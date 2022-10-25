ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

‘Do something.’ Charlotte cardiac arrest survivor puts his heart into CPR education

By John Le
Queen City News
Queen City News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dL0dq_0ilJn4mz00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Time is of the essence.

That can be the understatement of a lifetime, especially when it’s your life on the line.

Omar Carter’s near-death experience nine years ago now breathes life into a teachable moment.

“The response that I have gotten from telling my story helps me continue the mission,” says the head of the Omar Carter foundation .

The nonprofit has provided CPR and AED training for close to twenty thousand people since its inception.

Carter went down on the court during a 2013 summer basketball game at the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte.

“I did not see the light… but I was at peace,” he told the Queens University softball team during a training session. “There’s a lot of things I don’t remember.”

“I had a cardiac arrest,” Carter explained. “My heart stopped for 13 minutes… I was in a coma for three days.”

“I was passing it to my friend, he passed it back to me, and that’s when I collapsed,” he says.

Most at the game were afraid to help because they weren’t CPR-certified. Cardiac nurse Kelly Thomas was among the few who came to his rescue, did chest compressions and got help locating a defibrillator.

“So clinically speaking, that 13 minutes while my heart stopped, I was completely dead,” Carter says.

“I was at a beach, kind of relaxing,” he said of those 780 peaceful seconds. “I remember just kind of next being fenced in at this Fisher-Price play area.”

“Three days later, after I woke up from my medically induced coma, the doctor says it was like it never happened,” says Carter. “So I woke up, didn’t have to go through any rehab. I started my mental journey, if you will, to recovery.”

As an athlete, he once assumed he had all the time in the world.

At Charlotte Christian, he played with close friend and now NBA legend Stephen Curry. After starring at Charleston Southern and Appalachian State, Carter competed professionally in Brazil.

The cardiac arrest was the abrupt end of his career. It took a year to realize what was next for him.

“My mother was trying to figure out, ‘Okay, how do I get my son back active? How can I get him out of this depression, out of this slump’ of what I went through?’” Carter says. “She said I should start a foundation.”

And today, the beat goes on.

“As a fellow athlete, I don’t want to scare us. But there are real-life situations that happen,” said Carter, speaking to the athletes at Queens.

“Bystander CPR is just being able to teach CPR if somebody were to go down. Certification is for lifeguards or anyone who is in a hospital,” he added, stressing that certification isn’t a requirement.

“And that’s what we’re teaching them today… just to do something rather than nothing,” Carter said.

“I just go to the beat ‘Stayin Alive.’ My singing is terrible, but I’m going to sing for you. ‘Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive,” Carter demonstrated, compressing on a dummy to The Bee Gees’ tune “Stayin’ Alive.”

“Just, I feel like he’s taking his bad situation and making sure that everyone is educated,” says softball player Baylor Dunlap. “That’s powerful to me just because he’s turning something that could have killed him into like saving possibly millions of lives.”

On October 15, the first Omar’s Walk at Queens U. helped spread his message.

“This is near and dear to a lot of our hearts… I met a couple of survivors,” Carter told the crowd.

At the event, we overheard a poignant exchange. He spoke to a fellow survivor.

“But just what happened? Because I like to hear,” Carter asked.

“It was like a perfect storm, the doctors call it,” the man said. “Well, I have the phone call; I was down for six minutes and 27 seconds.”

“You had your cardiac arrest in October?” Carter asked, noting that October is Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month.

“Yeah, I like to kickstart things; you know I like to really get into it, ha ha,” the survivor replied.

The Carter Foundation’s CPR training includes student-athletes at Queens University, Davidson College, and App State. The focus is on training athletes in CPR at first and hopefully branch out to other students on those campuses.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Cardiologist Dr. Rohit Mehtha is the foundation co-chair.

“The big thing is that less than 40 percent of people who have an arrest actually get CPR. CPR is cheap, easy, simple to do, and profoundly impactful,” said Dr. Mehtha.

Omar’s Walk went on for a symbolic 13 minutes. In basketball terms, that’s a minute more than a quarter of a pro basketball game. Carter has made the most out of the years that, in a sense, feel like overtime.

“My life is the way it needs to be, and that’s educating others, that’s being able to teach CPR and AED awareness. But to be honest with you, I think it’s more than that, right? I think it’s an example. Whenever something tragic happens, you don’t have to just wallow to the side and kind of be in your feelings. There is purpose,” said Carter.

“Most of us who would have something as catastrophic as this wouldn’t recover from this psychologically for a long time,” says Dr. Mehtha. “And for him to recover that quickly is a tribute to his strength of will and kind of his big heart.”

For a man who devoted much of his life to basketball, the pivot is powerful.

“There is meaningfulness outside of what you thought was going to happen. What I thought was going to happen was basketball, and I was able to go down this path,” Carter says.

Now, he races to empower as many as possible to save lives. And as Carter learned nearly a decade ago, time is of the essence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

‘I love you with all of my heart’: Friends, family flood social media with tributes for Kaneycha Turner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Since the tragic news of Kaneycha Turner’s death late Tuesday night, thousands have taken to Facebook and Instagram to share their condolences. Jasmyn Misher, one of her friends from Statesville High School, said in a Facebook post, “You were one of a kind, the kind of person you meet once in a lifetime ... I love you with all of my heart and will forever miss you Kaneycha.”
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Family searching for missing Gaston County father

This crash involves a tractor-trailer and at least one other car. Police are searching for the car that belonged to a 32-year-old woman who was murdered in Charlotte. The Race will be hosted at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. The respiratory illness RSV is spreading more aggressively this season. Updated:...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

The income you need to afford rent in CLT

Police are searching for the car that belonged to a 32-year-old woman who was murdered in Charlotte. Police say Quintin Roark was spotted in rural Gaston County on July 12th. The Race will be hosted at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. The respiratory illness RSV is spreading more aggressively this...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Former college advisor charged with child abduction

One man in the area says he sees cars speeding and racing up and down this area every day. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools responding to drops in student performance. Efforts to get some CMS students back on track will take time. 91st Mallard Creek BBQ happening Thursday in Charlotte. Updated: 9 hours...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Person Found Dead At McAlpine Creek Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say that they were attempting to find a missing person when they discovered a body. CMPD has not said if the two incidents are connected. While officers were searching the McAlpine Creek Park, they said that they found a body in one of the park’s creeks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Cousin speaks out after singer's murder in Charlotte

Husband, wife sentenced after stealing over $230K from Charlotte high school athletics boosters. Booster officials previously said the organization was contacted by law enforcement and they had been cooperating during the investigation. Former college advisor charged with child abduction. Updated: 12 hours ago. The alleged incidents are said to have...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus County Schools names Tonya Williams as Principal of the Year

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonya Williams, principal of Concord Middle School, has been selected as the 2022-23 Cabarrus County Schools Principal of the Year. The Principal of the Year program is sponsored by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and Wells Fargo. Cabarrus County Schools (CCS) Superintendent Dr....
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Floyd’s 99 Barbershop eyes Charlotte for expansion

CHARLOTTE — Floyd’s 99 Barbershop is looking to break into the Charlotte market. The family-owned, full-service hair-care franchise — known for its music-themed atmosphere — is seeking multi-unit franchisees for the Queen City. It aims to open its first Charlotte location within a year, with up...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

60K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy