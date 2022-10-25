ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY1

Sen. Gillibrand drafts new bill for flood protections for mass transit

Storm water from Hurricane Ida rushed into the 28th Street subway station last year. The storm highlighted the need for the city to update flood prevention measures in public transit. On Wednesday, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand stood outside that same subway station introducing what she’s calling the Resilient Transit Act.
