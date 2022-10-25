Read full article on original website
Dirt bike leads GSP on chase through southwest Atlanta, driver in critical condition, troopers say
EAST POINT, Ga. — One man is in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital after leading Georgia State Patrol on a winding police chase throughout southwest Atlanta on Wednesday. It all began when troopers said they saw a black dirt bike at a Shell gas station located on Cleveland...
Police: One hospitalized in shooting near busy SW Atlanta intersection
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting outside a southwest Atlanta KFC that sent one victim to the hospital. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened Wednesday night outside the fast food restaurant on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Police say one person was transported...
KFC worker hospitalized, barber shop damaged in southwest Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA — A Kentucky Fried Chicken employee has been hospitalized after being shot by a stray bullet Wednesday night. Police say it happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday when the employee was leaving work at the restaurant on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Another restaurant employee said the man was in his 60s. Police believe he was just an innocent bystander in all of this. They say he was taken to the hospital where he's listed as critical.
Burglar caught on camera dropping safe on foot while stealing from Buckhead restaurant
ATLANTA — A masked man who broke into a Buckhead restaurant early Tuesday underestimated the weight of a safe he had stolen, and dropped it in a rear parking lot. Security camera video shows him limping around. “Looks like he hurt himself getting out of the building with the...
Man found shot multiple times inside home, DeKalb County police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man died Wednesday night after police say he was shot multiple times inside a home. Police arrived at a home on the 3000 block of Monterey Drive just after 7 p.m. after receiving a call about a person being shot. When police arrived, they found a man dead.
Police arrest 2 speed racers for driving over 130 mph while racing in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two drivers were arrested Oct. 20 in Powder Springs after police stopped them while they were racing. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officials, the radar caught the two drivers going 137 mph and 141 mph. “Excellent work getting...
Shooting at southwest Atlanta home leads to late night SWAT standoff, police say
ATLANTA — UPDATE: The standoff is over at this time with authorities saying no one was inside the home. It is not yet clear if the suspect is still on the loose. A SWAT standoff is currently underway after a person was shot at a home in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood, authorities said.
‘People are just so on edge:’ Man shot, killed by officer after road rage incident, police say
ATLANTA — A road rage incident ended with a man dead and a woman injured in Midtown Atlanta on Tuesday night, Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. An officer in plain clothes was working an assignment when he noticed around 8 p.m. an incident with a white Mercedes and a white Tesla at West Peachtree Street and the 16th Street intersection.
1 hurt after shooting near KFC along Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, APD says
ATLANTA — One person was hurt after a shooting near a Kentucky Fried Chicken fast-food restaurant along Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. SW Wednesday night, according to Atlanta Police. APD said one person was shot at the KFC at 23 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. SW. The location is not far...
Officer kills driver after woman thrown from car during fit of road rage, GA cops say
An officer shot and killed a driver after a woman was thrown from a car in a fit of road rage, Georgia officials said. The woman was in a dispute with the driver when the incident took a turn on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to preliminary information from Atlanta police.
Suspects in Atlanta Wendy's arson following death of Rayshard Brooks appear in court
ATLANTA - A Fulton County Superior Court judge held a hearing on Wednesday to determine how to proceed in the cases of three people charged with intentionally setting fire to the Wendy’s where police shot and killed Rayshard Brooks in the summer of 2020. Natalie Hanna White, John Wesley...
Father-son duo jumps into action to help Gwinnett officer violently attacked by robbery suspect
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two citizens who didn’t hesitate to help an officer in need were recognized Thursday by all the members of the Gwinnett County Police Department. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On July 25, officers were called to the Stop and...
Video shows possible suspects in shooting at Clark Atlanta homecoming gathering
ATLANTA — New video released by Atlanta Police shows likely suspects in a recent shooting near the library that serves the Atlanta University Center. At least four people were injured in the shooting on October 16, where people gathered to celebrate Clark Atlanta University's homecoming. The victims included two...
Police: Couple charged with fraud after metro Atlanta victims lose over $1M in cash, property
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are in jail and charged with an alleged scheme that bilked more than a dozen people out of more than $1 million in cash and property. Investigators said the couple did all their scheming from inside a home. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was...
Nearly 200 pounds of marijuana found in Mercedes van in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Narcotic Units found nearly 200 pounds of marijuana in a Mercedes Benz 14 passenger van on Oct. 20. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to a Facebook post, police arrived to the 4000 block of Clark Howell...
Video | Man drives car down busy sidewalk in Little Five Points Atlanta
Video captured the moment a man drove down the sidewalk along Euclid Avenue on Sunday night. APD officers rushed over and eventually pulled the man out of the car.
1 killed in crash in Cobb County, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed in a crash in Cobb County at the East-West Connector and South Cobb Drive Tuesday. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene around 5:15 p.m., where debris was seen scattered along the road. Cobb Police said its Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP)...
Employees near DeKalb County club say fatal shooting doesn't surprise them
They say they're 'saddened' to say they 'not surprised' to hear about this fatal shooting. Very few people wanted to speak on camera, but everyone who spoke to FOX 5 on background says they're tired of the violence in the area.
1 security guard dead, 1 injured after shooting at DeKalb nightclub
A security guard has died and another remains hospitalized after a shooting Tuesday morning outside a DeKalb County nightclub.
Suspects caught trying to flush 40 pounds of marijuana down the toilet
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are on a roll after getting nearly 250 pounds of marijuana off of the streets last week. Officers say they found two suspects trying to flush more than 40 pounds of marijuana down the toilet at a home in Jonesboro on Thursday.
