Read full article on original website
jst
2d ago
It would be cheaper to give out Uber and Lyft vouchers. We do not need this and the cost is outrageous add a lot of pork into the millage
Reply
4
Ronald
1d ago
I am not divided on this. I just cannot see voting to approve more taxes on myself and others for a service that they won't use or get any use from.
Reply
3
Related
candgnews.com
Three millages on ballot for Royal Oak residents
ROYAL OAK — On Nov. 8, Royal Oak voters will have to vote yes or no on three millage proposals. Residents will be asked to vote in the general election on two proposals for the city of Royal Oak and one for Royal Oak Schools. City proposals. The first...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ypsilanti Township to receive nearly $250K to expand recycling services
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – American Beverage has selected Ypsilanti Township to receive an investment to transform and expand its recycling program. An investment of $243,000 from American Beverage Association through The Recycling Partnership will bring free, 96-gallon recycling carts to more than 15,000 households -- doubling the number of homes that currently have access to curbside recycling service.
Macomb County officials issue warning ahead of election: Menacing voters is illegal and those who do it will be prosecuted
Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido is issuing a warning ahead of next week’s election: menacing voters is illegal. Lucido says “everyone should feel safe exercising their voting rights.”
candgnews.com
Birmingham City Commission discusses leaf blowers
BIRMINGHAM — As the leaves start to fall onto lawns, residents and lawn service companies are starting to fire up their leaf blowers to maintain properties throughout the community. However, the Birmingham City Commission had a conversation at an Oct. 3 workshop meeting about the problems behind these regularly-used...
Local, statewide companies hiring at Metro Detroit job fair
(CBS DETROIT) - If you're looking for a job, make sure to check out the Michigan Career Expo happening on Oct. 27 in Livonia, as there will be 50 different employers interviewing candidates.The career fair will feature local and statewide companies looking to interview candidates to fill 500 full-time and part-time open positions. Employers will be hiring for positions in a variety of fields, which includes: Engineering, Information Technology, Skilled Trades, Manufacturing, Blue-collar Labor, Production, Industrial, General Labor, Customer Services, Retail, Management, Restaurant, Accounting, Banking, Office Support, Rehabilitation, Clerical, Seasonal, Holiday Positions, Data Entry, Call Center, Installation, Technical, Machining, Electrical, Mortgage, Financial Planning, Insurance, Education, Truck Driving, Real Estate, Nursing, Social Services and more. For a full list of the companies hiring, visit here. Attending the job fair is completely free, and participants are asked to bring a resume and be prepared to interview with employers.People can register for the job fair online, or in person at the event.The event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00p.m. and then from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Marriott Hotel located at 17100 N. Laurel Park Drive in Livonia.For more information, visit here.
candgnews.com
Landscape redevelopment approved for Big Beaver corridor
TROY — The Troy Downtown Development Association has announced plans for a new landscaping design for the Big Beaver corridor. The corridor stretches from about half a mile to the west of Coolidge Highway, near the Kmart headquarters, to Rochester Road. The new project will redevelop that entire area over the next 10 years, starting with the diverging diamond intersection around the entrances and exits to Interstate-75.
Michigan’s latest tax incentive, $526M, harshly criticized
(The Center Square) – Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says 1,569 jobs will be created, and critics are howling at such a cost to taxpayers for expansions to plants already in Michigan. Whitmer on Tuesday said a $526 million tax incentive – that's more than $335,000 per job – is...
candgnews.com
Three local proposals on ballot for Keego Harbor, Walled Lake Consolidated Schools
KEEGO HARBOR/WALLED LAKE — Aside from proposals at the state and county levels, Keego Harbor and Walled Lake Consolidated Schools residents have matters that are even closer to home to consider when mulling over the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Local representatives recently went beyond ballot language to shed...
bridgemi.com
Michigan absentee voting surges in GOP-leaning counties, slower in Detroit
More than 770,000 voters have returned an absentee ballot, an increase of 340,000 over 2018. Some of the biggest increases in are in Republican leaning counties. The rise is less profound in Detroit, a Democratic hotspot. Michigan is on pace to set a record for absentee voting in a gubernatorial...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Tudor Dixon square off in 2nd debate in Rochester Hills
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – The race for Michigan governor heated up Tuesday in Rochester Hills as Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon squared off in their second and final debate. We are two weeks away from Election Day, and the two candidates showcased Tuesday their significant differences in...
Detroit using clear boards on vacant properties
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) - The City of Detroit is transforming the way vacant properties look with a unique material that will hopefully attract buyers and cut crime.It's a common sight regarding vacant properties: boarded up with plywood. But over time, the city discovered it wasn't long after they'd finish the job that folks would undo their work. "Anyone can come and use a saw or anything to cut that plywood, pull it off," Tasha Sewell, field operations supervisor with the Detroit Demolition Department, said The city's Demolition Department is combating a costly cycle with sheets of plexiglass. "In...
whmi.com
Voters To Decide Millage For Livingston County Veteran Services
A millage request to support Livingston County Veteran Services will appear before voters in the upcoming November 8th General Election. In June, the Livingston County Board of Commissioners approved ballot language for the proposal, which if passed, would assess point-1127 mills for six years from 2022 through 2027. It would generate slightly over $1 (m) million per year, if levied, to provide support for veterans and their dependents in the community.
The Oakland Press
Deputy clerk overseeing election, other functions after Southfield clerk’s resignation
A former Southfield city clerk resigned about three weeks before Election Day, but residents need not be concerned about who will be overseeing the balloting process Nov. 8. Deputy Clerk Nicole Humphries has been running elections in Southfield since 2019, when the state began investigating the possibility of fraud by former City Clerk Sherikia Hawkins, said city spokesman Michael Manion.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Medicine: Health information of more than 30K patients could be exposed after breach
ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine has announced that a recent breach could have exposed private health information. The health system is working to notify approximately 33,850 patients whose information may have been compromised as the result of a cyber attack between Aug. 15-22 directed at employee emails. According to...
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
Detroit school district looks to sell Cooley High School to local nonprofit
After years of weighing the future of the vacated site of Cooley High School, Detroit school district officials have landed on a new owner they believe will revive the blighted yet historic building. The Detroit Public Schools Community District is poised to sell Cooley to local nonprofit Life Remodeled for $400,000. During a meeting held by the school board’s academic committee Monday afternoon, where the potential sale was first introduced, Superintendent Nikolai...
Michigan mayor installs gas line in home after pushing for citywide electrification
The Ann Arbor, Michigan, mayor installed a natural gas line to his house even amid his aggressive push for a plan calling on residents to electrify their homes.
Novi High School under a Shelter-In-Place
In a statement to families, Superintendent Ben Mainka wrote: “…recently, administrators at NHS became aware of concerning language in a bathroom stall. In an abundance of caution, the building immediately went into a Shelter-In-Place.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Automotive supplier to invest $526M, create 1,500 jobs at 3 SE Michigan facilities
A mobility technology company is investing big money in three different locations around Southeast Michigan. Magna, a mobility technology company and one of the largest suppliers in automotive, announced three investments in St. Clair, Highland Park, and Shelby Charter Township, with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. In total, the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Disabled train in Northville blocking 2 railroad crossings
NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A train has become disabled in Northville Township Tuesday afternoon and is blocking two railroad crossings in the area. As of about 1:48 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, a disabled train is blocking two railroad crossings: One on Baseline Road east of Novi Street, and another on 7 Mile Road east of Northville Road.
Comments / 7