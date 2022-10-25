ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa, IL

Ex-Bruins Wing Sets NHL Record For Consecutive Games Played

Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel, who began his career as a member of the Boston Bruins, is the NHL’s new “Iron Man.”. Kessel broke the NHL record for consecutive games played when he hit the ice for the Golden Knights in their matchup with the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night, skating in his 990th consecutive game stretching back to Nov. 3 2009, when he was a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Brad Marchand making shocking injury return for Bruins Thursday vs. the Red Wings

The Boston Bruins are set to get a massive boost on Thursday when superstar forward Brad Marchand makes his season debut. Marchand had been sidelined for the entire year this far after undergoing surgery on both of his hips, but in a shocking announcement, head coach Jim Montgomery revealed the veteran would be returning to […] The post Brad Marchand making shocking injury return for Bruins Thursday vs. the Red Wings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vegas forward Phil Kessel ties NHL record for consecutive games

Phil Kessel tied the NHL record for consecutive games played when he hit the ice for the Vegas Golden Knights' 3-1 victory over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night. Kessel, 35, played in his 989th straight NHL game, a streak that began on Nov. 3, 2009, when Kessel...
Flyers acquire Evan Barratt from Chicago, assign him to Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired Evan Barratt from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Cooper Zech. Barratt has been assigned to Lehigh Valley following the completion of the deal. Barratt is a local product from Bristol, Pennsylvania, and played collegiate hockey at Penn State University for three...
