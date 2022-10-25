SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield residents living west of Veterans Parkway are being notified of a mountain lion in the area. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced that researchers have been tracking a mountain lion, or cougar, near the western edge of the city. The animal has been tracked via a GPS collar and has traveled to Illinois from Nebraska. There were no reported issues as it passed through the outskirts of Lincoln, Nebraska.

