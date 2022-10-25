West Milford, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Robert & Michael McFadden, Along With Master Chef Peter Muller from Hudson’s Mill, Team Up To Bring Dining, Catering, and Entertainment To The Patriot Lounge. Robert McFadden lost his wife two years ago. Grief-stricken, he returned to his corporate job in sales and marketing at Samsung to cope with the tragedy. McFadden’s son Michael, mourning his stepmother, was putting in long days at Grant Thornton International on the corporate fast track to partner. And Peter Muller, the celebrated executive chef and part owner of Hudson’s Mill in Garnerville, continued to run a restaurant that was built out of whole cloth at the Garner Arts complex.

