a dancer and actress who had a popular role on 'Moesha.'
Wheel of Fortune fans vow to boycott show & beg Pat Sajak be fired over his ‘unforgivable’ behavior towards contestants
PAT Sajak has angered fans for his actions while hosting Sunday's episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Viewers of the program took to Twitter to voice their frustrations about the game show host. It all started after the 75-year-old shut down a contestant for calling him by a strange name...
Jami Gertz was known for her movie roles in the 80s and 90s but now she is a billionaire actor
Jami Gertz is known for her movie roles in the 80s and 90s. She appeared in popular movies such as the Lost Boys (1987) and Twister (1996). Getz is still acting. According to her filmography, her most recent role was in the movie I Want You Back (2022).
Another "Murder, She Wrote" Star Dies
Herman Rush Associates (publicity agency), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Ron Masak, who starred as Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on eight seasons of the legendary show “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. He was 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
‘NCIS’: Mark Harmon’s Wife Pam Dawber Receives Sad News of Former Colleague’s Death
Mark Harmon’s wife, Pam Dawber, faced some hard news this week when she learned that her friend and co-creator of Mork & Mindy, Dale McRaven, passed away. McRaven died at his home in Los Angeles on September 5 following complications from lung cancer, according to his son, David McRaven. He was 83.
Singer Mikaben, 41, Died After Collapsing On Stage & His Pregnant Wife Has 'No Words'
Mikaben, a popular Haitian singer, died suddenly at the age of 41 over the weekend, after collapsing in the middle of a performance in France. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. The musician, whose real name is Michael Benjamin, was performing in Paris...
Cause Of Death Revealed: 'AGT' & 'The Voice' Star Nolan Neal Died After Ingesting Deadly COCKTAIL OF DRUGS
Nolan Neal — whose signing talent landed him on shows like America's Got Talent and The Voice — died after ingesting a deadly cocktail of drugs. A spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville revealed on Thursday that Neal suffered “acute combined drug toxicity," RadarOnline.com has learned. Morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl were found in Neal's system. Page Six broke the story — the medical examiner ruled the singer's death as an accident, adding his autopsy was completed on September 13.Neal died in July at the age of 41. His roommate found his body in a...
'Chicago Med' actress Marlyne Barrett battling cancer in real life like her character on the show
Marlyne Barrett is battling uterine and ovarian cancer in real life. Her character, charge nurse Maggie Lockwood, has been battling breast cancer on Chicago Med, the popular NBC medical drama. It is a classical example of art imitating life and life imitating art.
