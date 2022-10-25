Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Work continues on resurfacing of Hastings cemetery
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Resurfacing work continues at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Werner Construction is nearing the end of phase two and three of the project with the goal to have that part complete by the end of the year, according to Hastings Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Hassenstab. The...
KSNB Local4
Railside Plaza Project Plaza
We visit with A Higher Plain in Grand Island about the holistic services and tools they offer. The Local4 Today crew talks about the storm that hit the area 25 years ago and other storms they can remember.
klkntv.com
Fast-moving Nebraska wildfires torch utility poles, but quick crews keep the power on
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — We’re getting a new look at the destruction caused by recent wildfires that torched homes and sent responders to the hospital. The Nebraska Public Power District says there were no outages despite heavy flames and high winds. Its team kept everyone’s lights and air...
Kearney Hub
Two structures lost in fire near Naponee
NAPONEE — About 6,700 acres were burned, and two structures were destroyed, in a fire Sunday north of Naponee. According to a press release, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the National Weather Service at 4:52 p.m. Sunday that reported an indication of a “hot spot” at 22 1/2 Road and G Road, north of Naponee.
NebraskaTV
Crews battle multiple blazes across Nebraska
NTV News has been monitoring the status of the fires since Sunday afternoon, and reports of new fires started late into the night. Eye witnesses in Franklin County told NTV News that flames were lighting up the night sky and the smell of smoke lasted for miles. As of 9...
KSNB Local4
Project Connect happening Thursday in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A one-day, one-stop event returns, ready to offer up free services for those in need. Project Connect will take place on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park in Grand Island. Services available include...
KSNB Local4
Five teens cited for damage at Hastings Chautauqua Park
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Police cited five teenagers for criminal mischief after damage was done last month at Chautauqua Park. HPD Corporal Nathan Hanson said picnic tables and dumpsters at the city park were damaged sometime over the weekend of Friday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 25. Hastings Parks...
NebraskaTV
Update on Naponee fire which has consumed about 6,700 acres
NAPONEE, Neb. — On Sunday afternoon (4:50 p.m.), Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the National Weather Service who reported an indication of a “Hot Spot” at 22 1/2 Rd & G Rd, north of Naponee. The sheriff’s office received additional calls of a...
KSNB Local4
Railside Plaza Project continues to progress
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Downtown Grand Island will have a different look and feel to it soon. The Railside Project to expand the plaza is officially underway. The project has been two years in the making and finally received approval this spring. Crews with Vlcek Gardens have been hard...
KSNB Local4
York meat thefts a part of multimillion-dollar theft ring
YORK/LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The York Police Department says thefts that occurred in in their city were among the dozens that took place across six states. On Tuesday, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of three individuals from Florida in connection to approximately 45 thefts that occurred across Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.
News Channel Nebraska
Construction for temporary Grand Island Casino approved
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Construction on the temporary Grand Island Casino is ready to begin in the concourse area of Fonner Park. According to a news release Fonner Park’s plans for a racing facility to house the temporary Grand Island Casino was approved by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission.
KSNB Local4
Hastings man to trial for John Deere arson
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man is headed to trial court charged with arson for setting fire to a John Deere dealership in July. The fire at Landmark Implement in Hastings caused an estimated $6 million in damage. Court records show the state fire marshal arrested Mitchell Linder, 31,...
Where’s the beef?: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers crime ring
An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states, federal authorities said.
KSNB Local4
Hastings woman out $83K in cryptocurrency scam
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Police are investigating after a woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars. HPD Corporal Nathan Hanson said the 58-year-old woman from Hastings transferred $83,000 through the Coinme app. The application touts itself as the easiest way to buy or sell crypto using cash or...
KSNB Local4
Looking ahead for rain, any rain at all
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As year to day rain deficits in Grand Island exceed 10 inches while Hastings is at 9 inches, and monthly deficits now are a little over an inch and half, the need for rain grows more desperate with each passing day, especially after a day of wildfires and 50 mph winds, which we experienced on Sunday. The prospects aren’t particularly impressive, but we at least have Wednesday and Thursday to hang are hopes on this week. Upper level low pressure will dive southeast through the Rockies into Oklahoma and Texas.
klkntv.com
Grand Island teachers are unhappy with job, survey shows
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An overwhelming majority of Grand Island Public Schools teachers have thought about leaving in the last year, according to a survey. The assessment was conducted by Chaperone, a political action committee, which says 211 teachers completed the survey anonymously within 72 hours. More than 75%...
KSNB Local4
Senior Fest returns to Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A local favorite has returned to Hastings senior community. Senior Fest took place Wednesday afternoon at the Hastings City Auditorium. This is the first time they are having the event since 2019 due to COVID restrictions. The crowd seemed to miss it as well. Older adults packed the house to enjoy an afternoon full of fun. They enjoyed bingo, live entertainment, and refreshments, and had a chance to win door prizes. There were also different assisted living facilities and organizations from the community in attendance as well.
KSNB Local4
Northwest volleyball sweeps subdistrict B-7 title over Hastings
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Northwest volleyball hosted second-seed Hastings in the championship match of the subdistrict B-7 tournament Wednesday. The Vikings swept the Tigers 3-0 to advance to a district final. “Feels really good,” Northwest senior right side hitter Chloe Mader said. “Last home game on this...
KSNB Local4
Construction to begin on temporary casino at Fonner Park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fonner Park’s plans for a racing facility remodel that will house the temporary Grand Island Casino was approved by the Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission. Construction of the temporary Grand Island Casino begins immediately in the concourse area of Fonner Park. It will offer...
KSNB Local4
Silver Lake volleyball knocks off Red Cloud in 3-0 sweep
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Silver Lake volleyball took to the hardwood against Red Cloud on Monday in the D1-8 sub district tournament. In the end, Silver Lake takes the dub in a three set to none sweep to advance on. See embedded video for highlights.
