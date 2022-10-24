Read full article on original website
Related
nrgmediadixon.com
Following Investigation Regarding the Sale of Illegal Drugs, Dixon Man Arrested by Dixon Police on Numerous Drug Offenses
The Dixon Police Department began a criminal investigation regarding the sale of suspected cocaine in Dixon back in May of 2022. Through the course of the investigation, the Dixon Police Department identified 36-year-old Peter Aust as the suspect. Authorities say Aust of Dixon was arrested on Tuesday October 25 in...
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Mayor Wants to Make Sure Police Officers Get the Training and Support to Handle Changes Coming January 1
Come January 1 there will be major changes to law enforcement in Illinois. There will be changes in not only making arrests and no-cash-bail, but changes in how search warrants are handle and even what an officer can and cannot do during a traffic stop. Dixon Mayor Li Arellano recently...
nrgmediadixon.com
Illinois State Police Says Suspect Shot by ISP Trooper in Morrison Declared Brain Dead
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) continues to investigate an officer involved shooting that occurred the morning of October 21, 2022 when ISP Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, Morrison.
nrgmediadixon.com
Both Drivers of a Two Vehicle Crash Sunday Sent to Rockford Hospitals
Shortly after 4:30 in the afternoon of Sunday October 23, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department was called to a two-vehicle crash on Route 30 and Brooklyn Road. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a Nissan being driven by 23-year-old Madelyn Stambaugh of Waterman Illinois was traveling westbound on Route 30. At the same time, another vehicle being operated by 89-year-old Eileen Pascarella of Ashton was heading northbound on Brooklyn Road. The two vehicles collided at the intersection of the two roads. Brooklyn Road is regulated with stop signs.
nrgmediadixon.com
Striking a Deer Leads to a Two Car Pile-Up that sends Four Persons to the Hospital, Including Three Children
The past Saturday Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies along with the Monroe Center, Lynn Scott Rock and New Milford fire departments responded to a two vehicle injury crash on I-39 near Monroe Center. Investigation by Deputies revealed that a northbound Cadillac operated by 55-year-old John Johnson of Rockford struck a...
nrgmediadixon.com
Here is a Way to Safely Get Rid of Unused Medication with Drug Take Back Day this Saturday
Lutheran Social Services of Illinois Project LEAD will host a Drug Take Back Day Saturday October 29. The program is a way to promote proper ways to dispose of old prescription drugs. It is also a chance to educate the public about the potential for abuse of medications. In Lee...
nrgmediadixon.com
Patrick Venier
Patrick E. Venier age 63 of Dixon died unexpectedly on Monday Oct. 24, 2022 at his home. He was born on Oct. 2, 1959 the son of Joseph and Virginia (Murphy) Venier in Dixon, IL. Patrick attended Newman Central Catholic High School for one year, and graduated from Dixon High School. He was a great athlete and was active in sports whether it was sponsoring and playing on several softball teams, or umpiring. Patrick loved coaching his daughter’s teams and later attending his grandchildren’s events. He also loved spending time with his father, children, and grandchildren. Patrick also enjoyed attending concerts, sports, his “Harley”, his boat, the river, and the outdoors. He lived life to the fullest, he was spontaneous, and was a sociable person who others enjoyed visiting with.
nrgmediadixon.com
Deadline to Get Your Application to Goodfellows of the Lee County for Christmas Gift Giveaway is Monday October 31
This is the time of the year when things begin to move fast. Monday will be Halloween and it is another important date for people in Lee County. The Goodfellows of Lee County is preparing for their Christmas Gift Giveaway and the applications for you to be a part of it must be in by Monday October 31. Clara Harris of the GoodFellows says applications are still available at all of the locations in Lee County or you can download an application at GoodfellowsIL.org.
nrgmediadixon.com
Barbara K Fordham
Barbara K. Fordham, age 72 of Dixon died peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday Oct. 23, 2022 at Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon, IL. She was born on March 26, 1950 in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Joseph and Catherine (Lewis) Conley. Barbara received her diploma of nursing from Swedish American Hospital School of Nursing in 1971. She was an RN and spent most of her years in the emergency department at KSB Hospital in Dixon, where she worked for over 47 years, retiring on June 7, 2019.
nrgmediadixon.com
Lee County 4_H Holding Fall Fest Saturday Afternoon
The Lee County 4-H will be holding their Fall Fest on Saturday October 29 from 2-5:00. You can come for the costume contest, pumpkin hunt, carnival games and much more. This event is free to the public, not just 4-H members. The event will be held at the Lee County...
nrgmediadixon.com
Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner to be Served by Harvest Time Bible Church in Rock Falls
A free community Thanksgiving dinner will be served compliments of Harvest Time Bible Church in Rock Falls, IL on Thanksgiving Day. Harvest Time Bible Church is located at 1802 Dixon Avenue, Rock Falls, IL. Doors will open at 11:30am on Thursday, November 24, 2022. For those dining in, dinner will...
nrgmediadixon.com
Energy Company Hosts Open House at Dixon Park District Facility to Show How Community Solar Project Will Benefit Residents
Solar farms in and near communities in the Sauk Valley seem to be the new trend lately. For over a year, the Dixon Park District has worked with Trajectory Energy Partners to construct the Meadows Solar Farm. This is a community solar farm on 24-acres of farmland at the meadows.
Comments / 0