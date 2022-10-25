ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5atlanta.com

Police: One hospitalized in shooting near busy SW Atlanta intersection

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting outside a southwest Atlanta KFC that sent one victim to the hospital. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened Wednesday night outside the fast food restaurant on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Police say one person was transported...
11Alive

KFC worker hospitalized, barber shop damaged in southwest Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — A Kentucky Fried Chicken employee has been hospitalized after being shot by a stray bullet Wednesday night. Police say it happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday when the employee was leaving work at the restaurant on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Another restaurant employee said the man was in his 60s. Police believe he was just an innocent bystander in all of this. They say he was taken to the hospital where he's listed as critical.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘People are just so on edge:’ Man shot, killed by officer after road rage incident, police say

ATLANTA — A road rage incident ended with a man dead and a woman injured in Midtown Atlanta on Tuesday night, Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. An officer in plain clothes was working an assignment when he noticed around 8 p.m. an incident with a white Mercedes and a white Tesla at West Peachtree Street and the 16th Street intersection.
11Alive

1 killed in crash in Cobb County, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed in a crash in Cobb County at the East-West Connector and South Cobb Drive Tuesday. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene around 5:15 p.m., where debris was seen scattered along the road. Cobb Police said its Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP)...
11Alive

11Alive

