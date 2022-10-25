ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

wrestlinginc.com

Ric Flair Discusses Emotional Call With Kevin Nash After Tristen's Passing

The wrestling world was rocked recently when it was revealed that Kevin Nash's son, Tristen, had passed away at 26 years old. Sadly, Ric Flair is another WWE Hall of Famer who has experience with losing a child, and during the latest "To Be The Man" podcast, the Nature Boy revealed that he has spoken with Nash and told him, "You're never going to get over it, you just have to figure out how to deal with it."
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Rock’s daughter has arrived on WWE TV

Wherever Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was last night, he had to be feeling a sense of pride as his daughter made her first appearance on WWE TV. Ava Raine (real name: Simone Johnson) was revealed on NXT as the mysterious hooded member of the Schism faction, removing her mask after group leader Joe Gacy insisted there was no going back. “The love and acceptance the Schism has given me defies any preconceived notions of who I’m supposed to be,” Raine said, in what could be read as a sly reference to her real life father. “This family completes me.” You can watch...
ComicBook

Jim Ross Compares Current AEW Star to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

Jim Ross made a bold claim during this week's AEW Dynamite. While the WWE Hall of Famer wasn't on commentary, he was watching the show's main event as Jon Moxley successfully defended his AEW World Championship against Penta El Zero Miedo. Ross wrote, "@JonMoxley is Austin-esque. Love his game." Considering the heights Austin reached within the pro wrestling industry and the friendship Ross had with "The Texas Rattlesnake," this is incredibly high praise.
PopSugar

Watch Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone Make Her Badass WWE TV Debut

Dwayne Johnson's eldest daughter, Simone Johnson, is following in his footsteps. On Oct. 25, the 21-year-old made her televised WWE debut on the weekly professional wrestling program NXT, nearly 26 years after her dad's first WWE appearance in 1996. Going by the fierce ring name Ava Raine, Simone revealed herself as the fourth member of wrestling group The Schism, dramatically removing her red hooded jacket and yellow face mask before addressing the crowd. "The love and acceptance The Schism has given me defies any preconceived notions of who I'm supposed to be," she said. "This family completes me. I am Ava Raine."
FLORIDA STATE
tjrwrestling.net

Why Shane McMahon Threatened To Fire Ex-WWE Star

A former WWE Superstar has explained the odd reason that Shane McMahon threatened to fire them during their time working in the company. Buff Bagwell had a very brief spell in WWE when the doors closed in WCW in 2001. In World Championship Wrestling, Bagwell had made a name for himself as ‘Buff The Stuff’ and had captured the WCW Tag Team Title on five separate occasions.
wrestlingworld.co

Tony Khan Calls Eric Bischoff a Hypocrite for Criticizing Certain AEW Dynamite Matches

AEW President Tony Khan has called former WCW head Eric Bischoff a hypocrite for his most recent criticisms of AEW booking. On Busted Open Radio, Khan addressed the criticism of the fact that some AEW matches are “random single matches” that don’t necessarily have a long storyline built into what’s taking place.
itrwrestling.com

Bruce Prichard Details Vince McMahon’s Contentious Relationship With Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon are undoubtedly two of the most important figures in the history of professional wrestling. For his part McMahon took his father’s promotion and grew it into the the sports entertainment powerhouse that WWE has become today. During this expansion, Hulk Hogan was McMahon’s biggest star, and the WWE Hall of Famer eventually crossed over into the mainstream, becoming a major celebrity in his own right.
PWMania

Ric Flair Would “Love” a WWE Return, Update on His New Documentary

WWE announced in June that they had reached an agreement with Hall of Famer Ric Flair to produce a new documentary about his life and career. After requesting his release, Flair and WWE parted ways in August 2021. Flair stated on his To Be The Man podcast that he believes...
wrestlinginc.com

MLW Owner Questions How Tony Khan Wants AEW Wrestlers To Look At Him

Court Bauer, founder and owner of Major League Wrestling (MLW), has picked up a thing or two while working in professional wrestling. For a brief spell, he worked as a writer for WWE on both the "Raw" and "SmackDown" brands before eventually starting MLW in 2002. Appearing on the latest episode of "The Masked Man Show," Bauer did have one suggestion for AEW's Tony Khan in the aftermath of the All Out media scrum.
