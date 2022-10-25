Tucker Carlson stays silent on flap over son Buckley

F ox News host Tucker Carlson refrained from commenting during his top-rated show Monday evening about a reported fuss over his son Buckley getting a job on Capitol Hill.

Instead, Carlson spent the duration of his top-rated cable news show focused on President Joe Biden appearing to nod off in an interview, the war in Ukraine, and crime across the United States. He also conducted some interviews, including with Pennsylvania Senate contender Dr. Mehmet Oz and Fox News host Brian Kilmeade, who promoted his new book.

Not mentioned by Carlson was his reported outrage after an anonymous GOP strategist knocked Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) for hiring Carlson's son as communications director. "Deep down, he dies to be liked by the Establishment. He hires Tucker Carlson's son, a 24-year-old kid, to be his communications director," the source told the Daily Beast in a report published Friday.

The article detailed the potential showdown between Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) and Banks for House GOP whip, the No. 3 spot in House Republican leadership. Carlson lashed out at Emmer over the quote Friday, according to Axios. The report said the congressman distanced himself from the quote, and it noted that Carlson declined to comment for the story.

Multiple MAGA stars rallied around the Carlsons, with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) tweeting, "I stand with Buckley Carlson," and Donald Trump Jr. tweeting, “Why did Tom Emmer tell his consultants to run to the leftwing Daily Beast to trash Jim Banks, Tucker Carlson and Tucker's family? Does he really think that’s a winning strategy for a Republican House leadership race? Pathetic!”

Carlson has one of the highest-rated shows on cable news. His 8 p.m. prime-time show clocked in an average of 3.09 million viewer eyeballs in September, below only Fox News's The Five, which drew 3.3 million, according to AdWeek.