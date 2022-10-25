ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

China's yuan tumbles amid fears about Xi's third term

China's yuan tumbled on Tuesday to its lowest level in nearly 15 years on Tuesday as investors fled Chinese assets amid fears about Xi Jinping's dramatic move to tighten his grip on power in a major reshuffle of Communist Party leaders
Benzinga

China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like'

The Biden administration unveiled a comprehensive strategy last week to move the U.S. forward and hold China back in the production of advanced semiconductors, virtually eliminating China's semi industry overnight, escalating the high-tech battle with Beijing. “Every American executive and engineer working in China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry resigned yesterday, paralyzing...
Fortune

Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression

National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
Zoran Bogdanovic

Home prices in the United States could fall by up to 20% next year.

Home prices fell in the second half of 2022, as demand for residential real estate cooled in a number of cities across the United States. According to a prominent Wall Street economist, prices could continue to fall by up to 20% next year as mortgage rates rise and the housing market normalizes in the aftermath of the pandemic.
Benzinga

Xi Jinping Effect: Why Alibaba, Nio And Other Chinese Stocks Are Nosediving Today

U.S.-listed Chinese stocks are nosediving in the premarket session on Monday amid fears over President Xi Jinping maintaining dominance following the weeklong Party Congress that concluded on Saturday. Fears of more stringent regulations are pushing these stocks deeper into the red. The China and Hong Kong market plunged earlier in...
NBC New York

Nio, BYD and Other Chinese EV Stocks Fell Sharply Amid Sell-Off

Shares of many U.S.-listed Chinese companies, including EV makers BYD, Li Auto, Nio and Xpeng, opened the week sharply lower. With China's president, Xi Jinping, now set for a third term and further restrictions likely, investors are souring on non-state-owned Chinese companies. U.S.-traded shares of Chinese electric vehicle makers were...
itechpost.com

Huawei Registers 2% Decline of Revenue in The First Nine Months

Huawei Technologies Co. registered a two percent decline in its revenue for the first nine months of 2022. A top official said on Thursday, Oct. 27. The Chinese tech company's two-percent revenue drop was lower than the 5.9 percent revenue drop in the first six months of 2022. It did not disclose its net profit for the same period, a practice that has been going on for nearly two decades.
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks rise on improved sentiment, yuan recovers

Most Asian currencies and shares rose on Wednesday, as investor confidence improved globally on the possibility the U.S. Federal Reserve could slow down the pace of hikes after softer economic data in the United States, while Chinese yuan pared its losses. Oct 26 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies and shares...
US News and World Report

China's Huawei Slows Its Long Decline Under U.S. Sanctions as Revenues Improve

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - China's Huawei Technologies reported modest revenue growth for a second quarter on Thursday, citing steady growth in its ICT infrastructure business as it finds its footing after U.S. sanctions knocked its once mighty handset business. Huawei posted revenue of 445.8 billion yuan ($62.03 billion)for the first...
US News and World Report

China Smartphone Shipments Slid 11% in Q3, Research Firm Says

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Smartphone shipments in China fell 11% year-on-year in the third quarter as the country's slowing economy took a toll on consumer demand, research firm Canalys reported on Thursday. Brands shipped a total of 70 million smartphones to sellers in the period, down from 78.9 million in same period...
US News and World Report

China's Yuan Extends Slide, Stock Rebound Peters Out

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's yuan extended its decline on Tuesday to a near 15-year low, following Monday's sell-off in Chinese assets by global investors worried about Beijing's policy direction, while Hong Kong and China stocks ended lower as a rebound petered out. The onshore yuan finished the domestic session at 7.3085...
PC Magazine

SK Hynix May Have to Stop Manufacturing Memory Chips in China

Memory maker SK Hynix is facing up to the reality that it may need to pull out of China and find somewhere else to manufacture its chips. As the Associated Press reports, the recent round of US export restrictions targeted at China aren't just negatively impacting Chinese companies. SK Hynix, which has a manufacturing operation in the eastern Chinese city of Wuxi, is now preparing for a future where it leaves the country. That's because the advanced machines (extreme ultraviolet lithography systems) required to manufacture its products potentially won't be available within China.

