Five Products Recalled This Week: Clorox, Nestlé and More
The following recalls were announced by the Food and Drug Administration, Consumer Product Safety Commission, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
FDA Says These Cereals Are No Longer Healthy
Health standards are no stranger to change. Eggs got caught in the middle early on in the ongoing debate about what is healthy and what isn’t healthy. As science evolves, we learn more about what health standards should be for the majority of the public, and health standards change.
CNBC
These 7 cereals do not qualify as 'healthy' according to the FDA’s new criteria
Food products regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration must now meet certain criteria to be labeled as "healthy," following a new rule proposed by the agency on September 28. And many popular cereals, including ones you may believe to be healthy, wouldn't fit under that label. In order...
cohaitungchi.com
List of Best Packaged Drinks for Diabetes
Finding the best drinks for diabetes can be stressful, keep reading to learn more about diabetes-friendly packaged drinks (you know, other than water)!. You are reading: Which fruit juice is good for diabetes | List of Best Packaged Drinks for Diabetes. Have you ever spent too much time in the...
food-safety.com
FDA Explains its Foodborne Illness Outbreak, Food Safety Incident Response; Highlights Improvements, a Need for Data
A recent conversation with officials from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) explained to stakeholders how the agency handles foodborne illness outbreaks and other adverse food safety events, as well as the ways in which FDA plans to improve its processes. Highlighted throughout the conversation was the importance of data in foodborne illness outbreak investigations; FDA expressed its intent to continually explore ways to enhance the agency’s data streams.
food-safety.com
USDA Harmonized GAP+ Receives GFSI technical Equivalence
The Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture have announced that the USDA Harmonized Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) Plus+, Version 3.0 audit standard has achieved Technical Equivalence acknowledgement against GFSI Benchmarking Requirements, Version 2020. The acknowledgement encompasses GFSI scopes “Farming of Plants” (other than grains and pulses) and “Pre-Process Handling of Plant Products.”
EatingWell
Oat Milk vs. Almond Milk: Which Is Healthier?
Traditionally in the U.S., "milk" has referred to the jug of dairy milk in the refrigerator section of the grocery store. But over the last decade, the way we define milk has changed, and plant-based milks have grown exponentially in both popularity and in quantity over the last few years.
food-safety.com
Trust, Transparency Focus of Maple Leaf Foods’ 12th Annual Food Safety Symposium
On October 24, 2022, Maple Leaf Foods, in partnership with the North American Meat Institute (NAMI) Protein PACT, held its 12th annual Food Safety Symposium as part of the company's commitment to facilitate information-sharing and collaboration among the food industry with the goal of creating a safer, healthier food supply. The theme of the event was “How Measurement, Management and Transparency Builds Long Term Trust Among Stakeholders.”
food-safety.com
Hygiena Launches SureTrend Cloud Food Safety SaaS
Hygiena recently launched its new SureTrend® Cloud tiered Software as a Solution (SaaS) offering for food safety. SureTrend empowers food safety and quality managers with actionable, data-driven insights, which can be leveraged to make important business decisions that reduce risk and maximize profit. SureTrend offers a robust set of...
food-safety.com
Australian Progress on Food Safety Standards, Recalls
According to an annual report, in Fiscal Year 2021–2022, Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) progressed and completed work on a range of significant food safety proposals, such as requirements for food safety management, reviews of commodity-specific regulations, maximum residue limits (MRLs), and other topics. The annual report also outlined FSANZ’s performance in various activities, including, but not limited to, coordinating food recalls and conducting monitoring and surveillance of the food supply and associated hazards.
food-safety.com
CPS-Funded Research to Focus on Various Food Safety Hazards, Produce Types
To help answer the fresh produce industry’s most urgent food safety questions, the Center for Produce Safety (CPS) has distributed $3.9 million to fund 14 new research projects. Among other topics, the 14 projects being funded by CPS aim to explore the food safety implications of leafy greens production...
food-safety.com
Ep. 131: Michael Cramer: Teachings for Next-Gen FSQA and Sanitation Professionals
Michael Cramer started his food career with Swift and Company at a turkey processing facility in eastern Pennsylvania while attending West Chester University. He graduated in 1977 with a B.S. degree in Health Education. During his career with Swift and Company, he was Quality Assurance (QA) Manager at plants in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, a Production Specialist, and a Documentation Manager at the corporate headquarters.
Research reveals 5 major cons of drinking soy milk
Cow’s milk is a good source of calcium, protein, and other nutrients that the body needs, including iodine, vitamin B12, and magnesium. It provides nourishment that is essential to muscle functioning and bone health. It also contains whey and casein, which can lower blood pressure.
nutritionaloutlook.com
Botanical formula prevents TAB spoilage in non-fruit-based beverages in recent study
The pilot trial investigated Flavorwatch's effectiveness in several brands of non-carbonated sports and energy beverages collected from retail shelves. Resorcix and Gat Foods (Giva’at Haim, Israel) have announced the results of a pilot trial demonstrating the effectiveness of its new botanical formula (Flavorwatch) for the elimination of thermophilic acidophilic bacteria (TAB). TAB is a group of nonpathogenic microbes known to generate strong off flavors and odors in still ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages and evade pasteurization. Although it was previously thought the source of the bacterial contamination was the fruit component, research on several beverage categories has confirmed that TAB can easily multiply in beverages that contain no fruit at all.
buffalohealthyliving.com
Ultra-Processed Foods and Alzheimer’s
New research presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, indicates that eating a large amount of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) like potato chips, soda, or French fries, can accelerate brain decline. UPFs are foods that undergo significant industrial processes and contain large quantities of fats, sugar, salt, artificial flavors, colors,...
scitechdaily.com
It’s Simple: Snacking on Almonds Boosts Gut Health
Eating a handful of almonds a day substantially boosts the production of butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid that promotes gut health. A team of scientists from King’s College London investigated the impact of consuming whole and ground almonds on the composition of gut microbes. The study was published recently in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. It was funded by the Almond Board of California.
Should You Be Adding Apple Cider Vinegar To Your Bone Broth?
Food trends come and go. Some are backed by the science of nutrition, others are mere folly and fallacy, and some food trends actually be dangerous. But one thing seems certain: Consumers' interest in wellness is on the rise. McKinsey & Company reports that the approximate worth of the global wellness market is already a whopping $1.5 trillion and is expected to grow 5% to10% annually. It also conducted a wellness survey that spanned six countries and 7,500 consumers and found that 75% of participants said they highly valued wellness.
