4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
If you're in the blue, you'll get Giants vs. Seahawks on TV
The New York Giants (6-1) are preparing to visit the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) at Lumen Field for a Week 8 matchup. The Giants are coming off their third consecutive comeback victory over a quality team, while the Seahawks have won three of their last four. Those in the blue region...
Athlon Sports
Green Bay Packers Rumored to Be Pursuing 2 New York Jets Wide Receivers
The Green Bay Packers' offense needs help. A report Monday indicated it could come from the New York Jets. ESPN's Adam Schefter said on NFL Now that the Packers could be targeting a pair of Jets wide receivers prior to the league's Nov. 1 trade deadline. Schefter pointed to Elijah Moore and ...
NBC Sports
Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling
The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
Robert Griffin III makes bold comment about Chiefs’ offense
Robert Griffin III made a bold comment on Monday night about the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense. The “Monday Night Countdown” crew members were discussing the Chiefs, who were coming off a 44-23 road win over the San Francisco 49ers. The performance from the Chiefs was impressive and led to praise from the analysts. But RG3 took it to another level, saying that the Chiefs’ offense is actually better without Tyreek Hill.
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Breaking: Cowboys Are Trading For Veteran Defensive Tackle This Tuesday
The Dallas Cowboys are 5-2 and coming off of one of their best defensive performances this season in Week 7. Despite leading the NFL in sacks this season (29), Dallas is reportedly adding another notable name to their defensive front today. In a trade announced this morning by Ian Rapoport, ...
The Spun
Pete Carroll Is Calling Out NFL For Significant Change
On Wednesday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll called on the NFL to look into one specific thing. He thinks the NFL needs to take a longer look at turf fields and whether or not they should be used. Carroll brought up the possible solution of making all fields grass, but didn't offer a final solution.
NFL Analysis Network
Seahawks Receive Shocking Injury Update On WR DK Metcalf
Week 7 was a tough one around the NFL as there were a lot of big named players that went down with injuries of varying severities. One of the players who unfortunately got hurt was Seattle Seahawks wide receiver, DK Metcalf. Metcalf was hurt late in the first quarter of...
The latest trade chatter involving the Kansas City Chiefs from national NFL writers
Cornerback? Wide receiver? Defensive end? A look at proposed Chiefs trades from around the country.
NBC Sports
Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe. The Patriots' first two offensive possessions ended with punts, and the third one came to a...
NBC Sports
You won't believe how much of Quinn's salary Bears are paying
File this one under Howie being Howie. It turns out the Bears are paying most of Robert Quinn’s 2022 base salary as part of the trade agreement with the Eagles for the veteran edge rusher. The Eagles acquired Quinn from the Bears Wednesday in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round...
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson says he could play right now without any limitations: “I’m ready to rock”
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson indicated today that he’ll be on the field in London for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. Asked after today’s practice whether he could play a game right now without any limitations, Wilson answered, “Yeah. I feel great. I’m ready to rock.”
NBC Sports
In calling out teammates, Aaron Rodgers necessarily calls out his coach
My all-time favorite sound bite from any coach or player came six years ago next month, when Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers dismissed an opinion of mine, calling me out by name and saying “don’t waste your time reading crap like that.”. (I should have sent Aaron a free...
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson says he did high knees up and down the aisle on Broncos’ flight to London
The Broncos had a long flight to London for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, and quarterback Russell Wilson says he made the most of his time. Wilson, who is recovering from a hamstring injury that forced him to miss last week’s game, said that while his teammates slept, he was exercising in the aisle to make sure his legs are ready for this week’s game.
NBC Sports
Eagles about to face a bunch of inexperienced quarterbacks
The next four quarterbacks the Eagles are scheduled to face have 12 career wins. They have 49 touchdowns and 41 interceptions, lifetime passer ratings ranging from 66.7 to 87.0 three wins this year and three career wins over winning teams. If the Steelers, Texans, Commanders and Colts continue with their...
NBC Sports
Is Isaiah Wynn a lost cause with Patriots? Scarnecchia weighs in
Will Isaiah Wynn be on the New England Patriots after the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline?. The 2018 first-round pick has had a rocky fifth season in New England that hit a new low Monday night when he was ruled inactive for the Patriots' Week 7 matchup with the Chicago Bears. When he has played, he's struggled mightily, posting a shockingly bad pass-blocking grade of 5 out of 100 (per Pro Football Focus) against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 and racking up seven penalties over six games.
NBC Sports
Eagles' Robert Quinn trade has ex-Cowboy irate on TV
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television. Roseman pulled off another heist on Wednesday, dealing a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for Robert Quinn - while the Bears will pick up the majority of his salary this season. The 32-year-old pass rusher had 18.5 sacks last season and is still a dangerous piece in his 12th year in the league.
NFL Insider Speculates 1 Head Coach Could Soon Be Fired
Could the Denver Broncos soon move on from head coach Nathaniel Hackett?NFL insider Mike Florio is asking that same exact question this week. The AFC West franchise is 2-5 on the season. The Broncos play an improved Jaguars team in London this weekend. If Denver loses another game, it ...
Yardbarker
A Red Flag Appears in Chargers Loss to Seahawks
You know those games when a loss is more than a loss? Yeah, this was one of those for the Chargers. A giant, glaring red flag appeared in the Chargers loss to Seahawks on Sunday. The recipe was simple going in to the Chargers week 7 match against the rebuilding Seahawks. Stop the run. Make Geno Smith beat you. Play like you want to win the game. Pretty easy, right?
