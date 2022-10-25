ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shafter, CA

Shafter officer returning to work after traumatic car crash earlier this year

By Marco Torrez
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KXu8d_0ilJnOMG00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After about a year in recovery from a traumatic car crash, a Shafter police officer is gearing up to go back to work.

Shafter Police Officer Mathew Sanchez had his leg crushed during a car crash in January. This happened a day after his 28th birthday.

“I don’t know if I heard the loud brakes squeal or if I just heard the car coming. It caught my right leg in between her car and my trunk,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said he still thinks about the moment everything sunk in.

“I remember lying there thinking, ‘Oh I made the jump,’ but then I looked down,” Sanchez said. “Blood was everywhere and my foot was facing the wrong way. Initially I thought that the accident would have been the worst part of it all but once I got done with all the surgeries and out of the hospital that’s when life hit me hard.”

Sanchez was the sole income for his family including a three-month-old baby boy. Things looked grim until the Kern County 999 Foundation stepped in.

“I never thought this was going to happen to me. For me I never have been through this and they came in and sat down with me and said hey whatever you need we got you,” Sanchez said.

The foundation gave more than just money. They gave him friends and a life coach to help him through this trial.

“We’re able to help those survivors and injured officers because of the community’s support,” Billy Owens the president of the Kern County 999 Foundation said.

“I’m almost able to run,” Sanchez said. “I’m getting close to it and I should be back to work in November. I’m scared for the future but I’m going to just jump back on it and hopefully just hit the ground running.”

Sanchez said he got through what he believes was one of the worst moments in his life only because of the support, love and generosity his family, partner and 999 Foundation gave him.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Pedestrian struck and injured on Rosedale Hwy west of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a collision that injured a pedestrian Wednesday night outside the Frito Lay Plant west of Bakersfield. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision was reported just after 10:30 p.m. on Rosedale Highway at Judd Road. A pedestrian was reported down in the roadway and westbound lanes […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

GoFundMe set up for bicyclist killed in NW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe account has been set up for the man who was killed riding his bicycle in northwest Bakersfield earlier this month. The collision happened on Sunday, Oct. 16 when the coroner said David Wood Jr., 29, was hit and killed by a car on Allen Road just north of Jomani […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Lerdo Highway opened after head-on collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes of Lerdo Highway are now opened after a head-on collision Thursday morning, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. The crash was reported at 6:51 a.m., on Lerdo Highway just east of Highway 99. East and westbound lanes were temporarily closed while emergency crews cleared the area. One […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO: 2 wanted for 2 separate robberies at Oildale Family Dollar

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office is asking for the community’s help identifying two robbery suspects from two separate incidents at the Family Dollar on Norris Road in Oildale. The first robbery occurred on Sept. 12 around 4:40 p.m., according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. A man between 40 and 50 […]
OILDALE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested for 2 shootings in Porterville, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested for two shootings and an attempted carjacking, according to the Porterville Police Department. Around 1:30 a.m. on July 5, officers were called out to an apartment area on Mulberry Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officials said that the suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Oscar […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Surprise discovery after response to residence fire, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An illegal multi-room indoor marijuana garden was discovered after a fire was extinguished in a Porterville home on Tuesday, according to the Porterville Police Department. Police say officers and firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 800 block of West Westfield Avenue. When officials arrived, they found that a detached […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

Man arrested after allegedly burglarizing multiple businesses in Rosamond

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s deputies arrested one man after he allegedly burglarized three business’ early Tuesday morning in Rosamond. KCSO deputies responded to reports of burglary alarms at three different businesses around 1:25 a.m. in Rosamond. When officers arrived, they found a suspect forced entry to Foster Freeze, Sister Sister Coffee and […]
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

Man left with major injuries after a shooting in Wasco: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was left with major injuries after a shooting in Wasco Monday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they received the call at about 8 p.m. and when they arrived at the scene on Iris Street they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Do you travel one of Bakersfield’s most dangerous intersections?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Law Offices of Chain | Cohn | Clark analyzed crash data around Bakersfield since 2011 and found Bakersfield’s top 10 most dangerous intersections. In the top spot is Ming Avenue and New Stine Road, which has suffered 40 crashes. The study also found that the most overall crashes happen in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

One is dead after a collision in Tehachapi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tehachapi Police Department said a “male juvenile bicyclist” is dead following a vehicle and bicyclist collision in Tehachapi Monday. The police department said the bicyclist was struck on Tucker Road near Conway Avenue just before 4 p.m. by a pickup truck that was exiting a parking lot. The bicyclist suffered […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

BPD searching for an at-risk runaway teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding Mykel Davis, 14. The police department said Mykel is described as 5-feet and 8-inches and 145 pounds. He has a black longer style haircut, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black “Vans” shoes. Mykel was last […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Lanes clear after 3 vehicles overturn on SB Hwy 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A three vehicle accident has impacted traffic on southbound Highway 99 just south of California Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP reported that the accident happened at 1:43 p.m. and has blocked the fast lane of Highway 99. The...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man arrested on suspicion of child endangerment not charged

Update (Oct. 28): Robert Wayne Coberly, 33, was due in court Wednesday after an arrest on several charges related to the death of a baby. He was not charged. Kern County District Attorney Joseph Kinzel told 17 News that the case has been sent back to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation. BAKERSFIELD, […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD searching for at-risk missing adult, 28

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Gabrielle Villareal, 28. Villareal was last seen on 8th Street on Oct. 24 and is considered at-risk because she has no prior history of running away, according to the police department. The police department said Villareal is described as 5 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

3 arrested in tobacco shop armed robberies in SE Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men and a juvenile are in custody on suspicion of robbing tobacco shops in southeast Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery in progress at the Cigarette World located at 2316 Brundage Lane on Monday around 4:45 p.m. Reports indicated two men, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to felony in Wasco shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who had faced five charges including attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Wasco pleaded no contest Monday to a single felony. Alejandro Jauregui, 24, pleaded no contest to assault with a gun, and four other felonies were dismissed, according to court records. Sentencing is set for Nov. […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

KGET

28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy