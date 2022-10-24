ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon, IL

Both Drivers of a Two Vehicle Crash Sunday Sent to Rockford Hospitals

Shortly after 4:30 in the afternoon of Sunday October 23, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department was called to a two-vehicle crash on Route 30 and Brooklyn Road. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a Nissan being driven by 23-year-old Madelyn Stambaugh of Waterman Illinois was traveling westbound on Route 30. At the same time, another vehicle being operated by 89-year-old Eileen Pascarella of Ashton was heading northbound on Brooklyn Road. The two vehicles collided at the intersection of the two roads. Brooklyn Road is regulated with stop signs.
LEE COUNTY, IL
Patrick Venier

Patrick E. Venier age 63 of Dixon died unexpectedly on Monday Oct. 24, 2022 at his home. He was born on Oct. 2, 1959 the son of Joseph and Virginia (Murphy) Venier in Dixon, IL. Patrick attended Newman Central Catholic High School for one year, and graduated from Dixon High School. He was a great athlete and was active in sports whether it was sponsoring and playing on several softball teams, or umpiring. Patrick loved coaching his daughter’s teams and later attending his grandchildren’s events. He also loved spending time with his father, children, and grandchildren. Patrick also enjoyed attending concerts, sports, his “Harley”, his boat, the river, and the outdoors. He lived life to the fullest, he was spontaneous, and was a sociable person who others enjoyed visiting with.
DIXON, IL
Deadline to Get Your Application to Goodfellows of the Lee County for Christmas Gift Giveaway is Monday October 31

This is the time of the year when things begin to move fast. Monday will be Halloween and it is another important date for people in Lee County. The Goodfellows of Lee County is preparing for their Christmas Gift Giveaway and the applications for you to be a part of it must be in by Monday October 31. Clara Harris of the GoodFellows says applications are still available at all of the locations in Lee County or you can download an application at GoodfellowsIL.org.
LEE COUNTY, IL
Barbara K Fordham

Barbara K. Fordham, age 72 of Dixon died peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday Oct. 23, 2022 at Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon, IL. She was born on March 26, 1950 in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Joseph and Catherine (Lewis) Conley. Barbara received her diploma of nursing from Swedish American Hospital School of Nursing in 1971. She was an RN and spent most of her years in the emergency department at KSB Hospital in Dixon, where she worked for over 47 years, retiring on June 7, 2019.
DIXON, IL
Lee County 4_H Holding Fall Fest Saturday Afternoon

The Lee County 4-H will be holding their Fall Fest on Saturday October 29 from 2-5:00. You can come for the costume contest, pumpkin hunt, carnival games and much more. This event is free to the public, not just 4-H members. The event will be held at the Lee County...

