Chiefland, FL

WCJB

Chiefland teacher released from jail after bringing gun on campus

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A teacher who was arrested in Levy County is now out of jail after bringing a gun onto school grounds. First-year Chiefland Elementary School teacher, Paige Ehlers, sent two students to her car to get “over-the-counter iron pills” for her, according to a Levy County arrest report.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Levy County teacher arrested for bringing gun on campus

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested an elementary school teacher after students found a gun in her car at school. Deputies say first-year teacher Paige Ehlers, 27, sent two Chiefland Elementary School students to her car to get medication for her. Inside the car, the fourth-grade students spotted a gun in the car.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Florida teen shoots 5-year-old after argument with child’s parent, deputies say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old was arrested after Putnam County deputies said a 5-year-old was shot and critically injured Tuesday near Interlachen, according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV. According to the sheriff’s office, an argument Tuesday night between a 17-year-old and an Interlachen man in the area of Oak Crest Drive and Fifth Way led to shots being fired.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Putnam County teenager shoots 5-year-old child during argument

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A child is in critical condition after being shot by a teenager in Interlachen on Tuesday night. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies say Jaelin Tito Hope, 17, and an Interlachen man got into an argument in the area of Oakcrest and 5th Avenue. Witnesses say...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Women faces charged for a stolen gun and drug possession

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is facing felony charges after officers say they caught her with a stolen gun. Ocala police arrested 18-year-old Jonina Johnson on charges including grand theft of a firearm. Officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle that they say smelled like marijuana on...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested after 24-hour standoff

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Officers say a swat team arrested an armed man who had bomb making materials in his home. James Galasso, 51, is now in the Alachua County Jail. The swat team responded to SE 15th street after getting a report Galasso was going through a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Marion County deputies searching for woman stealing credit cards

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a woman accused of stealing people’s credit cards. Amanda Lynn Fleenor, 34, is wanted for theft and fraud charges. Deputies say she stole a purse and made purchases with the credit cards. Fleenor has outstanding warrants from...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala police arrest 18-year-old woman after finding stolen gun, drugs

An 18-year-old woman was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after a stolen firearm and drugs were allegedly found in her possession. In a social media post, the Ocala Police Department stated that officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle that was in the parking lot at Pavilion Oaks Apartments.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man seriously injured in Marion County fatal accident

OCALA, Fla. – According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, three people were killed in a four-vehicle accident today at the 337 mile marker on I-75. A 56-year-old Gainesville man was seriously injured in the accident. At 1:11 p.m. today, a Subaru driven by the Gainesville man and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala man wanted after cashing over $10,000 in fraudulent checks

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Officers are searching for a fraud suspect who collected thousands of dollars in cash from a bank. Ocala Police released the image of the suspect on social media on Monday, in hopes somebody will be able to identify and turn them in. Officers say...
OCALA, FL

