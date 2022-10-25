Shafter officer returning to work after traumatic car crash earlier this year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After about a year in recovery from a traumatic car crash, a Shafter police officer is gearing up to go back to work.

Shafter Police Officer Mathew Sanchez had his leg crushed during a car crash in January. This happened a day after his 28th birthday.

“I don’t know if I heard the loud brakes squeal or if I just heard the car coming. It caught my right leg in between her car and my trunk,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said he still thinks about the moment everything sunk in.

“I remember lying there thinking, ‘Oh I made the jump,’ but then I looked down,” Sanchez said. “Blood was everywhere and my foot was facing the wrong way. Initially I thought that the accident would have been the worst part of it all but once I got done with all the surgeries and out of the hospital that’s when life hit me hard.”

Sanchez was the sole income for his family including a three-month-old baby boy. Things looked grim until the Kern County 999 Foundation stepped in.

“I never thought this was going to happen to me. For me I never have been through this and they came in and sat down with me and said hey whatever you need we got you,” Sanchez said.

The foundation gave more than just money. They gave him friends and a life coach to help him through this trial.

“We’re able to help those survivors and injured officers because of the community’s support,” Billy Owens the president of the Kern County 999 Foundation said.

“I’m almost able to run,” Sanchez said. “I’m getting close to it and I should be back to work in November. I’m scared for the future but I’m going to just jump back on it and hopefully just hit the ground running.”

Sanchez said he got through what he believes was one of the worst moments in his life only because of the support, love and generosity his family, partner and 999 Foundation gave him.

