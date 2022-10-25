Read full article on original website
Road closure scheduled for portion of Wailua roadway
Part of a Wailua roadway will be closed this week. Olohena Road, from Kamalu Road to Waipouli Road, will be closed from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 24-28, weather permitting. The full road closure is necessary to allow the Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative and the Kaua‘i County Department of Public Works Roads Division to cut trees and remove debris from around utility lines.
Additional lane closures scheduled as Kapa‘a roundabout construction continues
Additional lane closures are scheduled this week for three Kapa‘a roadways as construction of a new roundabout continues. Portions of Mailihuna Road, Hau‘a‘ala Road and Kawaihau Road will be closed and detours will be in place from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 24-28. The intersection of the three roadways will experience temporary traffic shifts. Temporary traffic control plans will be in place as construction of the new roundabout continues.
Residents worry about safety and hygiene as Maui North Shore homeless encampment grows
PAIA (HawaiiNewsNow) - More homeless camps are popping up along a country road on Maui’s North Shore. Tarps, tires, cars, and trash — everything is multiplying on Holomua Road in Paia. “This is terrible,” said Mike Ade. Ade is the caretaker of the old Maui High School...
Hawai’i firefighters extinguish multi-use building fully involved on ranch land
At about 8:55 a.m. on Monday, Hawaiʻi County Fire Department responded to a report of black smoke sighted on Old Coast Guard Road in North Kohala on the Big Island. A multi-use building on ranch land was fully involved with fire, according to the fire department. Firefighters extinguished the...
$4.9 Million To Hawaiʻi For EPA Clean School Bus Program
HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - The federal funding is part of an effort to transform America’s school bus fleet under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. UPDATE – (11 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday announced Hawaiʻi will receive $4,990,000 for the EPA’s...
West Hawai‘i’s Kona Commons Shopping Center reaches 100% occupancy
One of West Hawai‘i’s busiest shopping centers, Kona Commons, has reached 100% occupancy. The announcement came on Oct. 17 that the 320,000-square-foot shopping complex is fully leased with 27 national and locally owned service amenities, shops, and restaurants situated on 10 acres in Kailua-Kona. The four merchants who moved in this year include Island Naturals Market & Deli, Skechers, Majestic Nails, and most recently, Aloha Grown.
Forecast: Stronger winds with scattered showers on the way
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will strengthen and become locally strong Tuesday into Wednesday then decrease to moderate Thursday through Saturday. A plume of moisture will approach the state Tuesday night and will bring showery weather especially over windward Maui and the Big Island Wednesday morning through Wednesday night. Beyond Wednesday, we will likely see slightly wetter than normal trade wind weather as several bands of moisture ride in with the moderate trades.
Rainy season outlook with the National Weather Service
The National Weather Service joined us on Take2 to talk about the new rainy season outlook and why the NWS is no longer going to issue blizzard warnings in Hawaii. Their Warning Coordination Meteorologist John Bravender gave us all the details.
Staff shortage leads to security problems for retailers
The lack of workers is hitting retailers especially hard as they deal with more security problems. Stores are taking extra measures to prevent theft.
14 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Oct. 17 through Oct. 23.
Project Aims To Protect Kohala Mountain Native Cloud Forest
KOHALA MOUNTAIN - The ‘Eke project is a priority for the Hawaiʻi DLNR, The Kohala Center, and the Kohala Watershed Partnership. The Kohala Center says $234,000 in funding from the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health will support a four-year project to manage feral pigs, promote native forest regeneration, and protect an essential source of fresh water on Kohala Mountain.
Nurse shortages and full hospitals continue to impact state’s healthcare system
As one ambulance leaves, another one drives in, signs of busy times at hospitals.
Department of Public Safety calls for new facility for pre-trial detainees
KALIHI, HAWAII (KITV4) - A tour of Hawaii’s largest jail was opened Monday to members of the media and community officials. Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC), located in Kalihi, houses over 1,000 pre-trial inmates, almost 120 people over the maximum capacity for its current facilities, which includes the Laumaka work Furlough Center a block away.
Army joins Fire Fighting Course with Hawaii agencies
Recently the U.S. Army took part in a Wildland Fire Fighting Training exercise with local Hawaii agencies.
Hiker from Chile dies at Wailua Falls
The woman's traveling partner asked other hikers nearby to help them find the woman after she didn't come back to the Wailua Falls lookout for about two hours, according to KPD.
Forecasters urge Hawaii to prepare for drenching rains, flooding as another wetter-than-normal winter looms
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As a cold front makes its way to the islands this week, the rainy conditions serve as a potential indicator of what’s to come over the next several months. The National Weather Service released its outlook Wednesday for the upcoming wet season and above average precipitation...
Maui outdoor lighting ordinance victory for seabirds, turtles
In a victory for seabirds and turtles, Maui approved an ordinance regulating the amount of blue light that outdoor lighting fixtures can emit on the island. The ordinance was supported by the Center for Biological Diversity, Conservation Council of Hawai‘i and Earthjustice. The groups say the measure will help endangered sea turtles and Hawaiian petrels.
No tsunami threat in Hawaii following 6.8M earthquake in the Philippines
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake rumbled near Luzon in the Philippines Tuesday morning. The quake was recorded just before 5 a.m. Hawaii Standard Time about seven and a half miles east northeast of Delores, Philippines at a depth of about six miles, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Push for security on some Hawaii spots after hiker dies on closed Kauai falls
Officials are urging both tourists and locals to stay away from closed hiking trails -- after a woman died at Wailua Falls on Kauai over the weekend. Officials beg hikers and tourists to obey "no trespassing" signs. Officials are urging both tourists and locals to stay away from closed hiking...
Maui’s most expensive active listings: $41.9M Hāwea Point home; $35M Mākena property
Two properties along Maui’s pristine coastline are among just a handful that fall into the multi-million dollar category for luxury homes with a price tag at above $30 million. Maui’s most expensive active listings include:. A $41.9 million home at 9 Bay Drive at Hāwea Point in Kapalua....
