‘Do something.’ Charlotte cardiac arrest survivor puts his heart into CPR education

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Time is of the essence.

That can be the understatement of a lifetime, especially when it’s your life on the line.

Omar Carter’s near-death experience nine years ago now breathes life into a teachable moment.

“The response that I have gotten from telling my story helps me continue the mission,” says the head of the Omar Carter foundation .

The nonprofit has provided CPR and AED training for close to twenty thousand people since its inception.

Carter went down on the court during a 2013 summer basketball game at the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte.

“I did not see the light… but I was at peace,” he told the Queens University softball team during a training session. “There’s a lot of things I don’t remember.”

“I had a cardiac arrest,” Carter explained. “My heart stopped for 13 minutes… I was in a coma for three days.”

“I was passing it to my friend, he passed it back to me, and that’s when I collapsed,” he says.

Most at the game were afraid to help because they weren’t CPR-certified. Cardiac nurse Kelly Thomas was among the few who came to his rescue, did chest compressions and got help locating a defibrillator.

“So clinically speaking, that 13 minutes while my heart stopped, I was completely dead,” Carter says.

“I was at a beach, kind of relaxing,” he said of those 780 peaceful seconds. “I remember just kind of next being fenced in at this Fisher-Price play area.”

“Three days later, after I woke up from my medically induced coma, the doctor says it was like it never happened,” says Carter. “So I woke up, didn’t have to go through any rehab. I started my mental journey, if you will, to recovery.”

As an athlete, he once assumed he had all the time in the world.

At Charlotte Christian, he played with close friend and now NBA legend Stephen Curry. After starring at Charleston Southern and Appalachian State, Carter competed professionally in Brazil.

The cardiac arrest was the abrupt end of his career. It took a year to realize what was next for him.

“My mother was trying to figure out, ‘Okay, how do I get my son back active? How can I get him out of this depression, out of this slump’ of what I went through?’” Carter says. “She said I should start a foundation.”

And today, the beat goes on.

“As a fellow athlete, I don’t want to scare us. But there are real-life situations that happen,” said Carter, speaking to the athletes at Queens.

“Bystander CPR is just being able to teach CPR if somebody were to go down. Certification is for lifeguards or anyone who is in a hospital,” he added, stressing that certification isn’t a requirement.

“And that’s what we’re teaching them today… just to do something rather than nothing,” Carter said.

“I just go to the beat ‘Stayin Alive.’ My singing is terrible, but I’m going to sing for you. ‘Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive,” Carter demonstrated, compressing on a dummy to The Bee Gees’ tune “Stayin’ Alive.”

“Just, I feel like he’s taking his bad situation and making sure that everyone is educated,” says softball player Baylor Dunlap. “That’s powerful to me just because he’s turning something that could have killed him into like saving possibly millions of lives.”

On October 15, the first Omar’s Walk at Queens U. helped spread his message.

“This is near and dear to a lot of our hearts… I met a couple of survivors,” Carter told the crowd.

At the event, we overheard a poignant exchange. He spoke to a fellow survivor.

“But just what happened? Because I like to hear,” Carter asked.

“It was like a perfect storm, the doctors call it,” the man said. “Well, I have the phone call; I was down for six minutes and 27 seconds.”

“You had your cardiac arrest in October?” Carter asked, noting that October is Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month.

“Yeah, I like to kickstart things; you know I like to really get into it, ha ha,” the survivor replied.

The Carter Foundation’s CPR training includes student-athletes at Queens University, Davidson College, and App State. The focus is on training athletes in CPR at first and hopefully branch out to other students on those campuses.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Cardiologist Dr. Rohit Mehtha is the foundation co-chair.

“The big thing is that less than 40 percent of people who have an arrest actually get CPR. CPR is cheap, easy, simple to do, and profoundly impactful,” said Dr. Mehtha.

Omar’s Walk went on for a symbolic 13 minutes. In basketball terms, that’s a minute more than a quarter of a pro basketball game. Carter has made the most out of the years that, in a sense, feel like overtime.

“My life is the way it needs to be, and that’s educating others, that’s being able to teach CPR and AED awareness. But to be honest with you, I think it’s more than that, right? I think it’s an example. Whenever something tragic happens, you don’t have to just wallow to the side and kind of be in your feelings. There is purpose,” said Carter.

“Most of us who would have something as catastrophic as this wouldn’t recover from this psychologically for a long time,” says Dr. Mehtha. “And for him to recover that quickly is a tribute to his strength of will and kind of his big heart.”

For a man who devoted much of his life to basketball, the pivot is powerful.

“There is meaningfulness outside of what you thought was going to happen. What I thought was going to happen was basketball, and I was able to go down this path,” Carter says.

Now, he races to empower as many as possible to save lives. And as Carter learned nearly a decade ago, time is of the essence.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.