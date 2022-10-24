Read full article on original website
3printr.com
The Virtual Foundry presents new technique for debinding and sintering FFF metal parts
The Virtual Foundry, Inc. announced FFF Metal Microwave Sintering, a new technique in development for debinding and sintering FFF 3D printed metal parts. FFF Metal Microwave Sintering is an alternative to debinding and sintering in a kiln or furnace and offers a new way for people printing with Filamet metal filaments to get full metal parts.
globalspec.com
Video: Coval announces enhanced range of multi-stage vacuum pumps for heavy duty suction applications
With its new CMS HD series of modular multi-stage vacuum pumps, Coval offers a robust and powerful solution for applications requiring a high suction flow rate for the vacuum handling of a wide variety of objects. They are ideally suited to performing pick-up and transfer operations in applications such as the handling of porous parts or emptying large volume tanks.
Knog Blinder Square and V Bolt rear light review - more flashing LEDs than a school electronics project
A smart and compact rear light with easy fitting, convenient charging and more fancy flashing than you thought possible
Autoweek.com
This Is Where Honda Will Build Its American EV Hub
Honda revealed plans for new joint venture with LG Energy Solution that will produce battery modules in Ohio. The automaker plans to retool several of its plants in Ohio to produce EVs based on the e:Architecture platform set to arrive after 2025. The upcoming Honda Prologue and its Acura sibling...
notebookcheck.net
Largest battery-making project in the US may be used by Ford to poach Korean technology as Rivian tried
Legacy US automakers like GM or Ford have vowed to surpass Tesla and become the country's leading electric vehicle manufacturers. General Motors has pledged US$42 billion in total for the process, while Ford's transition is even more ambitious with a $50 billion investment in EV and battery factories announced so far. It even split its operations into a legacy company called Ford Blue - for legacy ICE vehicles - and a dedicated electric car spinoff aptly named Model E.
Honda/MUJI: A Collaboration Brings Us an Electric Scooter !
What I first liked most when seeing Honda’s latest offering with their MS01 electric scooter was the simplicity of it with no real bells and whistles. It looks like a minimalistic means of transportation with the possibility of pedaling or relying solely on electric power. As I dove further into this particular offering, the details revealed there was more to the story.
Autoweek.com
Electric Car Battery Life Explained
Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
enewschannels.com
2000W Portable Power Station from iMyPower is launched with solar charging capability
(NEW YORK, N.Y.) — NEWS: iMyPower, a leading global provider of portable power stations, has just released the new 2022 product model – Portable Power Station LP2000Q. The device has a long-lasting LiFePO4 2,109 Wh battery that you can charge at up to 2,000 W via AC. The gadget has multiple ports, including AC outlets, USB-A and USB-C ports, plus wireless charging pads.
helihub.com
magniX Expands Into Development of Hydrogen Fuel Cells
MagniX, the company powering the electric aviation revolution, announced plans to develop hydrogen fuel cells to complement its battery electric and hybrid electric systems. The company is to begin developing hydrogen systems for its industry leading electric propulsion units (EPUs). magniX EPUs, the only electric propulsion technology to be flight-tested in the 350kw to megawatt class, are electron agnostic, meaning they can be powered by any electric power source.
constructiontechnology.media
Bobcat shows ESG focus at Bauma
Bobcat has used the Bauma 2022 exhibition in Munich to unveil its E19e mini excavator – with CEO Scott Park saying that ESG (environmental, social and governance factors) have played a big role in its development. “We innovate a lot, but we don’t do it just for the sake...
technode.global
Nissan partners with Grease Monkey Games’ Torque Drift 2 by dropping first ever Nissan utility NFTs
Grease Monkey Games, an Australia-based multi-platform video game studio and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, announced Wednesday a historic industry partnership and collaboration with Nissan Motor Company (Japan). Grease Monkey Games said in a statement its Torque Drift 2 Motorsport title will be the first ever worldwide digital experience in...
food-safety.com
Superior Food Safety Launches Franchise Program for FSQ Consultants
Superior Food Safety (SFS) has created a new franchise program for food safety and quality (FSQ) professionals who wish to own a consultancy without creating a business model from scratch. SFS will premiere its new franchise concept at the Safe Quality Food Institute Conference in Orlando, Florida, taking place November 7–9, 2022.
food-safety.com
Motion Ai Opens New Minnesota Facility
Motion Industries Inc. has announced the recent opening of Motion Ai’s new, extensive facility located in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. As an industrial automation solution provider, Motion Ai was in need of a larger space for its growing business. The new premises spans 105,000 square feet (sq. ft.), which is...
techaiapp.com
Improving the interfacial binding in flexible electronics is crucial for commercialization
Stretchable electronic devices are promising candidates for personalized health care systems. The research on using them in various medical and bio-monitoring applications has drawn great attention from scientists all over the world. Though very useful, there is still not even a single mature and well-known stretchable electronic device on the market.
3printr.com
Wayland Additive installs its Calibur3 metal AM system at the Hilda B. Hewlett Centre for Innovation
Wayland Additive, developer of the Calibur3 metal additive manufacturing (AM) system, announced the sale and installation of its technology at the Hilda B. Hewlett Centre for Innovation, part of No 71 Inspection and Repair Squadron, which is based at RAF Wittering in Cambridgeshire, UK. Equipped with highly specialized 3D printing...
alpenhornnews.com
Integrated Circuit Assembly Packaging and Testing Market Analysis Report by Product Type, Industry Application and Future Technology 2028
The business intelligence specific technology overview 0f most agile notation of the Integrated Circuit Assembly Packaging and Testing market sheds light on the leading growth drivers, restraints & shortcomings, and other expansion opportunities that are expected to define the growth trajectory of this business vertical in the ensuing years. The...
food-safety.com
Ep. 131: Michael Cramer: Teachings for Next-Gen FSQA and Sanitation Professionals
Michael Cramer started his food career with Swift and Company at a turkey processing facility in eastern Pennsylvania while attending West Chester University. He graduated in 1977 with a B.S. degree in Health Education. During his career with Swift and Company, he was Quality Assurance (QA) Manager at plants in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, a Production Specialist, and a Documentation Manager at the corporate headquarters.
Are microcars the smaller, greener future of urban driving?
Cities around the world are taking steps to clear their streets of cars. Clean, small and slow, microcars could fill the gap.
SpaceX announces a new 'flat high performance' Starlink dish for internet on moving vehicles
SpaceX announced it is now accepting orders for its new "flat high-performance" Starlink dish for moving vehicles. The new type of dish is installed on top of the vehicle and its positioning makes it more streamlined and also means it can connect with more Starlink satellites at any given time, SpaceX explains on its website.
aircargonews.net
Hong Kong International utilises autonomous tractors for cargo transport
Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) has introduced an autonomous electric tractor developed by Teksbotics and partners to meet expected cargo demand growth. AAHK and Teksbotics have launched a project to utilise autonomous tractors to perform routine driving works between West Cargo Apron and Cargo Apron Staging Area at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA).
