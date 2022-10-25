Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has finally arrived and we have the complete mission list for those looking forward to its campaign. Continuing the story of its predecessor, Modern Warfare 2 presents a fully formed Task Force 141 teaming up with other tactical groups in order to prevent global catastrophe. This campaign will take gamers across the globe as they take on missions in the Middle East, Europe, Mexico, and the United States. Fans will take the role of multiple characters as they progress through the narrative. To be more specific, Ghost, Soap, Gaz, Rodolfo Parra, and Shadow Company will be the playable characters.

6 DAYS AGO