The Boston Bruins are set to get a massive boost on Thursday when superstar forward Brad Marchand makes his season debut. Marchand had been sidelined for the entire year this far after undergoing surgery on both of his hips, but in a shocking announcement, head coach Jim Montgomery revealed the veteran would be returning to […] The post Brad Marchand making shocking injury return for Bruins Thursday vs. the Red Wings appeared first on ClutchPoints.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO