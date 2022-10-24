The pilot trial investigated Flavorwatch's effectiveness in several brands of non-carbonated sports and energy beverages collected from retail shelves. Resorcix and Gat Foods (Giva’at Haim, Israel) have announced the results of a pilot trial demonstrating the effectiveness of its new botanical formula (Flavorwatch) for the elimination of thermophilic acidophilic bacteria (TAB). TAB is a group of nonpathogenic microbes known to generate strong off flavors and odors in still ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages and evade pasteurization. Although it was previously thought the source of the bacterial contamination was the fruit component, research on several beverage categories has confirmed that TAB can easily multiply in beverages that contain no fruit at all.

