The Two Sauces Bobby Flay Always Needs On Hand
Bobby Flay gained notoriety as a celebrity chef highlighting the flavors of Southwestern cuisine. After his famed Vegas restaurant Mesa Grill closed in 2020, Flay opened his restaurant Amalfi in the same space, opting to focus on serving up a menu of Italian food. Amalfi particularly focuses on the Mediterranean flavors of the Amalfi coast. With all of his restaurants, TV shows, and recipes, it's clear that Flay focuses on flavor above all.
TODAY.com
Transform humble ingredients into comforting pizzadillas and tomato soup
Chef, publisher and television personality Christopher Kimball is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his go-to comfort food recipes from his new Milk Street cookbook "Cook What You Have: Make a Meal Out of Almost Anything." He shows us how to make cheesy tomato soup with spinach, and pizza quesadillas (aka "pizzadillas" with olives using humble ingredients always in your pantry.
Bobby Flay’s Meatball Parm Sliders Are Perfect for Game Day & Family Gatherings
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We’re always looking for new recipes we can make when we have people over, especially if we’ve relied a little too heavily on Trader Joe’s frozen appetizers for the last few hosting gigs. We like food that’s hearty and craveable, but easy to eat when you’re busy chatting with someone or watching something on TV. So when we saw that Bobby Flay had shared his recipe for Meatball Parm Sliders from his new cookbook Sundays with Sophie: Flay Family Recipes for Any Day of the Week , we realized it was just what we’ve been looking for.
The Key To Perfecting Anne Burrell's Most Popular Recipe - Exclusive
Pasta Bolognese is the epitome of Italian American comfort food. The rich, meat-based tomato sauce takes some time and effort to prepare, but when done right, it makes for a decadent, stick-to-your-belly meal that's perfect for getting you through the cold weather season. Add a glass of wine and a cozy blanket, and you'll be ready to hibernate. However, pasta Bolognese done wrong can leave you with either a watery sauce that won't coat your noodles or a thick, clumpy mess.
Ina Garten’s New Cookbook Is Almost as Easygoing as She Is
Ina Garten, by her own admission, no longer holds a strict definition of what’s considered “dinner.” It started during the pandemic: sick of constantly cooking and cleaning like the rest of us, she started gravitating toward dishes that were quicker to make, took fewer pans, or, well, little-to-no cooking at all. (As Garten herself famously says: “Store-bought is fine.”)
Bobby Flay Plays a Restaurant Critic in Food Network's 'One Delicious Christmas' —See the Trailer
It'll be a very foodie Christmas on discovery+. The Food Network holiday films One Delicious Christmas and A Gingerbread Christmas, starring Bobby Flay and Duff Goldman respectively, start steaming Nov. 11 on discovery+ — and PEOPLE has an exclusive look at both trailers. In the video above, Flay plays...
Bobby Flay's Espresso Martini Is Turning Heads
The multi-hyphenated celebrity chef Bobby Flay has proven his range by serving up everything from Southwestern and French cuisine on his menus (per Flay's website) to featuring the flavors of South America and Japan at one of his newer restaurants Shark. Flay likens what he does to an "artist — approaching concepts that were speaking to [him] at that very moment." Pretty soon it was Italy calling, moving the restaurateur and Food Network host to open Amalfi by Bobby Flay in 2021, his "first ever Italian restaurant" (via People).
Robert Irvine Calls Out Food Network For The Return Of Dinner: Impossible
Robert Irvine, or "Bobby I" as no one calls him, has never been a wallflower. The Guardian reports that he's so brash he even went so far as to make up a bunch of outrageous lies to pad his resume. Then there's his show "Restaurant: Impossible," in which he regularly berates stubborn restaurant owners (via YouTube) who believe, despite the egregious failure of their businesses, that they know what they're doing. Irvine has even been called flat "mean" for some of his behavior, yet he says he's "intense ... not mean."
Ina Garten And Williams Sonoma Are Joining Forces To Share Tips For The Perfect Thanksgiving
A lot of us are probably anticipating our first Thanksgiving as adults this year. Perhaps some will venture back home to the familiar embrace of family and turkey and football. Others might be looking forward to hosting their own celebrations for friends and family, either for the first time or looking to step up their game. No matter your situation, if you're hosting or contributing a dish to the table, "Barefoot Contessa" Ina Garten and cookware brand Williams Sonoma will set you up for the perfect Thanksgiving with their new collaboration.
Katie Lee Biegel Has The Perfect Grilled Cheese Recipe
Katie Lee is joining us on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show to talk all about our night with her at New York City's Wine And Food Festival as well as making the perfect grilled cheese and more. Katie Lee has what she thinks is the perfect grilled cheese. When...
Refrigerator Pickled Okra Recipe
If you think okra is just for gumbo, think again! This tasty, refrigerator pickled okra, brought to you by recipe developer and wellness coach Miriam Hahn, will have you bringing out the mason jars to bottle up some pickled goodness. This quick pickling method is easy and only takes 3 days. "I love using a wide variety of vegetables in my daily cooking because they all offer a different collection of vitamins and minerals. Okra is chock full of magnesium, folate, Vitamin C, and fiber," Hahn says.
Paula Deen's Touching Story About Leslie Jordan And Their Fast Friendship
Since his October 24 death, tributes have been pouring out from those who knew and loved Leslie Jordan. Per the Los Angeles Times, Jordan died at the age of 67 after crashing his BMW into a Hollywood wall. The Los Angeles Police Department declared him dead on the scene, but they were unsure whether the crash killed him or if he suffered from a medical emergency while driving, effectively causing the accident.
Jeff Mauro Talks Working With His Fellow Food Network Chefs - Exclusive Interview
Sometimes, getting to work in the kitchen can feel like all work and no play. But not if you're Jeff Mauro. The comedian-turned-chef-turned-Food Network star is living proof that there is always fun to be had when you're making a meal. He's well loved for his eclectic and delicious recipes, which you'll catch him sharing every weekend on "The Kitchen," and his fun-loving personality — you can always count on Mauro to leave you laughing, which we'd argue makes for some of the best cooking experiences.
Macallan's Just Released A New Scotch That Celebrates Ethiopian Coffee
The first thing to understand is that scotch is a whisky that is made in Scotland, and whisky is a variation of whiskey that is brewed in specific parts of the world (via Oak And Eden). The next thing to know is that while all of these whiskey varieties appear to be brown liquors when they sit on the shelves, they don't start out that way.
Eater
The Chef Cooking Up Food as Medicine
John Gordon cooks for more than 2,500 people a day. As executive chef of Los Angeles-based Project Angel Food, a nonprofit organization that provides meals to people with serious illnesses, the batches of Mongolian beef, sweet and sour tofu, and turkey chili verde that leave the Gordon’s kitchen are specially tailored for diners’ nutritional needs. “It’s about food as medicine,” Gordon says. “So whatever category that client fits comfortably in” — whether they have diabetes, cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, or are being treated for cancer — “they get a tailored meal to accommodate whatever they’re dealing with.”
Robert Irvine Talks All Things Steak And Whiskey At The New York City Food & Wine Festival - Exclusive Interview
Robert Irvine is known for being so much more than just a chef. The Food Network personality has dedicated his life and career not only to teaching people how to love and appreciate cooking, but also to committing acts of service through his platform. Whether it's the months he spends on the road every year meeting with military service members or the time and energy he spends on each establishment he hopes to help through "Restaurant: Impossible," Irvine is a chef with a purpose that extends far beyond the kitchen. Of course, in between all that, he's still producing delicious and wholesome recipes, which can be found in any of his published cookbooks.
How Alex Guarnaschelli Really Feels About Facing Scott Conant Again - Exclusive
If you tune into an episode of "Chopped," there's a good chance you'll catch chefs Alex Guarnaschelli and Scott Conant at the judges' table. The two have been judging the show together for nearly 15 years and have built a lasting friendship along the way. However, you might not have known that Guarnaschelli and Conant have seen that relationship tested by a little friendly competition.
Gordon Ramsay To Appear In TV Special But There's No Kitchen In Sight
Is there ever a time when Gordon Ramsay isn't dominating the news circuit? Whether he's receiving backlash from animal activists for his anti-vegan shtick or going viral for gagging at TikTok food trends, the British celebrity chef, writer, and TV personality is no stranger to the spotlight. From "Hell's Kitchen" to "MasterChef," "Kitchen Nightmares," and countless others, Ramsay is the foul-mouthed centripetal force at the center of some of television's most popular food-based series.
World Pasta Day 2022: Everything you need to make nonna-worthy dishes at home
Undeniably, we’re a nation of pasta lovers, and have been for decades. And, clearly so is the rest of the world, so much so that 25 October is World Pasta Day, an annual event celebrated since its conception by the World Pasta Congress in 1995. It’s focus is to promote the eating of pasta (we’re already convinced) and its cultural importance not only to Italy, but to the rest of us too. Even though pasta is already a regular in our kitchens, its absolutely the already made version, whether that’s fresh or dry. But it’s not that hard to make...
Martha Stewart Basically Just Said She'd Date Pete Davidson
There are a lot of things people could ask Martha Stewart, who is not only a wealthy media mogul and former model but seems extremely comfortable answering personal questions on public television. Stewart divorced in 1990, per People magazine, and has never remarried. But questions have surfaced in recent months regarding her relationship status.
