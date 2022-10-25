ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Milford, NJ

West Milford, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 4 high school ⚽ games in West Milford.

The James Caldwell High School soccer team will have a game with West Milford High School on October 25, 2022, 13:00:00.

James Caldwell High School
West Milford High School
October 25, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Sparta High School soccer team will have a game with West Milford High School on October 25, 2022, 15:30:00.

Sparta High School
West Milford High School
October 25, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

High School Soccer PRO

Ridgewood, October 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Ridgewood, October 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Livingston High School soccer team will have a game with Ridgewood High School on October 27, 2022, 13:00:00.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
High School Soccer PRO

Pennington, October 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Pennington, October 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The BCIT-Westampton High School soccer team will have a game with Hopewell Valley Central High on October 27, 2022, 14:00:00.
PENNINGTON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Montclair State, Bloomfield announce agreement to merge

Montclair State University and Bloomfield College will sign an agreement to merge and create “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University,” the two schools announced Wednesday. The schools’ boards of trustees have authorized the presidents of both institutions to sign an agreement and plan of merger, according to a...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
rcbizjournal.com

Food & Entertainment Hub Comes To Life At Stony Point’s Patriot Hills Golf Course

Robert & Michael McFadden, Along With Master Chef Peter Muller from Hudson’s Mill, Team Up To Bring Dining, Catering, and Entertainment To The Patriot Lounge. Robert McFadden lost his wife two years ago. Grief-stricken, he returned to his corporate job in sales and marketing at Samsung to cope with the tragedy. McFadden’s son Michael, mourning his stepmother, was putting in long days at Grant Thornton International on the corporate fast track to partner. And Peter Muller, the celebrated executive chef and part owner of Hudson’s Mill in Garnerville, continued to run a restaurant that was built out of whole cloth at the Garner Arts complex.
STONY POINT, NY
wrnjradio.com

Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Morris County

NEW JERSEY – Four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Monday, October 24, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $200,000. Those tickets were sold...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Bayonne Swears In 12 New Police Officers

Photo Credit: City of Bayonne Twelve new police officers were sworn in as new members of the Bayonne Police Department at a recent ceremony in the Dorothy Harrington Council Chambers at City Hall.. The new police officers include eight men and four women. The twelve officers are Jacklin Elbadry, Joseph...
BAYONNE, NJ
CBS New York

Rockland County teacher accused of stealing funds from youth soccer club

HILLBURN, N.Y. -- A Rockland County teacher has been charged with stealing money from a youth soccer club in which he served in a trusted leadership role.On Tuesday, CBS2's Tony Aiello spoke with an expert who says theft from youth sports programs is a persistent problem.The Ramapo Valley Soccer Club promises fun, fitness, and friendships.Sadly, there is now another "F" -- fraud -- after grand larceny charges were levied Suffern Central School District teacher Yan Garcia, a soccer club director in charge of finances."There was the creation of several other accounts that the money was diverted to," Ramapo Police Lt....
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
baristanet.com

Montclair Mourns Firefighter Kevin Berry

Montclair, NJ – He spent 27 years fighting fires in Montclair. Today, Montclair is mourning the passing of Ret. Battalion Chief Kevin Berry after a courageous battle with ALS. Berry retired at the rank of Battalion Chief. Montclair Firefighters Foundation describes Berry as “a leader, friend, mentor, and a...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Daily Voice

Crash Cracks Utility Pole On Midland Park Main Drag

Two occupants sustained injuries that weren't considered serious when their hatchback split a utility pole before dawn outside the Midland Park Post Office.Utility wires were downed across Godwin as the Hyundai continued into the corner of a building housing an embroidery shop just up the street around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25.
MIDLAND PARK, NJ
