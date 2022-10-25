Read full article on original website
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Launch Maps: Full List
With just days remaining until the full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, it appears the game's full list of multiplayer maps has been leaked. Here's a breakdown of all of the multiplayer maps players can expect to see in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at launch.
Dark Souls Fans Furious About Discontinued Online Play
Sorrow ahead. Be wary of death. One of the biggest titles in the "Dark Souls" franchise's venerable PC lineup is losing its online support for good. After roughly nine months with online features deactivated, the "Dark Souls" team announced that "Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition" — the original PC release of the first game in the series — will permanently remain an offline experience.
How to Counter Moira in Overwatch 2
Players are just starting to get familiar with the mechanics of Overwatch 2. Some might argue that not a whole has changed mechanically from Overwatch to Overwatch 2 but there are still plenty of new players joining with it launching as a free-to-play game. For those who are troubled by the support hero Moira how are some ways to best counter her in Overwatch 2.
How to Complete Overwatch 2 'Witches Brew' Challenge
Overwatch's popular Halloween event is making its debut in Overwatch 2 this week. The Halloween Terror mode Junkenstein's Revenge returns now known as Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. The mode features a challenge called Witches Brew which has had some players stumped. Here is a quick guide on how to complete Overwatch 2's Witches Brew challenge.
Apex Legends’ new hero Catalyst brings goo-powered death to the battlefield
The newest hero coming to Apex Legends is Catalyst, whom fans. in two trailers getting everyone ready for season 15, Eclipse. On Thursday, Respawn Entertainment provided a more detailed closeup of her distinctive abilities, which come from the ferrofluid that Catalyst is able to manipulate with her mind. Catalyst’s passive...
Overwatch 2 Oct. 25 Patch Notes Explained
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard released a patch for the game Tuesday, Oct. 25, bringing the game's yearly Halloween seasonal event, Halloween Terror, to live servers. As usual, the patch added a host of new cosmetics, but it also fixed dozens of known bugs and brought a much loved (and much hated) hero back to the roster.
Here are all of the Fortnitemares 2022 quests
Fortnitemares 2022, one of Fortnite‘s highly anticipated events, is now live across all the platforms the battle royale is in alongside the 22.20 update, which introduced several new cosmetics to Fortnite. Fortnitemares is one of the signature events of Fortnite as it returns year after year around Halloween. Along...
Every Mythic skin in Overwatch 2 and how to unlock them
One of Overwatch 2‘s most sought-after cosmetics are Mythic skins. These ultra-rare, customizable skins are generally only available as battle pass rewards and are some of the hardest items to obtain in the game. The time and effort required are well worth it, though: flashing a Mythic skin in battle proves your dedication and patience in achieving such a high battle pass level.
Respawn Reveals New Apex Legends Map 'Broken Moon'
Apex Legends has a new map coming on Nov. 1 and players can look forward to the exciting area that's called Broken Moon. The new map will also be available with Eclipse. From zip rails to bionomics, here's everything you need to know about this new map. In the Apex...
Why Overwatch 2 players are getting angry
Today the annual Halloween event launched in Overwatch 2 but rather than enjoying the festivities, players are slamming the game for its monetization and lack of earnable rewards.
Halo Infinite Update Previews New Maps and Game Mode
Halo Infinite's free winter update is coming next month, and developer 343 Industries is promising it will be the game's "biggest feature update yet." Today, Xbox released a new trailer for the update, giving fans a better idea of what to expect. The majority of the video focuses on the new maps players will be able to explore, including Argyle and Detachment. The video then closes with a quick glimpse at the game's new Covert One-Flag game mode. Hopefully the trailer will tide fans over until the update drops on November 8th!
Overwatch 2 Fans Slam $26 Halloween Terror Kiriko Bundle
With the start of the Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror, fans have been looking forward to getting their hands on some spooky cosmetics. But their price points have been the scariest shock of them all. Yesterday, Blizzard kicked off the Halloween Terror event in Overwatch 2. From Oct. 25 until Nov....
Modern Warfare 2 post-credits scene and Campaign ending explained
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s campaign teases one of the biggest stories yet, but what does it all mean for the future of the franchise? We’ve put together everything you need to know. Spoiler warning: the following article discusses the end of the Modern Warfare 2 campaign.
How Many Missions are in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 2022?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has finally arrived and we have the complete mission list for those looking forward to its campaign. Continuing the story of its predecessor, Modern Warfare 2 presents a fully formed Task Force 141 teaming up with other tactical groups in order to prevent global catastrophe. This campaign will take gamers across the globe as they take on missions in the Middle East, Europe, Mexico, and the United States. Fans will take the role of multiple characters as they progress through the narrative. To be more specific, Ghost, Soap, Gaz, Rodolfo Parra, and Shadow Company will be the playable characters.
Modern Warfare 2 Pre-Load Availability on Consoles and PC
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players can pre-load multiplayer mode when pre-ordering the game. From pre-loading times to availability on consoles, here's everything you need to know about pre-loading Modern Warfare 2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Pre-Load Availability on Consoles and PC. After pre-ordering Modern Warfare 2...
Best Sojourn crosshair and settings in Overwatch 2
One of Overwatch 2’s newest heroes is Sojourn, a powerful damage character that can blow away enemies in a matter of seconds. Sojourn’s primary weapon is a devastating Railgun that fires several rounds and has a fairly quick reload time. However, players can choose to charge the Railgun with their secondary fire and deliver a lethal blow.
‘Apex Legends’ showcases Broken Moon map ahead of Season 15 launch
Ahead of the November 1 launch of Apex Legends‘ 15th season, developer Respawn Entertainment has given players a quick look at the game’s new map, Broken Moon. Apex Legends’ fifth map takes players to Cleo, a moon that was fractured after a catastrophic meteor strike. To fund the colonisation of the partially-terraformed moon, the government has entered into a contract with the Syndicate to host the Apex Games there.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 download size for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
Call of Duty titles continue to demand massive amounts of storage space for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC and the upcoming release of Modern Warfare 2 is no exception. Activision’s highly anticipated title may require players to buy extra storage for their systems or delete unplayed games to play. A...
Dying Light 2 Reveals Halloween Event
Dying Light 2: Stay Human is celebrating the Halloween season with an all-new event, starting today. During the All Hallows' Eve event, enemies will drop treats, which players can then trade to the new character Baka the Unfortunate. Baka will have exclusive new items for players to claim, including "quirky potions or other mysterious items" like masks. There are also event goals tied to snagging treats. Getting just one treat will unlock the Participation goal, with a reward of a Trick or Treat Potions Pack. Getting 6,000 treats will unlock the Personal goal, rewarding players with a Jack O'Mask. The Global goal is 150,000,000 treats for the community, which unlocks a Dying Laugh Charm.
‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ review in progress
Yes, the new Call of Duty is upon us, with this year’s iteration being the sequel to 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. There’s a lot here, with Modern Warfare 2 being split into its campaign, the multiplayer and even the co-op Spec Ops mode so here’s our review in progress, where we’ll put our thoughts on the game as parts, under headings, so you can save time and just read the bits you’re keen on.
