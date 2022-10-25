ATLANTA — A Kentucky Fried Chicken employee has been hospitalized after being shot by a stray bullet Wednesday night. Police say it happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday when the employee was leaving work at the restaurant on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Another restaurant employee said the man was in his 60s. Police believe he was just an innocent bystander in all of this. They say he was taken to the hospital where he's listed as critical.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 48 MINUTES AGO