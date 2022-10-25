Robert Irvine is known for being so much more than just a chef. The Food Network personality has dedicated his life and career not only to teaching people how to love and appreciate cooking, but also to committing acts of service through his platform. Whether it's the months he spends on the road every year meeting with military service members or the time and energy he spends on each establishment he hopes to help through "Restaurant: Impossible," Irvine is a chef with a purpose that extends far beyond the kitchen. Of course, in between all that, he's still producing delicious and wholesome recipes, which can be found in any of his published cookbooks.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO