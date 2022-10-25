Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin city manager fired, questions loom surrounding termination
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) – Pekin’s city manager is now out of a job. During a Monday night Pekin city council meeting, Mark Rothert was fired from his role as city manager. The decision came down to a four to two vote, with councilmember John Abel and Mayor Mark Luft voting ‘no’. Councilmember Karen Hohimer was not in attendance.
Central Illinois Proud
Former Pekin city manager responds to termination vote
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Former city manager Mark Rothert has released a statement in regards to the city council vote that led to his termination Monday night. If you are reading this statement it means that the Pekin City Council has decided to terminate my employment. It was not the ending I had desired, but nonetheless it is the will of the majority of the city council as it sits today. I have thoroughly enjoyed each day of my job, even on the most challenging ones. I couldn’t have worked with a better group of staff members who fought every day for work that often went unnoticed. Together, we modernized every department of the City; created financial stability with the largest cash reserves it has ever had; and were able to envision and work on projects that would make the community an even better place to live. I no doubt believe that the community is far better off now than it was 4 years ago when I started. At the end of the day, it has been my highest honor to serve as your city manager. Thank you very much for that opportunity. I wish you all the best and the best of luck for continued improvement of the community.
1470 WMBD
Potential change to be discussed by Pekin City Council
PEKIN, Ill. — Agenda items for Pekin City Council show plans to terminate City Manager Mark Rothert and appoint an interim in his place. Council Member Becky Cloyd confirmed the plans to 25 News on Sunday. Cloyd said she was not speaking for the entire council, but said there...
wcbu.org
Divided Pekin City Council votes to oust the city manager. The mayor is ‘extremely disapponted’ while a rival calls it ‘a good step’
An upheaval in leadership gripped the City of Pekin on Monday night as City Manager Mark Rothert was fired by a split vote of the City Council. Mayor Mark Luft said he was “extremely disappointed” by the move, while council member Becky Cloyd said she’s “optimistic it’s a good step toward change.”
County Board approves ordinance allowing off-highway vehicles on county roads
Owners of side-by-sides, golf carts, and other non-highway vehicles in Knox County will be able to drive them on rural county roads starting in February. The Knox County Board Wednesday night approved an ordinance that would allow for these vehicles on county roads, with the exception of County 10 Highway.
25newsnow.com
Election judges to receive pay raise for 2022 election
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Election judges in Tazewell County will make more money this year after the county board Wednesday night unanimously agreed to give the judges a pay raise. The county government will pay judges $200 a day, up from $165. Election judges no longer work just on...
wdbr.com
Yard waste program announced
Springfield, Illinois – The City of Springfield’s fall, six-week yard waste drop off program will begin Monday, October 31 and go through Saturday, December 10. Residents within the corporate limits of Springfield can drop off their yard waste to Evans Recycling during this time period. Proof of residency...
tspr.org
Defense granted more time to prepare in Macomb fatal shooting case
The man accused of a shooting death at the Four Oaks Apartments on North Charles St. near the Western Illinois University campus appeared in court via Skype on Tuesday, Oct. 25. In that court appearance, Dylan Lovato’s attorney asked for more time to prepare. The request was granted and the...
1470 WMBD
Disagreement over growing Diversity, Equity & Inclusion office in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Council members don’t seem to agree on the issue of growing the diversity, equity and inclusion office in the city. A proposal to add a management analyst to assist the city’s current Diversity and Inclusion Officer attracted significant debate at Tuesday night’s city council budget discussion.
1470 WMBD
Peoria crews respond to residential fire overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called just before 2 a.m. Thursday to a home on S. Madison Park Terrace, near W. Butler and W. Kettelle. Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall said smoke was seen coming from the front door as crews arrived. A small fire was found in...
25newsnow.com
Tax, athletic complex referendums on the ballot for Germantown Hills’ voters
PEORIA (25 News Now) - With just two weeks before the midterm elections, the Germantown Hills School District is hoping their residents will vote to approve a tax increase and an athletic complex. However, the district says approving both would put the tax rate lower than it is now. Wednesday...
WAND TV
One dead in fatal crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead as the result of a motor vehicle crash at 2nd Street and Madison Street. According to the Sangamon County Coroner, the man from Macomb, IL was pronounced deceased by Springfield Memorial Hospital staff at 11:52 a.m. An autopsy has been scheduled...
wlds.com
Cougar Confirmed To Be Moving On West Side of Springfield
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is continuing to monitor the movement of a cougar through the area. On Monday, IDNR had confirmed sightings of the animal moving into Cass County. Today, IDNR Conservation Police Captain John Williamson says that telemetry from a tracking monitor on the animal had placed it on the west side of Springfield. According to witnesses, the cougar was last seen in the area of Veterans Parkway and Old Jacksonville Road.
Coroner: Man dead in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is dead following a car crash in Springfield Wednesday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the crash happened at 2nd Street and Madison Street. One of the people involved was taken from the scene to Springfield Memorial Hospital but died from his injuries just before noon. Allmon said […]
illinoisweeklies.com
Maricle and Webb face off in Fulton County sheriff race
LEWISTOWN – In their jobs at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Ryan Maricle and Jon Webb have worked side-by-side. In the election for Fulton County Sheriff, Maricle and Webb are on opposite sides. Either Maricle or Webb will become the first new sheriff in Lewistown, the county seat,...
25newsnow.com
Tazewell, Peoria election officials predict turnout for midterm elections
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Election day is two weeks away, and thousands in local election precincts have already cast early or mail-in ballots. Tazewell County reports over 10,000 early voters so far. The Peoria Election Commission estimates around the same turnout between early and mail-in voters. Executive Director of the PEC Elizabeth Gannon said they think their numbers will rise. Historically, the last two weeks before the election is when more voters cast ballots early.
25newsnow.com
Peoria to spend millions on upgrading crime-fighting technology
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say new body and in-car cameras with new software will offer more protection and transparency. Peoria City Council approved that Tuesday night. The five-year agreement with Axon Enterprises Inc. costs almost $3.4 million, funded by grants and the police department’s budget. The...
Central Illinois Proud
25newsnow.com
Village of Ohio mourns victim of Sunday morning shooting
OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - A small Bureau County community mourned the tragedy of a Sunday morning shooting. On Tuesday night community members held a candlelight vigil in the victim’s honor. Less than 500 people live in the village of Ohio, Illinois. Organizers of the vigil held at First Lutheran...
Comments / 0