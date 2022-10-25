Read full article on original website
Related
channel1450.com
Second Season Preview: Decatur MacArthur Generals
Decatur MacArthur will head into the 5A playoffs this season with a 5-4 record and will travel to Peoria on Saturday. Head coach Derek Spates spoke with us about what he’s seeing from Peoria and how his team is looking forward to this weekend.
channel1450.com
Second Season Preview: North Mac Panthers
North Mac enters the 2A postseason with an 8-1 record and a 5 seed in the south bracket. Patrick Bowman talks about the Panthers and what the expectations are. North Mac will host Fairfield (6-3) out of the Black Diamond conference on Saturday at 2 pm in Round One.
channel1450.com
Second Season Preview: Maroa-Forsyth Trojans
The Maroa-Forsyth Trojans are going North as they finished with a 9-0 record and picked up a top seed in their bracket. The Trojans will host Chicago North Lawndale on Saturday with a 2pm kickoff.
channel1450.com
Rochester Beats Urbana To Advance To Sectional Championship
Darren Booth’s one goal 90 seconds into the second half was the difference. Rochester beat Urbana 1-0 on Wednesday evening to advance to the 2A Chatham sectional championship on Friday at 5 pm. Aidan Hughes preserved the shutout in goal.
channel1450.com
Bluejays Beat Warriors To Reach 2A Regional Title Game
The PORTA Bluejays rallied in the third set to advance to the 2A Athens regional championship game. PORTA beat Athens 25-15, 16-25, 25-20 and will play Pleasant Plains on Thursday for the regional title.
channel1450.com
Second Season Preview: Jacksonville Crimsons
Jacksonville enters the 5A postseason with a 6-3 record and a 9 seed in the south bracket. Mark Grounds talks about the Crimsons and what the expectations are. Jacksonville will travel to play Metamora (6-3) on Saturday at 2 pm in Round One.
channel1450.com
The Download with DP Ep 18 – Jim Ruppert
A mountain lion in Springfield? DP discusses that before Six with Sauce – Ole Miss’ Nick Broeker talks loss to LSU and the two weeks ahead with a trip to Texas A&M and a big game with Alabama. DP breaks down the playoff outlook for volleyball, soccer and football in the coming week and Jim Ruppert talks CS8 football and Sangamo stats.
1470 WMBD
Local marching bands win top honors
PEORIA, Ill. — Two local high school bands were top winners over the weekend. The Morton High School Marching Band was crowned Grand Champion at the Illinois State Marching Band competition on Saturday. Morton won Class 2A in the preliminaries, then returned to the finals for the big win....
wmay.com
Cougar Makes Its Way To West Side Of Springfield
A cougar that has been tracked all the way from Nebraska into Central Illinois has now been spotted on the west side of Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources confirms that information from the tracking device put on the mountain lion by researchers in Nebraska. Officials with IDNR have been talking with residents in the area near the sighting.
WAND TV
Mountain lion detected near western side of Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield residents living west of Veterans Parkway are being notified of a mountain lion in the area. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced that researchers have been tracking a mountain lion, or cougar, near the western edge of the city. The animal has been tracked via a GPS collar and has traveled to Illinois from Nebraska. There were no reported issues as it passed through the outskirts of Lincoln, Nebraska.
Central Illinois Proud
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Officials warn of roaming mountain lion; Route 66 convention set for Springfield
Wildlife officials said there is at least one mountain lion roaming Illinois right now and are urging people to leave the animal alone. A mountain lion was struck and killed on a highway in northern Illinois earlier this month. Now another cat that was fitted with a GPS collar in Nebraska has made its way to western Illinois.
WAND TV
Sloan's Calzones in Decatur closing soon
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Sloan's Calzones has officially announced they will be closing as of Friday, October 28. Sloan's posted to their Facebook page announcing the closure on Tuesday with the #Gonefornowbutnotforever. Tuesday will be the last BOGO Tuesday for the business.
WAND TV
Fact Check: Red Tail Run Golf Course not being sold
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Park District told WAND News it has no plans to sell Red Tail Run Golf Club. It comes after online rumors that the golf course was being sold to Howard Buffet. The Park District also said there are no plans to reopen Scoville...
Farmer City furniture store closing after 60 years
FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois is saying goodbye to a long-time business, K&S Furniture. A family-owned business for six decades, K&S has served the Farmer City community and other surrounding areas. Within the last year though, owner Teri Emmerson decided it was time to close the store. “A gentleman wanted to buy the […]
wdbr.com
Yard waste program announced
Springfield, Illinois – The City of Springfield’s fall, six-week yard waste drop off program will begin Monday, October 31 and go through Saturday, December 10. Residents within the corporate limits of Springfield can drop off their yard waste to Evans Recycling during this time period. Proof of residency...
Heavy rain causes Decatur flooding
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Heavy rain on Tuesday caused flooding in downtown Decatur. In a Facebook post, the City of Decatur warned the public about many roadways flooded due to rain coupled with fall foliage blocking storm drains. The biggest flooding happened along Main Street. The city advised everyone to avoid traveling through flood-prone areas, […]
WCIA
A sit down with an Old Order Amish Businessman
ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) – CiLiving storyteller Sarah Lehman got to sit down with an Old Order Amish Businessman to talk about his old traditions and some new ones he’s made along the way. This is a unique opportunity to sit down with and talk to a local old-order...
nprillinois.org
OSF looks to build largest mental health hospital in downstate Illinois
OSF HealthCare is seeking regulatory approval to build a 100-bed psychiatric facility in Peoria. It would be the largest adult psychiatric hospital in Illinois south of Chicago. In this edition of Sound Health, OSF's director of behavioral health physician services, Dr. Samuel Sears, explains the facility would help address a...
25newsnow.com
Journalism or political mailer: A new Peoria ‘newspaper’ blurs the line
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new publication with obscured origins is showing up in mailboxes around the Peoria area just two weeks before Election Day. On first glance, the Peoria Standard looks like any other paper at a newsstand. It includes local events, pictures of local athletes, and even ads for local organizations. Several sources contacted for this story say they received the Standard for free in their mailboxes Tuesday.
Comments / 0