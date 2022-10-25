ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kauainownews.com

Road closure scheduled for portion of Wailua roadway

Part of a Wailua roadway will be closed this week. Olohena Road, from Kamalu Road to Waipouli Road, will be closed from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 24-28, weather permitting. The full road closure is necessary to allow the Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative and the Kaua‘i County Department of Public Works Roads Division to cut trees and remove debris from around utility lines.
kauainownews.com

Additional lane closures scheduled as Kapa‘a roundabout construction continues

Additional lane closures are scheduled this week for three Kapa‘a roadways as construction of a new roundabout continues. Portions of Mailihuna Road, Hau‘a‘ala Road and Kawaihau Road will be closed and detours will be in place from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 24-28. The intersection of the three roadways will experience temporary traffic shifts. Temporary traffic control plans will be in place as construction of the new roundabout continues.
bigislandnow.com

Hawai’i firefighters extinguish multi-use building fully involved on ranch land

At about 8:55 a.m. on Monday, Hawaiʻi County Fire Department responded to a report of black smoke sighted on Old Coast Guard Road in North Kohala on the Big Island. A multi-use building on ranch land was fully involved with fire, according to the fire department. Firefighters extinguished the...
bigislandvideonews.com

$4.9 Million To Hawaiʻi For EPA Clean School Bus Program

HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - The federal funding is part of an effort to transform America’s school bus fleet under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. UPDATE – (11 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday announced Hawaiʻi will receive $4,990,000 for the EPA’s...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

West Hawai‘i’s Kona Commons Shopping Center reaches 100% occupancy

One of West Hawai‘i’s busiest shopping centers, Kona Commons, has reached 100% occupancy. The announcement came on Oct. 17 that the 320,000-square-foot shopping complex is fully leased with 27 national and locally owned service amenities, shops, and restaurants situated on 10 acres in Kailua-Kona. The four merchants who moved in this year include Island Naturals Market & Deli, Skechers, Majestic Nails, and most recently, Aloha Grown.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Stronger winds with scattered showers on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will strengthen and become locally strong Tuesday into Wednesday then decrease to moderate Thursday through Saturday. A plume of moisture will approach the state Tuesday night and will bring showery weather especially over windward Maui and the Big Island Wednesday morning through Wednesday night. Beyond Wednesday, we will likely see slightly wetter than normal trade wind weather as several bands of moisture ride in with the moderate trades.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

Project Aims To Protect Kohala Mountain Native Cloud Forest

KOHALA MOUNTAIN - The ‘Eke project is a priority for the Hawaiʻi DLNR, The Kohala Center, and the Kohala Watershed Partnership. The Kohala Center says $234,000 in funding from the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health will support a four-year project to manage feral pigs, promote native forest regeneration, and protect an essential source of fresh water on Kohala Mountain.
KITV.com

Department of Public Safety calls for new facility for pre-trial detainees

KALIHI, HAWAII (KITV4) - A tour of Hawaii’s largest jail was opened Monday to members of the media and community officials. Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC), located in Kalihi, houses over 1,000 pre-trial inmates, almost 120 people over the maximum capacity for its current facilities, which includes the Laumaka work Furlough Center a block away.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui outdoor lighting ordinance victory for seabirds, turtles

In a victory for seabirds and turtles, Maui approved an ordinance regulating the amount of blue light that outdoor lighting fixtures can emit on the island. The ordinance was supported by the Center for Biological Diversity, Conservation Council of Hawai‘i and Earthjustice. The groups say the measure will help endangered sea turtles and Hawaiian petrels.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

No tsunami threat in Hawaii following 6.8M earthquake in the Philippines

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake rumbled near Luzon in the Philippines Tuesday morning. The quake was recorded just before 5 a.m. Hawaii Standard Time about seven and a half miles east northeast of Delores, Philippines at a depth of about six miles, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
HAWAII STATE

