Oakland County, MI

Comments / 7

jst
2d ago

It would be cheaper to give out Uber and Lyft vouchers. We do not need this and the cost is outrageous add a lot of pork into the millage

Reply
4
Ronald
1d ago

I am not divided on this. I just cannot see voting to approve more taxes on myself and others for a service that they won't use or get any use from.

Reply
3
candgnews.com

Three millages on ballot for Royal Oak residents

ROYAL OAK — On Nov. 8, Royal Oak voters will have to vote yes or no on three millage proposals. Residents will be asked to vote in the general election on two proposals for the city of Royal Oak and one for Royal Oak Schools. City proposals. The first...
ROYAL OAK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ypsilanti Township to receive nearly $250K to expand recycling services

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – American Beverage has selected Ypsilanti Township to receive an investment to transform and expand its recycling program. An investment of $243,000 from American Beverage Association through The Recycling Partnership will bring free, 96-gallon recycling carts to more than 15,000 households -- doubling the number of homes that currently have access to curbside recycling service.
YPSILANTI, MI
candgnews.com

Birmingham City Commission discusses leaf blowers

BIRMINGHAM — As the leaves start to fall onto lawns, residents and lawn service companies are starting to fire up their leaf blowers to maintain properties throughout the community. However, the Birmingham City Commission had a conversation at an Oct. 3 workshop meeting about the problems behind these regularly-used...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
CBS Detroit

Local, statewide companies hiring at Metro Detroit job fair

(CBS DETROIT) - If you're looking for a job, make sure to check out the Michigan Career Expo happening on Oct. 27 in Livonia, as there will be 50 different employers interviewing candidates.The career fair will feature local and statewide companies looking to interview candidates to fill 500 full-time and part-time open positions. Employers will be hiring for positions in a variety of fields, which includes:  Engineering, Information Technology, Skilled Trades, Manufacturing, Blue-collar Labor, Production, Industrial, General Labor, Customer Services, Retail, Management, Restaurant, Accounting, Banking, Office Support, Rehabilitation, Clerical, Seasonal, Holiday Positions, Data Entry, Call Center, Installation, Technical, Machining, Electrical, Mortgage, Financial Planning, Insurance, Education, Truck Driving, Real Estate, Nursing, Social Services and more. For a full list of the companies hiring, visit here. Attending the job fair is completely free, and participants are asked to bring a resume and be prepared to interview with employers.People can register for the job fair online, or in person at the event.The event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00p.m. and then from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Marriott Hotel located at 17100 N. Laurel Park Drive in Livonia.For more information, visit here. 
LIVONIA, MI
candgnews.com

Landscape redevelopment approved for Big Beaver corridor

TROY — The Troy Downtown Development Association has announced plans for a new landscaping design for the Big Beaver corridor. The corridor stretches from about half a mile to the west of Coolidge Highway, near the Kmart headquarters, to Rochester Road. The new project will redevelop that entire area over the next 10 years, starting with the diverging diamond intersection around the entrances and exits to Interstate-75.
TROY, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit using clear boards on vacant properties

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) - The City of Detroit is transforming the way vacant properties look with a unique material that will hopefully attract buyers and cut crime.It's a common sight regarding vacant properties: boarded up with plywood. But over time, the city discovered it wasn't long after they'd finish the job that folks would undo their work. "Anyone can come and use a saw or anything to cut that plywood, pull it off," Tasha Sewell, field operations supervisor with the Detroit Demolition Department, said The city's Demolition Department is combating a costly cycle with sheets of plexiglass. "In...
DETROIT, MI
whmi.com

Voters To Decide Millage For Livingston County Veteran Services

A millage request to support Livingston County Veteran Services will appear before voters in the upcoming November 8th General Election. In June, the Livingston County Board of Commissioners approved ballot language for the proposal, which if passed, would assess point-1127 mills for six years from 2022 through 2027. It would generate slightly over $1 (m) million per year, if levied, to provide support for veterans and their dependents in the community.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Deputy clerk overseeing election, other functions after Southfield clerk’s resignation

A former Southfield city clerk resigned about three weeks before Election Day, but residents need not be concerned about who will be overseeing the balloting process Nov. 8. Deputy Clerk Nicole Humphries has been running elections in Southfield since 2019, when the state began investigating the possibility of fraud by former City Clerk Sherikia Hawkins, said city spokesman Michael Manion.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Chalkbeat

Detroit school district looks to sell Cooley High School to local nonprofit

After years of weighing the future of the vacated site of Cooley High School, Detroit school district officials have landed on a new owner they believe will revive the blighted yet historic building. The Detroit Public Schools Community District is poised to sell Cooley to local nonprofit Life Remodeled for $400,000. During a meeting held by the school board’s academic committee Monday afternoon, where the potential sale was first introduced, Superintendent Nikolai...
DETROIT, MI
WWJ News Radio

Novi High School under a Shelter-In-Place

In a statement to families, Superintendent Ben Mainka wrote: “…recently, administrators at NHS became aware of concerning language in a bathroom stall. In an abundance of caution, the building immediately went into a Shelter-In-Place.”
NOVI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Disabled train in Northville blocking 2 railroad crossings

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A train has become disabled in Northville Township Tuesday afternoon and is blocking two railroad crossings in the area. As of about 1:48 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, a disabled train is blocking two railroad crossings: One on Baseline Road east of Novi Street, and another on 7 Mile Road east of Northville Road.
NORTHVILLE, MI

