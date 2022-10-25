Read full article on original website
County by county sample ballots for Middle Tennessee
Tennessee election commissions post sample ballots before each race for voters to review.
Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site
An independent Tennessee governor candidate was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.
WTVCFOX
Beyond the Podium: Tennessee Governor Race
As people head to the polls for early voting, Tennesseans will be choosing whether to give Republican Gov. Bill Lee a second term or switch to newcomer Democrat Jason Martin. Martin is a critical care doctor from Middle Tennessee. He said the pandemic is what pushed him to run. “I...
kbsi23.com
TN man wanted in 5 counties
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man wanted in five counties. Vernon Edward Harrell aka Bubba, 43, of Kenton is wanted in five Tennessee counties including Obion County. He is wanted in Obion County for felony evading in...
TN mayor pushing for $15 minimum wage to help with rising prices
The Mayor of Shelby County wants to see Tennessee more than double its minimum wage this upcoming legislative session.
WTVCFOX
Civil service board proposal would protect Hamilton County employees, say proponents
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hamilton County Commissioners approved a resolution last week that proponents say would give county employees the protection they have long needed. It's a proposal that came after Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp moved to fire County Attorney Rheubin Taylor last week. That sparked concerns and action...
WTVCFOX
Commissioners add restriction on money for public school improvements in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new way to pay for new school buildings and building improvements is in place in Hamilton County. At Wednesday's weekly commission meeting, Hamilton County District 11 Commissioner Joe Graham proposed funneling tax money that some new businesses in the county pay into a new fund that could be used only for capital improvements.
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County invests in trade education; An alternative for students seeking a career
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Trade and vocational schools are getting a big bump from county leadership. An investment, they are saying, is sorely needed. As an abundance of job opportunities present themselves in Hamilton County, Astec, is looking to provide more careers chances for local students as they move out of high school.
'A first for Tennessee': 8 Morgan County inmates inducted into Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Eight men in Morgan County have achieved something no other Tennessean has before them: They've been inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society while serving out their prison sentence. The Tennessee Department of Correction said eight inmates at the Morgan County Correctional Complex were...
Coffee County Commissioner Benny Jones Passes Away on Monday
In sad note, newly elected Coffee County Commissioner Benny Jones passed away on Monday, Oct. 24. Jones was representing newly formed mega-district 1. He took office on Sept. 1. Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny stated, “He was a great Commissioner who unfortunately left many things to be done. He was...
WTVCFOX
3 charged after bus fight prompts brief lockdown at Central High School in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office now says 3 students involved in the school bus fracas are being charged with disorderly conduct. A HCSO release says the HCSO School Resource Unit is still investigating the report of the firearm. Depend on us to keep you posted.
WTVCFOX
Dalton business owner sentenced to prison for dumping hazardous waste in Rock Spring
ROCK SPRING, Ga. — A Dalton business owner learned on Monday that he'll go to prison for dumping hundreds of drums in a chicken house in Catoosa County. 56-year-old Amin Ali pleaded guilty in federal court to dumping more than 100 drums and other containers of chemicals, including hazardous waste back in June.
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County health officials warn of "triple-demic" heading into Flu season
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Center for Disease Control (CDC) is reporting Tennessee as one of the six states with the highest flu rates in the country. Doctors are now coining the term "Triple-demic" for the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the flu, and COVID-19. As for Hamilton County, officials are seeing a surge in RSV and for children, avoiding the disease is almost impossible.
chattanoogapulse.com
Tennessee American Water, Hamilton County Coalition Announce Upcoming Drug Take Back
Tennessee American Water is encouraging residents to participate in the Drug Enforcement Agency’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers are encouraged to drop off unwanted medications at approved regional collection sites so they can be incinerated. The...
TN state Rep. Barbara Cooper has died, House Dems confirm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State Rep. Barbara Cooper has died, a spokesman for Tennessee’s House Democrats confirmed Wednesday morning. Cooper represented Memphis in the Tennessee House of Representatives since the late 1990s. She was running to fill the District 86 seat again in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Representative Cooper was not only the oldest-serving legislator […]
WTVCFOX
Tennessee AG files appeal after woman convicted of killing twins granted new trial
NASHVILLE,Tenn — Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has filed an appeal in the case of a Sumner County woman convicted of killing her newborn twins. Lindsey Lowe was granted a new trial last week after her attorneys argued she didn't get a fair trial due to juror bias. A judge agreed, setting Lowe free until a new bond could be set.
Governor draws rebuke with comments on Amendment 1
In the midst of early voting, Gov. Bill Lee is urging people to support constitutional amendment 1, saying the state’s 75-year-old right-to-work law is “under attack,” a statement drawing condemnation from opponents. Lee issued a statement this week contending “union bosses, (President) Joe Biden, and Democrats in Tennessee want to repeal our right-to-work law … […] The post Governor draws rebuke with comments on Amendment 1 appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WTVQ
Missing Kentucky woman connected to deadly shooting in Mississippi
MISSISSIPPIS (WTVQ) — A woman missing out of Laurel County is now connected to a deadly shooting in Mississippi. Earlier this week, ABC 36 was informed that Tawana Martin, of London, was reported missing on Friday. At the time, Kentucky State Police said she may have been traveling with...
wvlt.tv
Burn ban issued statewide, permits required
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee officials issued a statewide burn ban on Tuesday due to high fire danger. You can only burn with a permit. Local fire departments are glad to see the ban in place but are desperately hoping to see rain soon. Lieutenant Lee Rayburn with the Jefferson...
WTVCFOX
Admin resigns, Chattanooga working to change city workplace culture
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Internal investigations we obtained through open records requests show Chattanooga's former head of Public Works faces allegations of creating a hostile work environment by city employees. Thomas Hutka resigned from his position on October 3rd, according to city spokeswoman Kirsten Yates. He cited personal family reasons.
