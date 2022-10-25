ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilderland, NY

Guilderland teachers hold food drive for students in need

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hpd92_0ilJmDXe00

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Guilderland Teachers Association held a food drive Monday for families in need in the area. The food drive took place at the Guilderland Public Library.

It was part of a week long effort by the teachers association to help feed children in their district and their families. The food pantries in Altamont and Guilderland will receive the food from this week’s drive.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

“What we are hoping is that it helps some of our students who are unable to have ample food supplies in their home to have a few more staples in their pantries,” Guilderland Teachers Association Pres. Emily Mineau said.

Officials said the biggest need right now for local food banks is rice, beans and canned vegetables.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Free meals for all students in Saratoga School District

Saratoga Springs City School District announced that starting on October 31 all students are eligible for one free breakfast and one free lunch each day for the rest of the 2022-2023 school year. The district will use funding from the Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency COVID Relief (ESSER II) Funds and the current budget in the Cafeteria Fund.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Duck theft stopped in Saratoga Springs

Earlier in October, Saratoga Springs Police Department stopped a duck thief. The location was Congress Park - a downtown location known well for large number of waterfowl who call it home. The ducks that live there are a protected species - a fact which police had to enforce.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
103.9 The Breeze

New Cohoes Pizza Joint Set To Open For Business This Friday

When it comes to pizza, we have a seemingly endless list of local spots to grab a pie or a slice. This Friday that list grows in Cohoes!. It may be the most well-represented form of cuisine in the Capital Region, and deservedly so. When it comes to the perfect meal, great pizza fills the bill. I mean, what other handheld dish contains all 4 food groups - dairy, meat, grains, and veggies? Pizza is perfection and we are blessed to have so many great pizzerias in the Capital Region.
COHOES, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy