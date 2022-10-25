Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Alleged Gulf Coast Walmart arson mastermind pleads guilty to conspiracy
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The alleged mastermind of a string of fires at Walmart locations along the Gulf Coast pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal charge. Jeffery Sikes pleaded guilty to conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. Another defendant, Alexander Olson, pleaded guilty to the same charge. Arsonists set fire...
WALA-TV FOX10
Indiana police identify child found dead in suitcase; 1 person in custody, another at large
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Indiana State Police have identified the boy found dead six months ago inside a suitcase in a southern Indiana field. According to WAVE, police have one person in custody in connection to his death and the second suspect, the child’s mother, remains at large.
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama revenue surplus could lead to rebate for taxpayers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama could be sending you a check in the mail next year because of a surplus in revenue that our state got this year, but the Alabama Policy Institute says there could be a better option. The API says our state government collected...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man bitten trying to remove alligator outside Fla. home
ENGLEWOOD EAST, Fla. (WINK) - A man’s attempt to remove an alligator found at a Florida home led to him getting bitten on his arm. Auzjia Dickerson was moving out of her house Tuesday morning when she found a 4-foot alligator under a U-Haul truck in the carport. “At...
WALA-TV FOX10
$4.3 million lottery ticket expires after going unclaimed for months
MESA, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A multimillion-dollar lottery ticket in Arizona has officially expired after going unclaimed. Arizona’s Family reports no one has claimed a $4.3 million winning ticket for months, and the money is being returned to future prize pools. Officials with the Arizona Lottery said...
WALA-TV FOX10
Amendment 3 would change death penalty commutations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are 13 days until election day, and this year, you’ll need to know more than the candidates who will be on the ballot. There are also 10 constitutional amendments voters can decide on. A yes vote on Amendment 3 would require the governor to...
Comments / 0