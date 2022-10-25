Huawei Technologies Co. registered a two percent decline in its revenue for the first nine months of 2022. A top official said on Thursday, Oct. 27. The Chinese tech company's two-percent revenue drop was lower than the 5.9 percent revenue drop in the first six months of 2022. It did not disclose its net profit for the same period, a practice that has been going on for nearly two decades.

